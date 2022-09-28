Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Sixth District Court of Appeals to hear cases in Wood County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judges Matthew Reger, Mary “Molly” Mack, Joel Kuhlman and David Woessner will hear oral arguments from the Sixth District Court of Appeals on Oct. 5. This is the first time oral arguments will be heard in Wood...
Lucas County holds inaugural Public Safety Job Fair Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, recruitment has been a challenge for fire and police departments across Lucas County. Tanya Saunders, Lucas County's director of planning and development, said it was time to try a new approach. The county hosted the inaugural Public Safety Job Fair on Friday, bringing in recruiters from nearly a dozen city and first responder programs to the consolidated services building in West Toledo.
13abc.com
Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court to begin accepting after-hours bonds for local courts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The office of Vallie Bowman-English, Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court, will begin accepting after hours bonds for local municipal courts Friday. The Clerk will begin accepting these bonds for the municipal courts of Maumee, Oregon and Sylvania starting on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Toledo Municipal...
pointandshoreland.com
GM to invest $760M in west Toledo plant
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and other state and local elected officials joined the announcement last week that General Motors will invest $760 million into its West Toledo plant to serve as the hub for its electric drive system. Community leaders gathered with employees and leadership of the United Auto Workers at GM Toledo Propulsion Systems on West Alexis Road for the…
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
Local farmer exceeds typical yield for annual tomato harvest
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Fall means it's harvesting season across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, and farmers are picking their corn, soybeans, and tomatoes, among other crops. In Fulton County, Tommy Herr runs the fifth generation Triple H Farm. They plant 27 hundred acres of corn, soybeans, wheat,...
Ohio Means Jobs has stayed busy to help fill industry shortages
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — We're taking a closer look at what jobs are in the highest demand right now in northwest Ohio. It's the same fields that have seen a growing number of shortages over the years, specifically throughout the pandemic: medical industry, public safety and factory or manufacturing jobs.
Lima News
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Findlay water safe to drink despite earthy odor, taste, city says
FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay's water is safe to drink and will not cause any adverse health effects despite an earthy taste and odor caused by a sudden increase in nonhazardous algae, city representatives said on Thursday. According to the city, the issue being resolved and the...
Plans to build fish bypass and dredge behind Riverside Dam waiting on federal funding
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay's Riverside Dam has been a landmark in the city for more than a century, but some changes may be coming. The dam was first built in the late 1800s to help ice harvests upstream, then, it was used to form a reservoir for the city. Now, it's holding back water for recreation purposes, offering kayaking launches from Zonta Landing. And it has become a local spot for fishing, photos and more.
Contract awarded for Ned Skeldon Stadium demolition
MAUMEE, Ohio — Ned Skeldon Stadium is officially on its last legs. The Lucas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to award a contract for demolition to Mark Haynes Construction, Inc. Commissioner Gary Byers told WTOL 11 work will likely begin soon to demolish the former home of the Toledo Mud Hens and finish some time in early 2023.
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 9-29-22
9/22/2022 Charles A and Jennifer M Luce to Eric M Melssen and Jennifer A Clark, 6401 Martin Williston Road, $27,900. 09/20/2022 Byron Cook and Hollie Cook to Norman Cook and Sheila A Cook, 14581 West 2nd Street, $120,000. Bay Township. 09/19/2022 U.S Bank National Association to Robert Kinsey and Joel...
Debate continues over proposed amphitheater in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The debate continues over whether an amphitheater will be built in Waterville. Waterville City Council held a special meeting Monday night for the second of three readings, and like previous meetings on the subject, a full crowd was in attendance. A vote won't take place on...
sent-trib.com
Grand jury hands down 28 indictments
A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
wibqam.com
BP lays off most contractors at Ohio refinery after explosion -sources
(Reuters) – BP Plc laid off most contractors at the 185,000 barrel per day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy, according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday, indicating the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week’s explosion and fire. The explosion killed...
13abc.com
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
State pro-choice group, BGSU students educate community on reproductive rights
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, there has been continuous discussion in and out of the courts for state bans. Currently, Ohio has a law on the books to ban most abortions. But, a Cincinnati-area judge put a hold on the law,...
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
