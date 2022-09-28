Read full article on original website
wjpf.com
Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man
WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
wsiu.org
Human remains found in West City belong to a West Frankfort man
The human remains discovered in West City last weekend have been identified. The West City Police Department reports the remains found Sunday in the 900 block of West Washington Street belong to 35-year-old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort. Halaska was last seen in the area where the remains were discovered...
republicmonitor.com
Search for new Sheriff under way
The Perry County Commission and administration office are currently reviewing the processes and procedures to be followed to fill the sheriff seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Gary Schaaf. Schaaf’s resignation is effective at 11:59 pm, September 30. His current term of office is...
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
Effingham Radio
Report: Brownstown Man Killed In Trench Collapse Monday In Centralia
Southernillinoisnow.com reports that Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon announced 54 year old Darrell McCammack died during a Monday morning trench collapse in Centralia. Reports say McCammack was covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The trench collapse occurred at 10...
KFVS12
Police ID human remains found near wooded area in West City, Ill.
WEST CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Human remains found in a wooded area in Franklin County have been identified. According to West City police, the remains were identified as 35-year-old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort. They say Halaska was last seen in the area where the remains were found at around...
KFVS12
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday night, September 27. The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. on Highway 74, just east of County Road 205. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP),...
wgel.com
United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility
United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle. The new location will open October 2. The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
mymoinfo.com
Two Marble Hill Residents Injured In Motorcycle Accident
(Marble Hill) A motorcycle accident in Cape Girardeau County has left two Marble Hill residents injured, one seriously. The highway patrol says 27 year old Jacob Ferrell was driving east on Highway 74 when he hit a pedestrian, 32 year old Jessica Natvig, who was in the roadway. Ferrell was...
kbsi23.com
Jackson woman faces charges after firearms stolen from Fruitland home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces charges after firearms were stolen from a home in Fruitland. Ashley Nicole McGuirk, 43, of Jackson faces charges of Class D felony of receiving stolen property and Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cape Girardeau County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for disorderly conduct after causing scare at Bridges Learning Center
Wamac Police Chief Steve Prather says a 49-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for disorderly conduct after being seen dressed in camouflage and appearing armed with a shotgun and a large knife walking near Bridges Learning Center Wednesday morning. Those at the school were advised to shelter in place until...
kbsi23.com
Woman facing charges after police find crystal meth, Fentanyl in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges after police say they found her with crystal ice methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, faces two counts of delivery of Fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and possession of 15 to 100 grams of Fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
KFVS12
City of Chester announces Fall Festival for Popeye the Sailorman
CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Popeye and his friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester, Ill. Themed around the almost century old spinach-loving sailor and his many friends, the upcoming Fall Festival will include “Sea Hag’s Street Market,” “Poopdeck Pappy’s Pumpkin Street” and “Swee’ Pea’s Kid Zone”, as well as pumpkin carving contests and live music.
wrul.com
Goff Arrested For Criminal Damage To Property
43 year old Angela Goff of Carmi appeared in White County court this morning where she was sentenced to Anger Management classes. Goff was arrested on Monday following an incident that resulted with her being charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Goff is currently being in the White County Jail.
wsiu.org
Judge rejects objection to Williamson County State's Attorney's candidacy
A Williamson County judge has tossed out an objection to Democrat Marcy Cascio-Hale's candidacy. County Republicans objected to Cascio-Hale's placement on the ballot, questioning both her nominating papers, and the way Democrats selected her. Initially, the county's Election Board agreed on one count, but denied the other. Cascio-Hale appealed, and the case was heard in circuit court this week.
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
wpsdlocal6.com
DemonCon horror-film fest, convention slithering to Carbondale in October
CARBONDALE, IL — A frightful event is creeping to Carbondale's Varsity Center for the Arts this October 8: DemonCon. The event- which starts with a Zombie Walk- will also feature a musical, live screenings of short independent films, and a vendor alley where attendees can find handmade jewelry, art, crafts, comics, videos, games, toys, and pop culture items.
