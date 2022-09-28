Read full article on original website
Essence
My (Vice) President Is Black: These Black Women Are Shaking Up Politics In Latin America
Afro Latinos face immense challenges to be represented in politics. These Black women in Latin America have been breaking the mold. In Latin America, White Latinos continue to dominate politics, despite the number of Afro Latinos throughout the region. Brazil, for instance, has the highest population of Black people after Nigeria, and Afro-Brazilians make up half of the country’s population, yet its Congress is only 4% Black.
DeSantis claims it was only the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a recent speech that no one had considered abolishing slavery until the American Revolution. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis shared a video to his Twitter account of him giving a speech about "critical race theory" and the teaching of the US’s history with slavery in schools. During his speech he claimed the abolition movement was birthed from the American Revolution. “It was the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery. No one had questioned it before we decided as Americans that we are endowed by our creator with unalienable rights,” he said. However,...
America's Christian majority is on track to end
A new study shows that America's Christian majority has been shrinking for years, and if recent trends continue, Christians could make up less than half the U.S. population within a few decades.
White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds
Nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in recent years, a poll found. The post White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds appeared first on NewsOne.
Most Black people want reparations. They don't believe America will give them any
Black Americans are hungry for change but about 45% said major reforms are not likely to happen within the U.S., according to a recent survey.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Rich white business owners, not Blacks who graduate college, are the deadbeats
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Michael Coard, an attorney and radio host, is a columnist for the Philadelphia Tribune. President Joe Biden, the last legitimate president since Barack Obama, announced Aug. 24 […] The post Rich white business owners, not Blacks who graduate college, are the deadbeats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
A short history of fake history: Why fighting for the truth is critical
It is often said that history is a story told by the winners. It might be more accurate to say that those who tell their story as history and get others to believe it thereby make themselves the winners. That happened on a grand scale in the United States from the late 19th century into the 1960s. That fact is essential for us to understand as right-wing extremists again seek to dictate that a fraudulent version of the American past be taught in schools.
This Latina reporter and author urges women of color not to 'lose sight of our own value'
Journalist Daniela Pierre-Bravo is familiar with the struggle to fit in and belong. An on-air reporter for MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pierre-Bravo, 31, has collected her experiences and life lessons in a new book, “The Other: How To Own Your Power at Work as a Woman of Color.” (MSNBC and NBC News are both owned by NBCUniversal.)
AOC says young people not having children because of 'burdens of capitalism,' more immigration is the answer
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that more immigration is a solution to declining birth rates in the United States as people suffer "under the burdens of capitalism." The firebrand Democratic representative from New York took to Instagram to express her dismay that young people aren’t having kids and offered a solution.
Salon commentary cancels the term 'Latinx' as not inclusive enough
Salon published a piece suggesting that the controversial term "Latinx" is out-of-touch, due to the fact it is rarely used by the people it was coined to help identify.
Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Is Set to Attack the Institution of Lawful Marriage
I have a right to not hear a single word about anyone’s religion. I’m really not interested in what anyone believes. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t want my children to have to hear it.
Many Third-Generation Latinos Don't Speak Spanish. They're Tired Of Being Judged For It.
For children and grandchildren of immigrants, the message from some inside the community is clear: "You're not really Latino if you don't speak Spanish."
America’s False Idols
My first job out of UCLA was in the analyst program at Morgan Stanley, in the 1980s. Like most of my analyst class, I had no idea what investment banking was—only that we were at the helm of the capitalist bobsled and could make a lot of money. We paid scant consideration to the wider role finance played in society. We were charged with birthing the apex predator of the capitalist species, the public company. Our economic mission, we were told, was noble—we were making money helping other people raise money so they could invest money, so they could make more money.
Parental Authority Is the Basis of Civilization
As most Americans now realize, America is experiencing a societal breakdown. This should be obvious to anyone, even those facilitating this breakdown as they openly acknowledge they seek to break down American society. This is a society that teaches its youngest citizens a suicidal lie: that America was founded in...
Opinion: What exactly does ‘Being Woke’ mean, and why do Republicans use it as an insult?
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, ‘woke’ is defined as being well-informed and up to date, also to be alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice. ‘Woke’ carries a connotation of a shift in perspective — of waking up from a comfortable fantasy about the world and realizing that it isn’t what you thought it was.
New survey shows Latinos are struggling
Some Latinos need help. A new survey, conducted by BSP Research, said many Latinos are struggling to make ends meet and are behind when it comes to accessing credit and bank products, according to ...
