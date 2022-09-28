Read full article on original website
How the Cavalier Marching Band brings game day to life
Whether seen on the field or heard from the stands, the Cavalier Marching Band has been an integral part of Virginia athletics since its initial founding in 2003. With over 320 members today, the band has a significant role across a number of sports at the University — particularly in football.
Newly-installed memorial benches honor members of marginalized communities
Students crossing the bridge from Nau Hall to New Cabell or exploring the McIntire School of Commerce may stumble across one of six newly-installed memorial benches on Grounds. These simple, curved white pieces of concrete — engraved with the names of women and members of other marginalized groups deeply involved in the University — were recently installed as part of fourth-year Commerce student Sanjeev Kumar’s Memorial Benches Initiative.
No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer defeats Louisville 2-0
Following its first loss of the season, the No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team came into its first conference home game of the season searching for a better performance, and Louisville looked to be the perfect opponent for a tune-up game for the Cavaliers (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC). Virginia took advantage, as it was able to pull away late for a 2-0 victory Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC).
No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer to take on No. 5 Duke in pivotal ACC matchup
No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer returns to the pitch Friday night in Durham, N.C., where they will take on No. 5 Duke. Last time out, the Cavaliers (9-1-1, 2-1 ACC) defeated ACC foe Louisville 2-0 at home with two late goals from graduate student forward Haley Hopkins and junior midfielder Alexis Theoret. Friday night’s match, however, will be a step up in competition as they face a tough-minded Blue Devil (8-2, 3-0 ACC) squad who can control possession and get shots on goal.
Virginia volleyball starts conference play by losing narrowly to North Carolina and NC State
The Virginia volleyball team entered into conference play at Memorial Gymnasium this past weekend with a pair of highly competitive matches against NC State on Friday and North Carolina on Sunday. The Cavaliers (8-5, 0-2 ACC) ended ACC volleyball’s opening weekend with a record of 0-2, after bringing both matches to a fifth set.
Aggravated Assault reported in 900 block of Anderson Street
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident Wednesday at 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Anderson Street, per a community alert sent by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Upon arriving at the scene, CPD officers discovered...
No. 10 Virginia field hockey cruises to victory against No. 11 Syracuse
No. 10 Virginia field hockey hosted No. 11 Syracuse at Turf Field in Charlottesville Friday evening. The Cavaliers (5-3, 1-1 ACC) shut out the Orange (7-2, 1-1 ACC) en route to a 3-0 victory. Unlike many games thus far this season, the matchup got off to a quick start. Virginia...
