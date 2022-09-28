ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UV Cavalier Daily

How the Cavalier Marching Band brings game day to life

Whether seen on the field or heard from the stands, the Cavalier Marching Band has been an integral part of Virginia athletics since its initial founding in 2003. With over 320 members today, the band has a significant role across a number of sports at the University — particularly in football.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Newly-installed memorial benches honor members of marginalized communities

Students crossing the bridge from Nau Hall to New Cabell or exploring the McIntire School of Commerce may stumble across one of six newly-installed memorial benches on Grounds. These simple, curved white pieces of concrete — engraved with the names of women and members of other marginalized groups deeply involved in the University — were recently installed as part of fourth-year Commerce student Sanjeev Kumar’s Memorial Benches Initiative.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer defeats Louisville 2-0

Following its first loss of the season, the No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team came into its first conference home game of the season searching for a better performance, and Louisville looked to be the perfect opponent for a tune-up game for the Cavaliers (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC). Virginia took advantage, as it was able to pull away late for a 2-0 victory Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer to take on No. 5 Duke in pivotal ACC matchup

No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer returns to the pitch Friday night in Durham, N.C., where they will take on No. 5 Duke. Last time out, the Cavaliers (9-1-1, 2-1 ACC) defeated ACC foe Louisville 2-0 at home with two late goals from graduate student forward Haley Hopkins and junior midfielder Alexis Theoret. Friday night’s match, however, will be a step up in competition as they face a tough-minded Blue Devil (8-2, 3-0 ACC) squad who can control possession and get shots on goal.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Entertainment
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Cartersville, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Aggravated Assault reported in 900 block of Anderson Street

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident Wednesday at 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Anderson Street, per a community alert sent by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Upon arriving at the scene, CPD officers discovered...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy