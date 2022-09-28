Following its first loss of the season, the No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team came into its first conference home game of the season searching for a better performance, and Louisville looked to be the perfect opponent for a tune-up game for the Cavaliers (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC). Virginia took advantage, as it was able to pull away late for a 2-0 victory Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC).

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO