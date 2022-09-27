Read full article on original website
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Cheerleader Challenge: Harlingen High School
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen High School Cardinal Cheerleaders showed their team spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Harlingen. On Friday morning the cheer squad showcased a special cheer for Rio Grande Valley viewers. Although the Cardinals have a bye week they will return on Oct. 7 to host the Weslaco Panthers at 7 p.m. at Boggus Stadium.
kurv.com
New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio
The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
4 Texas governor’s debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates for Texas governor volleyed in their first debate Friday night over questions about some of the most pressing issues for the state, with Gov. Greg Abbott aiming to maintain his polling lead and challenger Beto O'Rourke striving to shake up the race.
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
KSAT 12
Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley
PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
KRGV
Student of the Week: Ayssa Sanchez
Ayssa Sanchez is the definition of resilient, that is because she has excelled in her studies, even through some tough times. Sanchez is a senior in Edinburg High School, is involved in almost every club in school, and is ranked in the top five of her class. "I'm currently the...
$4 million winning Mega Millions Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Winning sure is fun and while some Texas teams throughout college football saw wins over the weekend, none were as big as this non-football win in South Texas.
A Weekend in McAllen Reveals the Bounty of Rio Grande Valley
Sometimes known as the “City of Palms,” McAllen has reinvented itself time and again, yet still remains true to its roots. The town is named for John McAllen, an Irish settler and businessman who donated land along a new railroad in 1904. From its early days as a ranching and farming economy, the city has become an important hub for international trade on the Mexican border. The arrival of maquiladoras, or factories, in the 1980s turbocharged trade. Today, McAllen anchors a sprawling Rio Grande Valley metro area that encompasses the cities of Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr, along with several international bridges, where trucks import and export everything from auto parts to vegetables. Though celebrated for world-class citrus and produce, McAllen’s mild winters also draw winter Texans from the north, and the city’s retail shopping districts lure visitors from south of the border. But McAllen isn’t all business. It’s also an ecotourism destination known for its diverse birdlife, and it hosts numerous popular festivals, including Fiesta de Palmas. The three-day event (Oct. 22-24) features art vendors, live music, an “Octubrefest,” and a food park.
riograndeguardian.com
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
KRGV
Hurricane Ian impacting South Padre Island
Despite being hundreds of miles away, the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt along the coast, and beach goers are noticing. Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office. In...
Hidalgo County Tax offices resuming normal hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past […]
mcallenisd.org
McAllen ISD educator honored for state Bilingual Ed award
Michelle Cavazos, a fifth-grade teacher at McAllen ISD’s Sanchez Elementary, has earned one of the top awards for bilingual education. Earlier this month, she was named the 2022 Bilingual Education Teacher of the Year by the Texas Association for Bilingual Education (TABE). She was recognized by the McAllen ISD School Board during its regular meeting held September 26.
KRGV
Cameron County beach accesses reopen
Several beach accesses in Cameron County were reopened Friday morning after Hurricane Ian caused Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. to order them to close. On Thursday, Treviño Jr. ordered the temporary closures of:. Boca Chica Beach. County Beach Access No. 3. County Beach Access No. 4. County...
KRGV
Plans for new mini reservoirs moving forward
A plan to build three new mini-reservoirs to add to the water supply in the Valley is officially moving forward. The reservoirs will catch drainage water and store it for drinking water. The proposal calls for water treatment plants alongside the reservoirs to treat the water. The reservoirs would be...
Elon Musk suggests Cybertruck must be able to cross channel at SPI jetties
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested this week that the company’s Cybertruck will be waterproof — and seaworthy enough to navigate a channel crossing from South Padre Island, Texas, to the SpaceX Starbase at Boca Chica Beach. “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross […]
inforney.com
Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
Cameron County announces beach closures due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. ordered the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach due to conditions caused by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. Along with Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Accesses 3, 4, 5 and 6 will also be temporarily closed. The beaches will be […]
Brownsville man rams girlfriend’s car, causes rollover, authorities allege
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after authorities alleged he rammed a Nissan Altima into his girlfriend’s car multiple times in Arizona. Alberto Sebastian Medina was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and criminal damage, according to Arizona court […]
KRGV
DPS: Mexican man attempted to grab Texas National Guard soldier's rifle near Mission
A Mexican man attempted to grab a Texas National Guard soldier's rifle as authorities apprehended a group of migrants near Mission on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The soldier was helping Border Patrol in apprehending the group on South Inspiration Road near Bentsen Palm Community Park...
