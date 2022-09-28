Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO