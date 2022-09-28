Read full article on original website
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
Can Commanders Make History vs. Cowboys QB Cooper Rush?
The Washington Commanders are looking to get back in the win column this week. In order to accomplish that, they will have to find a way to beat Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys.
Matt Flynn gives savage response to Aaron Rodgers claiming he called plays during his six-touchdown game
Aaron Rodgers' mind is a large part of the reason why he has become one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of his generation, and why he has been able to direct a perennially explosive Green Bay Packers offense seemingly like clockwork. And apparently, Rodgers fancies himself as quite the offensive coordinator -- depending on who you ask.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he will not start throwing with his surgically repaired right hand until the end of this week.
Cowboys Practice: DeMarcus Lawrence Injury; Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
Says coach Mike McCarthy of testing the health of Cowboys starters Dalton Schultz and Jayron Kearse: "(Thursday) will be a big practice and the heaviest workload we have of the week."
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
College basketball offseason winners and losers: Duke, Indiana make right moves; Louisville, Arizona stumble
College basketball teams around the country returned to the gym this week for their first official practices of the 2022-23 season, which unofficially brought the offseason to an end. While fans must wait several more weeks to see their programs in action, coaching staffs now have the chance to begin molding their squads into teams capable of reaching their full potential.
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey misses Wednesday's practice with thigh injury
The stars of the Carolina Panthers’ Week 3 victory over the New Orleans Saints didn’t come out of Sunday without paying somewhat of a price. And their receipts, with the Arizona Cardinals ahead in Week 4, showed up on today’s injury report. Right off the top, running...
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
Packers' Christian Watson: Logs full practice Thursday
Watson (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday. Prior to sitting out Week 3 at Tampa Bay, Watson logged just one capped session due to a hamstring issue. This time around, he followed up a limited practice Wednesday with all activity one day later, setting him up to return to action Sunday versus the Patriots. With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve, Watson likely is the Packers' top vertical threat in the passing game for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not spotted Thursday
McCaffrey (thigh) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey officially was a non-participant Wednesday due to a thigh concern, which appears as if it'll force a second straight absence to begin Week 4 prep. Coach Matt Rhule told Newton on Wednesday that the Panthers aren't concerned about McCaffrey's health, but his status still should be watched to ensure he'll be available Sunday against the Cardinals.
Lions' Austin Seibert: Team sounds optimistic
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that he "feels good" about Seibert's (groin) chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Seibert missed two long field-goal tries during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings and didn't practice Wednesday due to...
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was visibly in pain when he walked off the field.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor ankle injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth wideouts if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this weekend against Seattle.
