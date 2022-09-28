ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child knocked unconscious during football game at Horizon Middle School

By Will Wixey
 1 day ago

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A child was hit, knocked out, and taken to the hospital during a football game at Horizon Middle School.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department says one player on the field was knocked unconscious during a kickoff.

Those on the field around the player began performing CPR and applied an AED (automatic external defibrillator), though no shocks were administered.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene around 5 p.m.

By the time they got on the field though, the player was conscious again and alert. He was carted off the field and gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

The player was still in pain and taken to a hospital.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

