Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is set to begin with a matchup of one of the AFC's most exciting teams from this season and its biggest surprise from last season. The 1-2 Bengals are playing host to the 3-0 Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in a matchup that pits two of the NFL's youngest coaches against one another. Bengals boss Zac Taylor, 39, will get his first crack at Miami's rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, also 39, in what should be a tightly contested battle.
Sporting News

Eli Manning clarifies he wasn't criticizing Broncos' Russell Wilson on 'Manningcast': 'Obviously a very outrageous joke'

Eli Manning says it wasn't his intention to take a potshot at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on this week's "Manningcast" of the Cowboys-Giants game. The former Giants quarterback went viral when he said Denver, struggling offensively early in the season, should have used the money for Wilson's five-year, $245 million extension elsewhere.
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Dolphins vs. Bengals Game Won’t Be on TV Tonight)

Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Dolphins vs. Bengals Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to division rivals the Cleveland Browns 29-17 in Week 3. Now that we’re in Week 4,  it’s time to start figuring out where and how to watch your favorite team(s) play for the rest of the season. While...
Augusta Free Press

NFL decides against moving Tampa Bay-Kansas City Sunday Night Football game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs game will be played as scheduled on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, the NFL announced on Thursday. The league had considered U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as an alternate site after the Buccaneers evacuated the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Ian.
News4Jax.com

🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
WegENT

The Best And Worst NFL Stadium Names

Many avid NFL fans are incredibly loyal to their teams, and that loyalty bleeds over to their home stadiums, too. Fans grow attached to the field, history, and the name itself. For example, take the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home stadium. Formerly known as Heinz Field, the team’s stadium was changed to...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday

Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian.
Sporting News

Why Teddy 'Two Gloves' Bridgewater wears gloves while playing QB for Dolphins

Maybe the nickname wouldn't have stuck if Teddy Bridgewater's first name didn't start with a "T," but it does, and thus: Teddy Two Gloves. Bridgewater is the only current NFL quarterback who wears gloves on both his hands while playing QB. After starting his career in Minnesota and moving on to New Orleans, Carolina and Denver, Bridgewater is now the backup turned fill-in starter for Miami after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head and neck injury in Cincinnati during Week 4 of the 2022 season. Bridgewater brought his gloves with him to every stop since he began his college career at Louisville.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 4: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage and TV map have been released for Week 4. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its first trip to London for the 2022 NFL schedule. CBS will broadcast nationally in both the early and late windows on Sunday, while FOX will have just one national broadcast this week.
NFL
Sporting News

Tua Tagovailoa injury history: A complete timeline of injuries for Dolphins QB

History lessons are most painful when they revolve around injuries. While Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still has a promising NFL career ahead of him, injuries have still been something of an issue since his college days. With a devastating hip injury the most highlighted setback, he's dealt with a fair amount of smaller things throughout his football life that have caused him to miss time.
NFL
The Associated Press

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground in Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation. Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and strapped to a stretcher after his facemask was removed. Dolphins players gathered around as Tagovailoa was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted “Tua! Tua!”
