What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Dolphins vs. Bengals in Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is set to begin with a matchup of one of the AFC's most exciting teams from this season and its biggest surprise from last season. The 1-2 Bengals are playing host to the 3-0 Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in a matchup that pits two of the NFL's youngest coaches against one another. Bengals boss Zac Taylor, 39, will get his first crack at Miami's rookie head coach Mike McDaniel, also 39, in what should be a tightly contested battle.
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Eli Manning clarifies he wasn't criticizing Broncos' Russell Wilson on 'Manningcast': 'Obviously a very outrageous joke'
Eli Manning says it wasn't his intention to take a potshot at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on this week's "Manningcast" of the Cowboys-Giants game. The former Giants quarterback went viral when he said Denver, struggling offensively early in the season, should have used the money for Wilson's five-year, $245 million extension elsewhere.
Why Braves, MLB said no to Mets' offer to move up series in Atlanta with Hurricane Ian approaching
As Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida and up the East Coast, teams are monitoring the storm to see if it will affect their scheduled games. Among those: the Braves and Mets. New York is one game ahead of its rival for first place in the National League East with just...
NFL will keep 'Sunday Night Football' in Tampa Bay for now, but has contingency plan based on Hurricane Ian
The NFL is still hoping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can play "Sunday Night Football" at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. The league has not moved the contest yet, but has a contingency plan depending on the severity of Hurricane Ian, according to Judy Battista of NFL.com.
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Dolphins vs. Bengals Game Won’t Be on TV Tonight)
Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Dolphins vs. Bengals Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to division rivals the Cleveland Browns 29-17 in Week 3. Now that we’re in Week 4, it’s time to start figuring out where and how to watch your favorite team(s) play for the rest of the season. While...
NFL decides against moving Tampa Bay-Kansas City Sunday Night Football game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs game will be played as scheduled on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, the NFL announced on Thursday. The league had considered U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as an alternate site after the Buccaneers evacuated the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Ian.
🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
Why leaked video of Dolphins practice in Cincinnati sparked NFL inquiry ahead of Bengals game
The Dolphins prepared for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals in a wide-open stadium in the middle of a university campus. Now, the NFL is investigating the filming of one of the team's practices. On Wednesday, videos began to circulate of Miami's practice on the University of Cincinnati's...
The Best And Worst NFL Stadium Names
Many avid NFL fans are incredibly loyal to their teams, and that loyalty bleeds over to their home stadiums, too. Fans grow attached to the field, history, and the name itself. For example, take the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home stadium. Formerly known as Heinz Field, the team’s stadium was changed to...
NFL Week 4 picks: Colts vs Titans odds in AFC South matchup
This matchup has been, in recent years, the bellwether for AFC South leadership. The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-2) in NFL Week 4 action, and, this time, both teams come in with plenty of questions. The Colts are 3-point favorites, according to Draft Kings, and the over/under...
NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday
Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian.
Why Tony Romo is getting field in Wisconsin named after him ahead of Packers vs. Patriots
Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is returning home for Patriots vs. Packers Sunday. Romo, who is calling the game in Green Bay for CBS, will be making a stop at Burlington High School, for the official dedication of "Tony Romo Field." Romo, of course, went to Burlington High in Wisconsin....
Where will Chiefs vs. Buccaneers be played? Latest news on 'Sunday Night Football' location after Hurricane Ian
The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers matchup is one of the most anticipated games on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The contest is a rematch of Super Bowl 55, which Tampa Bay won 31-9 after putting relentless pressure on Patrick Mahomes. Now, the 27-year-old will look to earn revenge in what may be his last game against Tom Brady.
Why Teddy 'Two Gloves' Bridgewater wears gloves while playing QB for Dolphins
Maybe the nickname wouldn't have stuck if Teddy Bridgewater's first name didn't start with a "T," but it does, and thus: Teddy Two Gloves. Bridgewater is the only current NFL quarterback who wears gloves on both his hands while playing QB. After starting his career in Minnesota and moving on to New Orleans, Carolina and Denver, Bridgewater is now the backup turned fill-in starter for Miami after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head and neck injury in Cincinnati during Week 4 of the 2022 season. Bridgewater brought his gloves with him to every stop since he began his college career at Louisville.
NFL Coverage Map Week 4: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage and TV map have been released for Week 4. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its first trip to London for the 2022 NFL schedule. CBS will broadcast nationally in both the early and late windows on Sunday, while FOX will have just one national broadcast this week.
Tua Tagovailoa injury history: A complete timeline of injuries for Dolphins QB
History lessons are most painful when they revolve around injuries. While Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still has a promising NFL career ahead of him, injuries have still been something of an issue since his college days. With a devastating hip injury the most highlighted setback, he's dealt with a fair amount of smaller things throughout his football life that have caused him to miss time.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground in Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation. Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and strapped to a stretcher after his facemask was removed. Dolphins players gathered around as Tagovailoa was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted “Tua! Tua!”
Amazon criticized for coverage of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's injury on 'Thursday Night Football'
Amazon's first two "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts of the 2022 NFL season went relatively well. The streaming service impressed fans with its coverage of Chiefs-Chargers and Steelers-Browns. But it came up short in the eyes of many with its coverage of the injury Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered during Miami's...
What happened to Brian Flores? Revisiting the Dolphins scandal, firing that led to lawsuit against NFL
The Dolphins are a far different looking team in 2022. Some of that has to do with Tyreek Hill, some of that has to do with their legitimate defense, but a lot of it may deal with who's patrolling the sidelines. Brian Flores is out and Mike McDaniel is in....
