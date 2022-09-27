Located at 144 Church Street NW, near the intersection of Lawyers Road. Please join KW MetroCenter for a fun night of networking!. The Casino Night Networking Event will be a fun, relaxed, enjoyable evening with great food and drinks, a roulette table and black jack table with professional dealers with a DJ in the background making it a lively event. It will be a great opportunity to socialize and network with professionals and business owners from Vienna and the surrounding Northern Virginia area. This is a private ‘by invite-only’ event and space is limited. You must register to be added to our guest list. You won’t want to miss it! Once registered, please be on the look out for our follow up email regarding parking.

VIENNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO