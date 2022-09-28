Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
CCPS Celebrates ‘Commitment To Graduation’ With Class Of 2026
Officials with Christian County Public Schools put a key focus on its freshman Class of 2026 Wednesday morning, with its inaugural “Commitment to Graduation” Ceremony in the Stadium of Champions. Tom Bell, chair of the CCPS school board, noted that Kentucky’s graduation rate sits, on average, at 94%....
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Students Hold ‘See You At The Pole’
Always a student-led worship, Trigg County High School and its Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization held its “See You At The Pole” service early Wednesday morning — bringing praise and prayer over the district and its leadership. Students rallied around a thread of scripture from 1 Corinthians...
wkdzradio.com
30th Annual Relay For Life Begins Friday In Christian County
Relay For Life of Christian County will be embracing a special milestone Friday, as the cancer survivor and remembrance ceremony moves into its 30th year for Hopkinsville. Pam Futrell, with the organization, said teams are welcome to start moving into the Sportsplex around 8 AM Friday, with doors opening to the public around 5 PM, festivities beginning at 6 PM, and everything winding down around 11 PM.
clarksvillenow.com
TCAT recognizes Clarksville nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology recognized the Summer 2022 practical nursing graduates from the Clarksville campus with a traditional pinning ceremony held on Aug. 18. Health Careers Coordinator Stephanie Murphy officiated, and President Arrita Summers gave the address. During the traditional ceremony, graduates took the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
wkdzradio.com
GOOD NEWS – Davis Named Grand Marshal Of ‘It’s A Kid’s Christmas’ Hopkinsville Parade
The HES-EnergyNet Hopkinsville Christmas Parade is, once again, headed to downtown for its holiday light show — set for 5:15 PM, Saturday, December 10. And this year’s parade theme, and Grand Marshal, honors children. The 2022 parade theme is “It’s A Kid’s Christmas,” and Terence Davis, executive director...
Hopkinsville Christmas parade will have a kid-focused theme and grand marshal
Terrence Davis, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County, will be the grand marshal of this year’s Christmas parade, city officials announced Wednesday. The theme of the Dec. 10 parade will be “It’s a Kid’s Christmas.” It will start at 5:15 p.m., following the...
wkdzradio.com
Two Shuttles Coming For 46th Annual Country Ham Festival
With the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival less than two weeks away, the procurement of shuttle transportation options for local and regional visitors has been a concern. Wednesday afternoon, some of those concerns were assuaged — as the Ham Fest Committee confirmed help is on the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Elevate Windows And Doors To Locate In Hopkinsville’s New Spec Building
Another significant investment in Kentucky’s manufacturing sector is headed for Christian County. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning the arrival of Elevate Windows and Doors LLC, which will invest more than $16 million and create 200-plus full-time jobs in production and distribution in Hopkinsville. Company leaders are planning to...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents can apply for reimbursement for building materials
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you purchased building materials of any kind due to the damage caused by the December 10 tornado in Hopkins County, you could be reimbursed. Officials with the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee say if you have receipts for building materials, you can come to the office in Dawson Springs and apply for reimbursement.
Community's Bale Trail returns, bringing creative art made from hay
Nine years ago, a community discovered a hidden talent. Today, that talent is part of who they are and their biggest attractor of tourists. It's just started again.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Boys Soccer Senior Night
Hopkinsville High School honored the senior members of the boys’ soccer team Tuesday evening during ceremonies prior to the Tigers’ match with Hopkins Central. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics from the evening. Take a look. Hopkinsville Boys Soccer Senior Night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he would get the surprise of a lifetime. It was “Dress As Your Favorite Character” Day at Simpson Elementary School. Patrick was shown in the video, sporting a military uniform.
whvoradio.com
Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
wkdzradio.com
Winford Mitchell, 89, of Cadiz
Graveside services for Caldwell County native, 89-year old Winford C. Mitchell, of Cadiz and formally of the Hopson Store Community, will be Monday morning, October 3, at 11:00 at Blue Spring Church Cemetery in Caldwell County. There will be no visitation. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of...
wkdzradio.com
New Special Prosecutor Appointed in Trigg Sheriff Investigation
A new special prosecutor has been appointed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office to direct the misconduct investigation involving Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree. Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams was appointed last week by the AG’s office after Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber asked to be removed from the case. In a September 14 letter to the AG’s office, Traughber said it was “apparent that the investigation may result in multiple charges including at least one felony” against Acree. He then asked for the AG’s office to relieve him of the appointment, adding a new appointment that “possesses the necessary staff and resources to dedicate to the prosecution” was needed.
whvoradio.com
Planters Bank Kicks Off Season of Giving
Planters Bank has announced the kickoff of its annual Season of Giving which supports twelve area organizations throughout western Kentucky and Tennessee through the giving campaign. Entering its ninth year, a news release states the Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of bringing...
wkdzradio.com
William Charles, 80, of Crofton
Funeral services for 80-year old William “Bill” Boyd Gibson Charles, of Crofton, will be held at noon Friday, September 30, at Grace Life Church in Crofton. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Friday morning at the church. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations...
Texas window and door manufacturer to invest $16M in Hopkinsville plant and create 203 jobs
The 100,000-square-foot spec building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I will become a manufacturing and distribution hub for a window and door manufacturer that plans to employ 203 full-time workers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Elevate Windows and Doors will invest approximately $16 million in the facility. Based in...
rewind943.com
Haunted spots around TN & KY
We all know the story of the Bell Witch but do you know about these places? How about we take a look at the stories and haunts around Beaver Country and get ready for the spookiest time of the year!. Resthaven Memorial Gardens-Behind the cemetery, old stories and reports talk...
Comments / 1