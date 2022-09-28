ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Taylor Swift Drops ‘Midnight Rain’ Tracklist Reveal

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago

Taylor Swift has dropped another new song title from her highly anticipated Midnights album, which arrives on Oct. 21. In the lead-up, she has been mining the wee hours to share news from her 10th studio album that was “written in the middle of the night.” On Tuesday, she continued her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” TikTok series, where she revealed the fourth name of a song from the album: “Midnight Rain.”

In the clip , she revealed the song title in a similar fashion as she’s shared previous song titles: bingo-style, where the ball that falls out of the old-school cage as she turns it informs her of what the reveal will be. In Tuesday’s reveal, the ball that fell was Track Six.

Swift began taking fans through the late-night journey of tracklist reveals last week, and she has since previously shared three names of the 13 songs on the album: “Question…?,” “Vigilante Shit,” and “Mastermind.”

Beyond the song titles, Swift has recently revealed other information about Midnights. Swift shared that the artwork on the four distinctly colored vinyl pressings of Midnights combine to assemble a clock and teased the return of her close collaborator Jack Antonoff in a video captioned “The making of Midnights.”

Midnights will also be released in four different styles, including a jade green version, a blood moon version, a mahogany version available via her official online store, and an exclusive lavender version available exclusively at Target .

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Is ‘Karma’ Real? Inside The Mystery of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lost’ Album

Is Karma real? That’s a question investigative Swifties have been trying to answer for years now. Across numerous breakdown videos and Twitter threads, Taylor Swift’s Easter egg-loving fans have been piecing together the mystery of a “lost” album in Swift’s discography. Various clues suggest that the album might have been titled Karma and that it was meant to follow her synth-pop pivot 1989. Of course, what actually happened after 1989 is also what might have led to Karma being scrapped (if it even existed): In 2016, Swift endured a very public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian that made her...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Becomes the ‘First and Only’ Person to Play the 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute of James Madison

But could James Madison twerk like that? While performing in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, Lizzo was handed the prized crystal flute of the Founding Father and was allowed to play a few notes during her live show at the Capitol One Arena. The “heirloom” had never been played before — until Lizzo. “I’m the first & only person to play this presidential crystal flute its literally an heirloom— like… as a flute player this is iconic and I will never be over it,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram sharing a video of the moment. “The library of congress let me play...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Daniel Pemberton
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Drake
Loudwire

Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#The Rolling Stones#Bingo
wmagazine.com

Jennifer Lawrence Named Her Baby After a Legendary Artist

Jennifer Lawrence has always done press on her own terms. Case in point: She waited seven months to share any details about her baby with the art gallerist Cooke Maroney. Now, on the occasion of Vogue’s October issue, we at long last know her son’s name—and to those who run in Maroney’s circle, his namesake is unmistakable. In a nod to the legendary postwar artist Cy Twombly (who is among Maroney’s favorites), the couple decided to name their child Cy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59

Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Man Implicated in PNB Rock Murder Clears His Name

In the aftermath of Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock’s murder in Los Angeles earlier this month, a Minnesota man has come forward to clear his name after being implicated by the rap blogosphere. Emmanul Danquah, aka South Side Chief, is a Minneapolis-based videographer and media personality who had a pair of Instagram Live arguments with PNB Rock over an allegedly stolen shirt design. In the days after PNB Rock’s fatal shooting while dining at a South L.A Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, the clips were shared on YouTube and social media platforms, rebranded with sensationalist titles describing him as the killer. Despite...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Holy F–king F–k. That Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency of Yours is Absurd

Maroon 5 — a band whose name at this very moment only conjures thoughts of pop-rock hits and definitely nothing else — is headed to Las Vegas for a residency. The band will play 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM next year, with dates scheduled in March, April, July, and August. Tickets will go on sale next Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT, though a pre-sale for fans starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on Maroon 5’s website. Last month, Maroon 5 wrapped the North American leg of their 2022 world tour,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Not a Big Happy Family: ‘Barney’ Doc Explores the Hatred and Threats the Show Faced

Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Madison Pettis all got their start on Barney and Friends. But the show and its creators got to witness a much darker side of the “I love you”-singing dinosaur, thanks to those who spewed hate for the beloved character, as a new docuseries addresses. I Love You, You Hate Me — which covers the rumor mill, threats, and disdain the dinosaur character faced — shared its trailer on Wednesday. The trailer features interviews with actors who portrayed the purple dinosaur, including Bob West, along with other folks who worked on the show, and pop culture...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Heartbroken’ After Rapper Coolio’s Death: ‘A Life Cut Entirely Too Short’

Michelle Pfeiffer, who co-starred with Coolio in the video for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” paid tribute to the rapper Wednesday following his death at the age of 59. “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the Antoine Fuqua-directed video.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Foo Fighters Open Taylor Hawkins L.A. Tribute Show With Joan Jett

Foo Fighters are in the midst of honoring their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a tribute concert in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The lineup includes a bevy of Hawkins’ musician friends, some of whom performed at their tribute to him in London earlier in the month. But before the festivities got underway, the band addressed the audience. “This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud,” the Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said. “What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

82K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy