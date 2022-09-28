Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
De Soto Pirates embracing change to 8-man football this season
The De Soto High School football team transitioned to 8-man football this season, and so far, so good for the Pirates. With four regular season games to go, the squad has a perfect 5-0 record. The JV team at De Soto transitioned to 8-man football two years ago, so a lot of players on this year’s varsity team have some level of 8-man experience. It’s a challenge the players have enjoyed embracing, and the choice to stay was actually theirs.
news8000.com
Karen A Peterson
Karen Arlene Peterson, 77, of La Crosse, WI passed on September 23, 2022, in her home. She was born December 30, 1944, in Viroqua, WI and was the middle of three daughters born to Melvin E. Peterson and Catherine E. Dennison. Karen graduated from Viroqua High School in 1964 and...
La Crosse Oktoberfest’s Festmaster 2022 announced at evening ball
LA CROSSE, (WKBT) – The secret is out! We now know the identity of this year’s Oktoberfest Festmaster. Douglas Kratt is the Festmaster for 2022. Kimberly Kratt is his Frau. The couple was announced at Wednesday night’s Festmaster Ball. The Kratts are veterinarians. They own Central Animal Hospital in Onalaska. The Kratts have been involved with Oktoberfest for years. They’re...
news8000.com
Not Quite as Chilly Tonight -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 43F / Friday’s Forecast High: 70F…. It’s a nice late September evening for the Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade in La Crosse. Expect temps to fall through the 50s during the parade, so dress accordingly. Mostly clear and not as chilly overnight, with lows in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities identify man killed in fatal crash near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Authorities have released the name of a 33-year-old La Crosse man who died in a car crash September 11. In a release Thursday, the Wisconsin DOT indicated that Kee Yang sustained fatal injuries after he steered toward the median and his car collided with cable barriers on US 53, flipping the vehicle and ejecting Yang.
news8000.com
Earl G. Mattison
Earl George Mattison, 83, of West Salem, WI passed away on September 22, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, WI. Earl was born to Jesse and Garnet Mattison on July 25th, 1939 in La Crosse, WI. Earl was always willing to put others...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Three Different Charges After Altercation with Neighbor
(KWNO)- At 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 26th, Winona Police responded to a call on the 350 block of East 5th Street that said two neighbors had gotten into an altercation and one neighbor was pointing a gun at the other. Officers say the person who called was the victim of...
La Crosse Police arrest man accused of drug trafficking
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Police arrested a man accused of drug trafficking in downtown La Crosse Wednesday. Police executed a search warrant at 235 South 7th Street Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement arrested 24-year-old Lermonte Toy. Police say they found 30 grams cocaine, 2.5 grams meth, 87 oxycodone pills and nearly 10 grams marijuana, as well as $20,040 in cash.
winonaradio.com
Serious Injuries in One Car Crash in Trempealeau County, Alcohol Involved
(KWNO)- Trempealeau County Sheriff’s responded to a crash early Sunday morning at the intersection of Durst Rd and Oium Road in the town of Sumer. According to the police report, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Durst Road when it failed to slow and negotiate a right-hand turn at a T intersection with Oium Road.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home. Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities arrest Coon Valley woman accused of drug trafficking
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement arrested a 49-year-old woman as part of a drug investigation. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says agencies searched Heather Carter’s Coon Valley residence Friday and found 3 oz. of cocaine, about 250 suspected fentanyl pills and 15 oz. of methamphetamine. These had a street value of roughly $25,000, Spears said.
New businesses finding hiring success amid nationwide worker shortage
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) –Though the worker shortage continues, new businesses continue to sprout up in the La Crosse area– and those businesses need employees. “The unemployment rate is at 2.7%,” said Xiaotong Wang, western Wisconsin’s regional economist for the Department of Workforce Development. That rate refers...
Comments / 0