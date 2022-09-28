The De Soto High School football team transitioned to 8-man football this season, and so far, so good for the Pirates. With four regular season games to go, the squad has a perfect 5-0 record. The JV team at De Soto transitioned to 8-man football two years ago, so a lot of players on this year’s varsity team have some level of 8-man experience. It’s a challenge the players have enjoyed embracing, and the choice to stay was actually theirs.

DE SOTO, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO