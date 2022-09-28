ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

news8000.com

De Soto Pirates embracing change to 8-man football this season

The De Soto High School football team transitioned to 8-man football this season, and so far, so good for the Pirates. With four regular season games to go, the squad has a perfect 5-0 record. The JV team at De Soto transitioned to 8-man football two years ago, so a lot of players on this year’s varsity team have some level of 8-man experience. It’s a challenge the players have enjoyed embracing, and the choice to stay was actually theirs.
DE SOTO, WI
news8000.com

Karen A Peterson

Karen Arlene Peterson, 77, of La Crosse, WI passed on September 23, 2022, in her home. She was born December 30, 1944, in Viroqua, WI and was the middle of three daughters born to Melvin E. Peterson and Catherine E. Dennison. Karen graduated from Viroqua High School in 1964 and...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Oktoberfest’s Festmaster 2022 announced at evening ball

LA CROSSE, (WKBT) – The secret is out! We now know the identity of this year’s Oktoberfest Festmaster. Douglas Kratt is the Festmaster for 2022. Kimberly Kratt is his Frau. The couple was announced at Wednesday night’s Festmaster Ball. The Kratts are veterinarians. They own Central Animal Hospital in Onalaska. The Kratts have been involved with Oktoberfest for years. They’re...
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Not Quite as Chilly Tonight -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 43F / Friday’s Forecast High: 70F…. It’s a nice late September evening for the Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade in La Crosse. Expect temps to fall through the 50s during the parade, so dress accordingly. Mostly clear and not as chilly overnight, with lows in the...
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Earl G. Mattison

Earl George Mattison, 83, of West Salem, WI passed away on September 22, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, WI. Earl was born to Jesse and Garnet Mattison on July 25th, 1939 in La Crosse, WI. Earl was always willing to put others...
WEST SALEM, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported

BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police arrest man accused of drug trafficking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Police arrested a man accused of drug trafficking in downtown La Crosse Wednesday. Police executed a search warrant at 235 South 7th Street Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement arrested 24-year-old Lermonte Toy. Police say they found 30 grams cocaine, 2.5 grams meth, 87 oxycodone pills and nearly 10 grams marijuana, as well as $20,040 in cash.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home. Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.
LA CROSSE, WI
