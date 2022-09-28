ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.


‘Blade’ rumor hints director Bassam Tariq may have jumped before he was pushed

Just when you thought things were going swimmingly for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot, which only recently settled on a release date and was gearing up to begin production in a matter of weeks, along comes the bombshell that director Bassam Tariq has dropped out of the director’s chair.


Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)

These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?


Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director

Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...


Former Blade Director Bassam Tariq Comments on Marvel Exit

Last night's blockbuster news that Deadpool 3 would feature an appearance by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine turned out to be just one of two major Marvel announcements -- although the other wasn't so exciting. Filmmaker Bassam Tariq parted ways with Marvel Studios, leaving Blade without a director not long before the film was expected to go into production ahead of its planned 2023 release date. The filmmaker, who confirmed his involvement with Blade almost exactly a year ago, will remain on board as an executive producer, but will no longer be the credited writer or director on the film, which is already undergoing some script rewrites as the studio searches for a new director.


Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’

Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.


‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record

As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.


Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Cast of Dave Season 3

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has joined the cast of FXX's comedy series Dave for Season 3. According to the report, Bennet is joining the show in a "recurring role" for "a multi-episode arc" as a character named Robyn, who is a photographer from Wisconsin. Robyn and the titular Dave will meet while the latter is on tour, after successfully getting his latest album off the ground. Dave is loosely based on the life and career of comedic rapper Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd.



Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes ‘Batgirl’ Footage with Brendan Fraser as Firefly

Leslie Grace isn’t letting “Batgirl” down without a fight. Almost two months after Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the DC film would be indefinitely shelved, lead star Leslie Grace shared a TikTok video of behind-the-scenes footage from filming. Grace plays Barbara Gordon in the film, which was expected to premiere on streamer HBO Max in early 2023. Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons rounded out the cast. Grace shared scenes of herself in the makeup chair, practicing fight choreography, and co-star Fraser doing push-ups as character Firefly. The video is set to Grace’s original song titled “Batgirls Get Lonely Too.” “Wrote this song...


‘Jurassic World’ Director Says the Series Should’ve ‘Probably’ Ended After Spielberg’s Original: It’s ‘Inherently Un-Franchisable’

“Jurassic World Dominion” recently crossed the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making it the third consecutive film in the franchise to hit that milestone. Moviegoers around the world seemingly can’t get enough of the “Jurassic” movies, but “Dominion” director Colin Trevorrow recently suggested to Empire magazine that none of the sequels should’ve even been made. In Trevorrow’s own words, the “Jurassic” franchise “probably” should’ve started and ended with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original.


Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Series Starring Don Cheadle to Be Redeveloped as a Movie

Marvel’s “Armor Wars,” originally planned as a TV series for Disney+, is being redeveloped as a feature film, Variety has learned. “Armor Wars” will star Don Cheadle, reprising his MCU role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. The project is based on Marvel Comics’ seven-issue arc of the same name within the story of Iron Man, and follows Rhodes as he must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands.
