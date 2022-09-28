ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals Clinch Second NL Central Title in Four Years

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NaLp_0iD3Vv3w00

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed back to the postseason for the fourth straight year, clinching the National League Central with Tuesday night with their 6-2 win in Milwaukee over the Brewers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Yankees weren't the only team to clinch a division title Tuesday night .

With their 6-2 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee, the St. Louis Cardinals secured their second National League Central division title in four years Tuesday night.

The Cardinals will likely be the third-highest seed in the National League playoffs, meaning that they will host the sixth seed in the National League Wild Card Series, with a trip to the National League Division Series on the line, as part of Major League Baseball's new expanded postseason format .

As the likely three-seed in the postseason, the Cardinals will host a best-of-three series against the National League's third and final wild card team, which could be their division foe that they beat Tuesday night.

The Brewers trail the Philadelphia Phillies by 1.5 games for the third NL wild card spot, after both teams lost Tuesday night. The Phillies suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Cardinals will play either the Brewers or Phillies. If the Cardinals are to advance to the National League Division Series, the winner of the National League East will be waiting for them.

The National League East is the only division that has yet to be decided, as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians, Yankees and Cardinals have all clinched.

The Mets and Braves are now tied for the NL East lead with seven games remaining on the schedule for each team. The two teams will open a pivotal series in Atlanta Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Atlanta, MO
State
New York State
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run

Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night. The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris. Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Nl Central Title#The St Louis Cardinals#The New York Yankees#Major League Baseball#The National League#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Chicago Cubs#The National League East
Larry Brown Sports

Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason

Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
BOSTON, MA
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
547
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy