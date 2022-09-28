St. Louis Cardinals Clinch Second NL Central Title in Four Years

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed back to the postseason for the fourth straight year, clinching the National League Central with Tuesday night with their 6-2 win in Milwaukee over the Brewers.

The New York Yankees weren't the only team to clinch a division title Tuesday night .

The Cardinals will likely be the third-highest seed in the National League playoffs, meaning that they will host the sixth seed in the National League Wild Card Series, with a trip to the National League Division Series on the line, as part of Major League Baseball's new expanded postseason format .

As the likely three-seed in the postseason, the Cardinals will host a best-of-three series against the National League's third and final wild card team, which could be their division foe that they beat Tuesday night.

The Brewers trail the Philadelphia Phillies by 1.5 games for the third NL wild card spot, after both teams lost Tuesday night. The Phillies suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Cardinals will play either the Brewers or Phillies. If the Cardinals are to advance to the National League Division Series, the winner of the National League East will be waiting for them.

The National League East is the only division that has yet to be decided, as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians, Yankees and Cardinals have all clinched.

The Mets and Braves are now tied for the NL East lead with seven games remaining on the schedule for each team. The two teams will open a pivotal series in Atlanta Friday.