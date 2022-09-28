Hudson earns share of SLNC boys soccer title; Copley, Highland, Hoban win in volleyball

BOYS SOCCER

It came with a lot of sweat Tuesday, but title town came through once again when Hudson beat North Royalton 3-2 in Suburban League National Conference game.

The win gave the Explorers (10-1-1, 5-0) at least a share of the conference title. It’s the 17th league crown in school history (1990, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 2000, 01, 02, 03, 04, 12, 14, 16, 20, 22).

The Bears (4-6, 2-2) put up a fight though as first-half goals by Hudson’s Sam Robledo and Tyler Travis were answered by North Royalton’s Michael Suhy and Luka Sunjevaric.

The Explorers never had more than a one-goal lead, but Matt Morgan scored 5:32 seconds into the second half for the game-winner to give Hudson its second league title in three seasons.

A win or tie against Stow next on Oct. 11 will give the Explorers the title outright over Twinsburg (8-2, 3-1).

The Tigers still have Stow and Wadsworth in league play but have to win both and hope for an upset when Hudson plays.

Revere 2, Copley 2

Revere and Copley each scored two goals in the first half and were not able to net a goal in the second half of a very competitive Suburban League American Conference match that ended in a draw.

Ryan Brown and Desmond Johnston scored goals for visiting Revere (10-1-1, 4-0-1), the No. 1 ranked team in the Division II state coaches poll.

Colin Link scored two goals for Copley (7-2-3, 4-0-1), a top-10 team in the Division I state coaches poll.

Revere’s AJ Catlett assisted on Brown’s goal.

Copley’s Anthony Worner and Robbie Rochford each had an assist.

Revere held an edge in corner kicks 16-3 and each team had six shots on goal.

Revere goalkeeper Ryan Cunningham and Copley goalkeeper Enio Hoxha each made four saves.

Norton 1, Field 0

Jackson Davis scored the lone goal of the match in the first half to lead the visiting Panthers (6-4-1, 5-0-0) to a win in a Metro Athletic Conference matchup.

Wadsworth 1, Louisville 0

Alex Innocenti scored a goal in the second half to guide the visiting Grizzlies (10-2-1) past the Leopards (8-3-0).

Wadsworth goalkeeper Rory Nolan made three saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Norton 2, Field 2

The Falcons built a 2-0 early in the second half, but the Panthers rallied with two goals in a two-minute span to get a draw.

Zoe Long and Alivia Potter netted goals for Norton, and Claire Bennett and Alliya Picket each had an assist.

VOLLEYBALL

Highland 25-25-25, Barberton 9-8-7

Highland (12-3, 9-0) continued its mastery of Suburban League American Conference opponents in 2022.

Alayna Tessena led host Highland at the net with seven kills and Calee Angus and Maya Piechowiak had four kills apiece. Piechowiak returned to the lineup after an ankle injury in the Hornets’ first match of the season.

Highland setters Megan Scavuzzo (11 assists) and Ashley Shefferly (seven assists) set up the offense. Scavuzzo and Corinne Mutch also added eight aces apiece.

Mutch’s stat line included eight digs. Highland’s Kallan Hrics and Natasha Klapwijk each had two blocks.

Copley 25-25-25, Kent Roosevelt 5-17-12

Shelby Emich totaled 17 assists and four aces to help Copley (11-3, 7-2 SLAC) earn a victory.

Copley’s Katey Firestine spiked down 10 kills, Kayla Kemer had 15 digs and Lydia Pavlovich contributed 22 service points.

Archbishop Hoban 25-25-25, Shaker Heights Laurel School 9-3-6

The Knights improved to 13-4 overall with Giana Mutersbaugh totaling 13 service points and three digs.

Hoban’s other key players were Mary Hottinger (five service aces), Madison Kessler (three digs), Mary Hottinger (14 assists), Amber Watson (seven kills) and Madison Moegerle (two blocks).

Ellet 25-25-25, Garfield 6-10-9

Anna Trowbridge had 11 aces and five digs to guide Ellet (7-6, 4-1 City Series).

Ellet’s Kaitlynn Wright contributed eight assists and Chloe Haviland had four kills.

TENNIS

North 3, Kent Roosevelt 2

North improved its overall record to 16-2 with victories at first singles (Oceana Lee), second singles (Prija Rai) and second doubles (Prabina Majhi and Chandra Rai).

— Compiled by Jeff Deckerd, Brad Bournival and Michael Beaven

SOCCER

BOYS

Tuesday's Scoring Summaries

COPLEY 2, REVERE 2

Halftime: 2-2. Goals: Link (C) 2, Brown (R), Johnston (R). Assists: Rochford (C), Worner (C); Catlett (R). Shots on goal: 6-6. Corner kicks: Rev., 16-3. Saves: Cunningham (R) 4; Hoxha (C) 4. JV Score: 0-0.

Records: Revere 10-1-1; Copley 7-2-3.

GLENOAK 5, CLEVELAND BENEDICTINE 0

Halftime: GlenOak, 2-0. Goals: Haymaker (GO), Walls (GO), Kelly (GO), Macdonald (GO), Carl (GO). Assists: Macdonald (GO) 2, Cox (GO), Thompson (GO), Reale (GO). Shots on goal: GO, 10-0. Corner kicks: GO, 6-0. Saves: Green (CB) 1, Heskemp (CB) 4. JV Score: GlenOak, 4-0.

Records: Cleveland Benedictine 2-7-2; GlenOak 5-4-3.

HUDSON 3, NORTH ROYALTON 2

Halftime: 2-2. Goals: Robledo (H), Travis (H), Morgan (H), Suhy (NR), L. Sunjevaric (NR). Assists: Travis (H), Mihalek (H), Iascone (NR), Zeilmann (NR). Shots on goal: Hud., 8-5. Corner kicks: Hud., 9-2. Saves: Tabachnick (NR) 5; Enos (H) 3. JV Score: Hudson, 4-0.

Records: North Royalton 4-6, 2-2; Hudson 10-1-1, 5-0.

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 7, LAKE 1

Halftime: North Canton Hoover, 4-0. Goals: Shaffer (NCH) 2, Nunziato (NCH), VanNatta (NCH), Jones (NCH), McLeod (NCH), K. Paxos (NCH). Assists: K. Paxos (NCH) 3, Ash (NCH), Dimengo (NCH), VanNatta (NCH). Shots on goal: NCH, 9-2. Corner kicks: NCH, 5-1. Saves: Mullaly (NCH) 1. JV Score: North Canton Hoover, 2-0.

Records: North Canton Hoover 9-1-2, 4-0-1.

Note: No stats provided for Lake.

NORTON 1, FIELD 0

Halftime: Norton, 1-0. Goal: Davis (N).

Records: Norton 6-4-1, 5-0.

RAVENNA 6, WOODRIDGE 0

Halftime: Ravenna, 3-0. Goals: Ward (R) 3, N. Iurato (R), Rios (R), Hills (R).

STREETSBORO 4, SPRINGFIELD 0

Halftime: Streetsboro, 2-0. Goals: Laryea (Str.), Incorvati (Str.), Genovese (Str.), Krzeminski (Str.). Assists: Genovese (Str.) 2. Shots: Str., 26-5. Shots on goal: Str., 18-5. Corner kicks: Str., 9-0. Saves: Brugman (Str.) 5; Htoo (Spr.) 14.

Records: Springfield 2-9, 0-6.

WADSWORTH 1, LOUISVILLE 0

Halftime: 0-0. Goal: Innocenti (W). Assist: None. Shots on goal : 3-3. Corner kicks : Wads., 3-0. Saves : Nolan (W) 3; Emmons (L) 2.

Records : Wadsworth 10-2-1; Louisville 8-3-0.

Schedule

Wednesday's Game

Jackson at Cleveland St. Ignatius, 7 p.m.

---

Thursday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance at Tuslaw, 5 p.m.

Buchtel at Firestone, 5 p.m.

Chardon at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.

Ellet at North Royalton

Manchester at Springfield

Massillon at Field

Medina at North Canton Hoover

Norton at Chagrin Falls

Pepper Pike Orange at CVCA

Ravenna at Crestwood

Rootstown at Southeast

Sheffield Brookside at North, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Coventry

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Cloverleaf

Triway at Chippewa

Walsh Jesuit at Highland

Woodridge at Cuyahoga Falls, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Schedule

Wednesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Aurora at Barberton, 7:15 p.m.

Brecksville at Twinsburg

Brunswick at Euclid, 6 p.m.

Canton McKinley at Jackson

Canton South at Manchester

Cuyahoga Falls at Highland

CVCA at Fairless, 6 p.m.

Green at Perry

Hudson at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.

Kent Roosevelt at Tallmadge

Minerva at Alliance

North at Massillon, 5 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Lake

Revere at Copley

Stow at Nordonia

Strongsville at Medina

St. Thomas Aquinas at Lake Center Christian, 5 p.m.

Wadsworth at Archbishop Hoban

Walsh Jesuit at Cleveland Heights Beaumont School

---

Thursday's Games

Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph at Springfield, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Ravenna, 7 p.m.

Lyndhurst Brush at North, 5 p.m.

Rootstown at Southeast, 5 p.m.

Western Reserve Academy at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday's Scoring Summaries

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 25-25-25, SHAKER HEIGHTS LAUREL SCHOOL 9-3-6

Kills: Watson (AH) 7. Digs: Kessler (AH) 3, Mutersbaugh (AH) 3. Blocks: Moegerle (AH) 2. Assists: Hottinger (AH) 14. Service Points: Mutersbaugh (AH) 13. Aces: Hottinger (AH) 5. JV Score: Archbishop Hoban, 25-9, 25-10.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 13-4.

AURORA 25-25-25, CUYAHOGA FALLS 7-12-10

Kills: Roche (A) 9, Gecina (A) 9. Digs: Emerson (A) 5, Brooke (A) 5. Assists: Salgado (A) 24. Service Aces: Spiesz (A) 3.

Records: Aurora 10-6, 6-3.

COPLEY 25-25-25, KENT ROOSEVELT 5-17-12

Kills: Firestine (C) 10. Digs: Kemer (C) 15. Blocks: Stoner (C) 2. Assists: Emich (C) 17. Service Points: Pavlovich (C) 22. Aces: Emich (C) 4. JV Score: Copley, 25-5, 25-20.

Records: Copley 11-3, 7-2.

COVENTRY 25-25-25, SPRINGFIELD 15-8-3

Kills: Ritterbeck (S) 1. Digs: B. Ruggiero (S) 4, Meyer (S) 4. Assists: B. Ruggiero (S) 3. JV Score: Coventry, 25-15, 25-14.

Records: Springfield 1-12.

ELLET 25-25-25, GARFIELD 6-10-9

Kills: Haviland (E) 4. Digs: Trowbridge (E) 5. Assists: Wright (E) 8. Service Points: Richard (E) 14. Aces: Trowbridge (E) 11.

Records: Ellet 7-6, 4-1.

HIGHLAND 25-25-25, BARBERTON 9-8-7

Kills: Ries (B) 5; Tessena (H) 7. Digs: Stempfel (B) 7; Mutch (H) 8. Blocks: Ries (B) 1; Hrics (H) 2, Klapwijk (H) 2. Assists: Lorenzo (B) 3, Townsend (B) 3; Scavuzzo (H) 11. Service Aces: Scavuzzo (H) 8, Mutch (H) 8. JV Score: Highland, 25-6, 25-14.

Records: Barberton 4-9; Highland 12-3, 9-0.

HUDSON 25-21-25-25, WADSWORTH 21-25-22-21

Kills: Zuro (W) 17. Digs: Brandenburg (W) 24. Assists: Snyder (W) 35. Service Aces: Zuro (W) 5.

Records: Wadsworth 8-6, 5-3.

Notes : Snyder surpassed 1,000 career assists.

LAKE 25-25-25, CANTON MCKINLEY 13-22-18

Kills: Hayes (L) 9, Swartz (L) 9. Digs: DeGeorge (L) 22. Blocks: VanElzen (L) 2, Isroff (L) 2. Assists: Hayes (L) 19. Service Aces: Hayes (L) 5, Isroff (L) 5.

ORRVILLE 25-27-25, MANCHESTER 17-25-17

Kills: Haley (O) 15. Digs: Warner-Orr (O) 13. Blocks: Malcuit (O) 2. Assists: Tuggle (O) 29. Service Aces: Haley (O) 5. JV Score: Manchester won in two sets.

REVERE 20-25-25-25, TALLMADGE 25-20-16-22

Kills: Eyre (T) 13. Digs: Dexter (T) 35. Blocks: Blatt (T) 2. Assists: Gray (T) 32. Service Aces: Bee (T) 4. JV Score: Revere, 25-8, 25-12.

Schedule

Wednesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Aurora at Tallmadge, 6:30 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic at Chippewa

Canton McKinley at Massillon, 6:15 p.m.

GlenOak at Stow

Medina at Solon, 6:30 p.m.

Mogadore at Warren JFK

Springfield at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:30 p.m.

---

Thursday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Alliance at Marlington, 6 p.m.

Brecksville at Hudson

Canton South at Orrville

Copley at Cuyahoga Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Ellet at Buchtel, 6 p.m.

Euclid at Medina, 6:30 p.m.

Fairless at CVCA, 6:30 p.m.

Garfield at Firestone, 6 p.m.

Green at Jackson

Highland at Kent Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Hillsdale at Chippewa

Louisville at Archbishop Hoban, 6:30 p.m.

Manchester at Northwest

North Royalton at Stow, 6:30 p.m.

Norton at Coventry, 6:30 p.m.

Perry at Lake

Ravenna at Field, 6:30 p.m.

Revere at Barberton

Shaker Heights Laurel School at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Solon at Brunswick

Southeast at Lake Center Christian

Streetsboro at Cloverleaf

Strongsville at Mentor, 6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Rootstown, 6:30 p.m.

Wadsworth at Nordonia, 6:30 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit at Mentor Lake Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

West Holmes at Wooster

Woodridge at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

BOYS

Tuesday's Results

LOUISVILLE 163, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 167

(At Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Alliance. Par: 36)

Hoover: Bopp 39, Tortorella 41, Gambone 41, Mizener 46.

Louisville: Mayle 37, Root 41, Harsh 42, Karcher 43.

Records: Louisville 10-1.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 176, COPLEY 197

(At J. E Good Park Golf Course, Akron. Par: 36)

Copley: Nguyen 45, Able 49, Whitis 51, Adair 52.

STVM: Pat. Witschey 42, Wierzbicki 44, Hayek 45, Pumphrey 45.

Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 11-4.

TALLMADGE 158, CUYAHOGA FALLS 203

(At Brookledge Golf Club, Cuyahoga Falls. Par: 35)

Tallmadge: Fairhurst 36, Dalton 39, Carter 41, Kester 42.

Records: Tallmadge 7-5.

TENNIS

Tuesday's Results

CVCA 3, REVERE 2

Singles: Beebe (CVCA) d. Kavenaugh 6-3, 6-3; Moore (CVCA) d. Gowda 6-1, 7-5; Iler (R) d. Horn 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Gray-Gupta (R) d. Saffles-Wood 7-5, 6-2; Dawson-Armstrong (CVCA) d. Noka-Liccardi 6-4, 6-0.

NORTH 3, KENT ROOSEVELT 2

Singles: Lee (N) d. M'Baye 6-4, 6-3; P. Rai (N) d. Rankin 6-1, 6-2; Golo (KR) d. L. Tamang 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 1-0 (6). Doubles: Oldham-MacPherson (KR) d. N. Tamang-Subba 6-0, 6-1; Majhi-C. Rai (N) d. Steffl-Gafurbekov 6-4, 6-2.

Records: North 16-2.

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 5, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 0

Singles: Bucher (NCH) d. Slay 6-0, 6-2; Sheil (NCH) d. Nicholae 4-6, 7-6, 1-0; Papcke (NCH) d. Magaw 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Koinoglou-Wood (NCH) d. Miller-Wenzlik 6-2, 6-0; Holben-Fink (NCH) d. Thompson-Savilski 6-0, 6-0.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK 7

Thursday's Game

Ellet (2-4, 0-1) vs. North (1-5, 0-1), 7 p.m.

---

Friday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m.)

Alliance (5-1, 1-0) at Carrollton (5-1, 1-0)

Aurora (5-1, 3-0) at Kent Roosevelt (2-4, 1-2)

Austintown Fitch (5-1) at Strongsville (2-4)

Brunswick (2-4, 1-1) at Solon (4-2, 1-0)

Canton McKinley (2-4, 2-1) at Lake (6-0, 2-0)

Copley (2-4, 1-2) at Barberton (3-3, 2-1)

Cuyahoga Falls (1-5, 0-3) at Tallmadge (4-2, 1-2)

CVCA (5-1, 2-0) at Northwest (4-2, 2-1)

Firestone (0-6, 0-1) vs. East (3-3, 1-0), at Ellet

GlenOak (2-4, 1-2) at Jackson (3-3, 1-2)

Green (3-3) at Louisville (1-5)

Hudson (6-0, 3-0) at Nordonia (5-1, 2-1)

Hunting Valley University School (5-1) at Mogadore (5-0)

Mentor (3-2, 1-0) at Medina (5-1, 2-0)

Mentor Lake Catholic (2-4) at Canton Central Catholic (3-3)

Middletown (DE) (2-1) at Massillon (5-1)

North Canton Hoover (4-2, 1-1) at Perry (4-2, 1-1)

Norton (4-2, 2-1) at Springfield (0-6, 0-3)

Ravenna (2-4, 0-3) at Coventry (4-2, 1-2)

Revere (2-4, 1-2) at Highland (6-0, 3-0)

Rittman (2-4, 0-3) at Chippewa (1-5, 0-3)

Rootstown (5-1, 1-0) at Warren JFK (5-1, 0-1)

Streetsboro (3-3, 1-2) at Field (3-3, 2-1)

St. Francis (N.Y.) at Archbishop Hoban (6-0)

St. Thomas Aquinas (0-6, 0-1) at Southeast (4-2, 0-0)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-1) at Youngstown Ursuline (4-1)

Triway (3-3, 1-1) at Manchester (0-6, 0-2)

Tuslaw (3-3, 1-2) at Orrville (2-4, 1-2)

Twinsburg (1-5, 0-3) at North Royalton (3-3, 1-0)

Wadsworth (4-2, 2-1) at Stow (1-5, 0-2)

Walsh Jesuit (4-2, 0-0) at Chardon NDCL (2-4, 0-0)

West Branch (5-1, 1-0) at Marlington (0-6, 0-1)

Woodridge (4-2, 3-0) at Cloverleaf (5-1, 3-0)

Wooster (3-3, 1-2) at Mount Vernon (1-5, 0-3)

---

Saturday's Games

Brecksville (1-5) at Cleveland Benedictine (0-6), 7 p.m.

Garfield (2-4, 1-0) at Buchtel (2-4, 1-0), noon

