Blackfoot, ID

HS Scores 9/27: Poky girls top Preston, Blackfoot boys beat Madison

By By JOURNAL STAFF
 1 day ago

GIRLS SOCCER

Highland 4, Century 0

The Rams improve to 10-2-2, while the Diamondbacks drop to 6-6.

Pocatello 3, Preston 0

The Thunder move to 9-3 (4-0 conference) and the Indians move to 1-13 (0-4 conference).

BOYS SOCCER

Blackfoot 3, Madison 1

The Broncos got goals from Michael Hammond, who scored the match’s only first-half goal, plus Spencer Cook and Javien Ballestros. Madison tacked on a goal with about 15 minutes to play.

With the win, Blackfoot improves to 7-2.

Pocatello 4, Preston 1

The Thunder improve to 5-3 (1-2 conference), while the Indians move to 5-7 (0-2 conference).

