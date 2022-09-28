ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
Mashed

Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out

Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
Parade

How to Score Free Panda Express This Week

What's better than Panda Express? Free Panda Express, duh!. And this week, customers will have a shot at scoring one of the eatery's most popular entrees for free. In a press release shared with Parade, the American-Chinese restaurant chain announced that it would offer a buy-one-get-one-free deal to celebrate the limited-time return of its popular Beyond The Original Orange Chicken dish.
Mashed

Reddit Is Divided Over Cracker Barrel's Chicken And Dumplings

There are so many decadent dishes that come to mind when imagining Southern food staples: fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, pecan pie, cornbread, barbecue, and so on. While these are all delicious tastes that we have long associated with the Southern region of the United States, there's one dish you may sometimes overlook: chicken and dumplings. For those unaware of what chicken and dumplings are, it's basically shredded or chopped chicken in a cream-like sauce similar to gravy and served alongside thick hunks of biscuit-like dough. A dish born either from the hardscrabble years of the Great Depression or during the American Civil War (via Southern Kitchen) or perhaps having roots in the culture of early 19th-century German immigrants (via Wide Open Eats) chicken and dumplings is known to be a hearty and filling comfort food for many families. And who better to serve food that brings to mind comfort and family than Cracker Barrel?
Parade

How to Score Free Iced Coffee From Dunkin' This Week

If you're not a morning person or you tend to need a 3 p.m. caffeine boost to get you through the rest of the day, you may want to head over to Dunkin'. This week only, the popular coffee chain is offering customers a free iced coffee–or any iced drink of their choice.
Mashed

The Aldi Potato Chips That Won Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday when you think about it. Not only does the celebration of America's workers promise a three-day weekend and a short workweek, but it also serves as many peoples' green light to start gearing up for fall, and therefore likely provides a big serotonin boost to the 56% of Americans who claimed in a 2020 One Poll survey that they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season (via People). And while that makes us happy for the autumn lovers of the country, there's also a hint of sadness in the holiday, as many view it as the final hurrah for the grilling season until next year. As such, WalletHub reports that over 150 million Americans were expected to either host or attend a cookout this past weekend to commemorate summer's final days.
Mashed

Is Outback Steakhouse Actually Australian?

Dishes prepared outside their countries of origin usually have differences in how they're made. Italian food, for example, has few similarities to a highly Americanized chain like Olive Garden. Per Food Network, breadsticks in Italy are skinny and hard, unlike the fluffy, garlicky alternative offered ahead of meals at Italian restaurants. You won't find fettuccini alfredo on an Italian menu, and only Americans load their pasta with so much parmesan cheese. And in Italy, the importance of pasta isn't to be taken lightly. According to L'amore Italian Restaurant, pasta is made of high-protein durum wheat and strictly regulated by the government.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Wants Fans to Decide Which Menu Item Should Come Back

Depending on whom you ask, Taco Bell's strategy of launching popular items only to bringing them back a few weeks later is either brilliant or annoying. While it helps to generate excitement around certain limited-time promotions, fan frustration with the back-and-forth around the Mexican Pizza has reached a fever pitch this summer.
Mashed

The Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Recipe Is Older Than You Might Think

Chick-fil-A earns that uppercase "A" in its name for many reasons. For starters, the chicken sandwich chain has been named "America's favorite restaurant” for eight years running, according to a tweet by the American Customer Service Index. Americans might not be as enamored with fast-food restaurants as they once were, but Chick-fil-A once again earned a score of 83, the highest score among fast-food restaurants and a couple points ahead of second-place finisher Jimmy Johns (via the New York Post).
CNET

Taco Bell to Bring Back Another Discontinued Menu Item

Mexican Pizza had its moment. Now a new Taco Bell offering is set to return from the land of discontinued menu items. But the fast-food chain is leaving it up to fans to decide which. Taco Bell will bring back one of two options -- either the Double Decker Taco...
Thrillist

Auntie Anne's Just Unveiled a Salty-Sweet New Treat

Given Oktoberfest, 'tis the season to scarf down a soft pretzel, slam a beer pint, and call it a well-balanced diet. And who better to provide you that experience than Auntie Anne's?. No one makes a pretzel like the purveyor of mall cuisine (if that isn't already a category, it...
