Massachusetts Scores High on Being One of the Best States for Teachers to Work In
Where would we be without the help of our beloved teachers? We admire our teachers for their dedication to educating and guiding the younger generations. Educators have overcome many hardships whether it be working through the Covid-19 pandemic or enforcing the Student Succeeds Act in their classrooms. Teachers ensure that all their students are guaranteed an equal education opportunity. While everyone across the United States respects their dedication to helping others, many of these teachers are overworked and underpaid.
Boston Globe
Sweeping dental insurance reform could start in Mass. How will you vote?
Share your thoughts on Question 2. On the local ballot this election season is a question that could potentially upend the dental industry nationwide. Question 2 would require insurers to dedicate a higher share of premiums toward patient care than they currently do. As it stands, there is no minimum...
Massachusetts ballot question 3 on number of liquor licenses
On your November Ballot you will see a question dealing with liquor licenses in Massachusetts.
More Mass. liquor licenses? How Ballot Question 3 could impact your community
Massachusetts chain stores may be allowed to have 18 beer and wine licenses by 2031, which would double the current threshold should a ballot referendum succeed at the polls this November. Advancing Ballot Question 3 would gradually raise the alcohol license threshold for retailers, initially to 12 licenses in 2023...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Polito praises Driscoll’s experience – but won’t endorse
WHEN THE BAKER ADMINISTRATION created a Seaport Economic Council in 2015, chaired by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, one of its first appointed members was Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. In 2019, Polito co-led a statewide Economic Development Planning Council on which Driscoll served as a member. And when Gov. Charlie Baker and Polito were pushing for a zoning reform bill, Driscoll was a prime advocate.
mybackyardnews.com
BARNES NATIONAL GUARD AIR FORCE BASE
Baker-Polito Administration, Congressman Neal Celebrate Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects at Barnes Air National Guard Base. New entry control point and taxiway represent $9.2 million investment from the Commonwealth to improve security and expand capabilities at the installation. WESTFIELD — Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic...
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
Thrillist
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Massachusetts This November
The 2020 election was probably the most important one you’ve ever voted in, but let’s be clear: they’re all super important. And besides, this is one to be excited about! We get to choose a new governor for the first time in eight years. We have some interesting ballot questions to wade through. As always, all nine US Representatives are on the ballot. And above all, this is your time to exert your power as a state citizen.
WCVB
Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
State encourages residents to seek assistance with heating bills
As temperatures start to drop in Massachusetts, the state is looking for ways to help residents manage what are expected to be high heating bills this winter.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
gonomad.com
Massachusetts: Ideal Destinations for Fall Foliage Viewing
For Leap Peepers, the Bay State Is a Classic Foliage Drive. There’s nothing quite like taking a drive through the New England countryside in the fall. The leaves are changing color, the air is crisp and cool, and the scenery is simply breathtaking. If you’re planning a road trip to see the fall foliage this year, Massachusetts is the perfect place to go. Here are some of the best places to see fall foliage in Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions
With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
wgbh.org
‘The law is the law’: Mass. tax cap law will return more to high earners
A 1986 law has come back to haunt Beacon Hill. The “tax cap law” limits the amount of tax revenue a state can keep — meaning that about $3 billion of the state’s nearly $5 billion tax surplus will be returned to taxpayers. Across the board,...
Warren, Markey and Keating Unable to Secure Cape Bridge Money
With estimates on how much it would cost to replace the aging Bourne and Sagamore Bridges connecting Cape Cod to the mainland rising almost daily, the Massachusetts congressional delegation has struck out in securing funding for the project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announced...
Boston Globe
Tell us: How will you vote on the immigrant driver’s license ballot question?
We want to hear your thoughts on Question 4. A recent Massachusetts law that allows undocumented immigrants to receive a driver’s license has been hotly debated since it was passed. Now, voters are being given the chance to overturn it on Election Day with a vote on Question 4.
Can Geoff Diehl beat Maura Healey?
Local political experts say time is running out for Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl to attract enough attention from voters to have even a glimmer of hope to defeat Attorney General Maura Healey. Why it matters: Historical trends, recent election results and factors unique to 2022 make Diehl's chances...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Some ballot questions could draw blank stares
ALONG WITH ELECTING candidates to statewide and local offices, voters will be asked to decide four ballot questions in November. Two of them – whether to raise income tax rates on high earners and whether to repeal a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses – are fairly clear-cut, even if the arguments of those on competing sides on the questions are not. The other two questions, however, are anything but straightforward.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
wgbh.org
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
