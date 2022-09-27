BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO