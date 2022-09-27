Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Scores High on Being One of the Best States for Teachers to Work In
Where would we be without the help of our beloved teachers? We admire our teachers for their dedication to educating and guiding the younger generations. Educators have overcome many hardships whether it be working through the Covid-19 pandemic or enforcing the Student Succeeds Act in their classrooms. Teachers ensure that all their students are guaranteed an equal education opportunity. While everyone across the United States respects their dedication to helping others, many of these teachers are overworked and underpaid.
Report: Heath care costs in Mass. are barrelling toward unaffordability
Health care spending dropped for the first time in years in 2020, thanks to people deferring care during the pandemic. But now costs are expected to rise again. For the first time in years, health care spending fell in Massachusetts in 2020. But the drop may only be a temporary change driven by the pandemic, and there is still cause for concern in the state’s health system, a new report says.
Union leader blasted for dismissing focus on college and careers
THE SUCCESSION OF state legislators and teachers who testified before the state board of education last month came with detailed arguments against a proposal to raise the minimum passing score on the 10th grade MCAS exam. Max Page came with a blistering condemnation of the entire foundation of the state’s education system.
These are the best public high schools in Mass., according to Niche
The best public high schools in Massachusetts include a specialty school in Worcester, a Boston school among the oldest public schools in the country, and a number of suburban schools in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking published this week. Placing highest in the commonwealth among public...
Danielle Charbonneau Named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year
With music, speeches, flowers and resounding cheers, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Island-wide school system celebrated English language arts teacher Danielle (Dani) Charbonneau, who has just been named the Massachusetts Teacher of the Year. Tuesday afternoon’s announcement drew a wall-to-wall crowd of jubilant students and teachers...
Bleak winter energy outlook for Massachusetts calls for ways to ease the pain (Editorial)
To borrow from an old Jack Nicholson movie line, can Massachusetts residents handle the truth?. They have no choice, even though the truth about winter energy costs, as described by the Baker Administration, is bleak and painful. The soaring price of natural gas will hit this state harder than most...
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
Another energy company serving Mass. issues winter rate-hike warning
Depending on energy use, a typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100. Another energy company serving Massachusetts has announced rate hikes ahead of the winter season. New Hampshire-based Unitil — which serves about 107,100 electric customers in the Granite State, Massachusetts,...
Officials say Massachusetts test scores show it may take a few years for students to recover from pandemic
MALDEN – The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released 2022 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System results today, providing the state with its second overview of statewide learning since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Results on the spring 2022 MCAS tests were mixed, with math and science scores improving...
The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked
Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households
BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
Massachusetts SNAP benefits will increase next month
The nearly 550,000 Massachusetts households that receive SNAP benefits are about to see additional aid. Monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will rise by 12% starting in October, equating to a boost of about $25 to $30 per person per month, the Baker administration announced Wednesday. An individual...
Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
What's next for the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The Steamship Authority's new ships won't be named "Jaws," "Boaty McBoatface" or any other fun suggestions. In my opinion, the M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy are perfectly fine names, too. (But the one on the left definitely looks like a Boaty.)
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
Massachusetts Lottery Looks to Remain Competitive
What do you do when the masses appear bored with the same old Massachusetts Lottery games? Why, you spice things up a bit, as in making things more interesting. There is a lot of competition out there for your buck these days, including lots of gaming options that didn't exist just a few years ago when the lottery was king of the hill.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts
WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said. All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants.
