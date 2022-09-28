ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7 Alabama High School Football Scheduling Updates and Scores

By Christopher Walsh
The weekend's schedule, and numerous schools moved up their games to Thursday night, and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Due to the threat of possible inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, numerous schools have moved up their games to Thursday night this week. Originally, only a handful of games had been scheduled for Thursday.

Thursday's Scores

Gaylesville 54, Woodville 6

Piedmont 34, Westbrook Christian 0

Banks 47, Edgewood 19

Tallassee 26, Elmore County 20

Scottsboro 17, Guntersville 14

Lynn 21, Pickens County 20, OT
Fayette County 35, Oakman 7
Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 15

Clay-Central 12, Valley 6

St. Michael 49, Orange Beach 41

Thursday's Games

Ashford at Daleville

Banks Aca. at Edgewood

Beulah at Dadeville

Carroll-Ozark at Eufaula

Central-Clay Co. at Valley

Central-Phenix City at Dothan

Chilton Co. at Benjamin Russell

Donoho at Winterboro

Florala at Houston Co.

G.W. Long at Zion Chapel

Gordo at Carbon Hill

Greene Co. at Sulligent

Guntersville at Scottsboro

Huntsville at Albertville

Lanett at Reeltown

Lincoln at Munford

Loachapoka at Calhoun

Marbury at Selma

Northside Methodist at Providence Chr.

Notasulga at Verbena

Oakman at Fayette Co.

Orange Beach at St. Michael

Pickens Co. at Lynn

Piedmont at Westbrook Chr.

Pike Co. at New Brockton

R.C. Hatch at University Charter

Ramsay at Wenonah

Red Level at Elba

Rehobeth at Charles Henderson

Robertsdale at Murphy

South Choctaw Aca. at Patrician

Straughn at Houston Aca.

Sylacauga at Beauregard

Tallassee at Elmore Co.

Thorsby at Fayetteville

White Plains at Talladega

Woodville at Gaylesville

Thursday's schedule and final scores will updated throughout the weekend.

From ASHAA:

Last Friday's non-region game between Central-Florence High School and Westminster Christian Academy wasn't decided until the final play, on a two-point conversion by Central for a 70-69 victory.

The game produced a number of AHSAA state records – including most first downs, most points scored by both teams in the fourth quarter, most points in a loss, and with 148 offensive plays by both teams combined

  • Most Points in the fourth quarter, both teams (57) – Westminster had 35 and Central scored 22 in the final period
  • Most Points both teams (139) – ranking second all-time behind Childersburg’s 82-64 win (146) over Central Coosa in 2016 and tying Parrish’s 81-58 win (139) over Hubbertville in 2003
  • Most points in a loss (69) – Westminster’s total which came up one point short broke the previous record (64) set by Central Coosa in its loss to Childersburg in 2016
  • Most first downs (67) – Central-Florence had 35 and Westminster had 32 – both surpassing the single-game record set by McGill-Toolen (31) versus Davidson in 2013 and the 67 total established a new mark for two teams
  • Pass completions in a single game (37) – Westminster Christian’s Brandon Musch was 37-of-57, which ranks third all-time behind Cullman’s Tyler Caldwell, who completed 42-of-61 versus Mountain Brook in a 2008 game, and 38 completions by Westminster’s Brian Park in a game versus Red Bay in 2008
  • Most pass attempts in a single game (57) – Musch ranks eighth with his 57 attempts behind all-time leader Robert Nomberg of Northview (68) in a 33-23 loss to Greenville in 1987
  • Most touchdowns accounted for (9) – Musch had seven TD passes and two rushing scores to rank tied for second behind Brayden Kyle of Decatur Heritage, who had 11 in a 76-60 win over Ragland in 2021
  • Most yards passing by 2 QBs (668) – Musch (467) and Brewer (201) rank third all-time in the AHSAA Record Book with Falkville’s Aaron Dove and Coosa Christian’s Caiden Lipscomb setting the record (932) in 2018
  • Most passing yards (467) – Musch turned in the 25 th best total all-time – tying with current University of Maryland starting QB Taulia Tagovailoa of Thompson, who was 39 of 52 with three TDs in a 35-0 win over Huntsville in 2017

WSFA

Multiple high school football games shift to Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple high schools have decided to move their regulary scheduled football matchups from Friday to Thursday, ahead of any issues that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of schools that are in the WSFA 12 News viewing area that will be among...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Area football games moved to Thursday

Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept....
TROY, AL
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
Franklin County Times

THS, RHS prepare for Homecoming

Football teams return to region play this week with play-off positioning on the line. Phil Campbell, Red Bay and Russellville have the playoffs in sight, with the Golden Tigers in the best shape of the three. This week two schools will celebrate homecoming: Russellville and Tharptown. Phil Campbell will host a critical region game.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
