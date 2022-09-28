Week 7 Alabama High School Football Scheduling Updates and Scores
The weekend's schedule, and numerous schools moved up their games to Thursday night, and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Due to the threat of possible inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, numerous schools have moved up their games to Thursday night this week. Originally, only a handful of games had been scheduled for Thursday.
Thursday's Scores
Gaylesville 54, Woodville 6
Piedmont 34, Westbrook Christian 0
Banks 47, Edgewood 19
Tallassee 26, Elmore County 20
Scottsboro 17, Guntersville 14
Lynn 21, Pickens County 20, OT
Fayette County 35, Oakman 7
Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 15
Clay-Central 12, Valley 6
St. Michael 49, Orange Beach 41
Thursday's Games
Ashford at Daleville
Banks Aca. at Edgewood
Beulah at Dadeville
Carroll-Ozark at Eufaula
Central-Clay Co. at Valley
Central-Phenix City at Dothan
Chilton Co. at Benjamin Russell
Donoho at Winterboro
Florala at Houston Co.
G.W. Long at Zion Chapel
Gordo at Carbon Hill
Greene Co. at Sulligent
Guntersville at Scottsboro
Huntsville at Albertville
Lanett at Reeltown
Lincoln at Munford
Loachapoka at Calhoun
Marbury at Selma
Northside Methodist at Providence Chr.
Notasulga at Verbena
Oakman at Fayette Co.
Orange Beach at St. Michael
Pickens Co. at Lynn
Piedmont at Westbrook Chr.
Pike Co. at New Brockton
R.C. Hatch at University Charter
Ramsay at Wenonah
Red Level at Elba
Rehobeth at Charles Henderson
Robertsdale at Murphy
South Choctaw Aca. at Patrician
Straughn at Houston Aca.
Sylacauga at Beauregard
Tallassee at Elmore Co.
Thorsby at Fayetteville
White Plains at Talladega
Woodville at Gaylesville
Thursday's schedule and final scores will updated throughout the weekend.
From ASHAA:
Last Friday's non-region game between Central-Florence High School and Westminster Christian Academy wasn't decided until the final play, on a two-point conversion by Central for a 70-69 victory.
The game produced a number of AHSAA state records – including most first downs, most points scored by both teams in the fourth quarter, most points in a loss, and with 148 offensive plays by both teams combined
- Most Points in the fourth quarter, both teams (57) – Westminster had 35 and Central scored 22 in the final period
- Most Points both teams (139) – ranking second all-time behind Childersburg’s 82-64 win (146) over Central Coosa in 2016 and tying Parrish’s 81-58 win (139) over Hubbertville in 2003
- Most points in a loss (69) – Westminster’s total which came up one point short broke the previous record (64) set by Central Coosa in its loss to Childersburg in 2016
- Most first downs (67) – Central-Florence had 35 and Westminster had 32 – both surpassing the single-game record set by McGill-Toolen (31) versus Davidson in 2013 and the 67 total established a new mark for two teams
- Pass completions in a single game (37) – Westminster Christian’s Brandon Musch was 37-of-57, which ranks third all-time behind Cullman’s Tyler Caldwell, who completed 42-of-61 versus Mountain Brook in a 2008 game, and 38 completions by Westminster’s Brian Park in a game versus Red Bay in 2008
- Most pass attempts in a single game (57) – Musch ranks eighth with his 57 attempts behind all-time leader Robert Nomberg of Northview (68) in a 33-23 loss to Greenville in 1987
- Most touchdowns accounted for (9) – Musch had seven TD passes and two rushing scores to rank tied for second behind Brayden Kyle of Decatur Heritage, who had 11 in a 76-60 win over Ragland in 2021
- Most yards passing by 2 QBs (668) – Musch (467) and Brewer (201) rank third all-time in the AHSAA Record Book with Falkville’s Aaron Dove and Coosa Christian’s Caiden Lipscomb setting the record (932) in 2018
- Most passing yards (467) – Musch turned in the 25 th best total all-time – tying with current University of Maryland starting QB Taulia Tagovailoa of Thompson, who was 39 of 52 with three TDs in a 35-0 win over Huntsville in 2017
