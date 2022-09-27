Read full article on original website
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
There’s a new No. 1 in the latest boys soccer top 10
The third time turned out to be the charm for a change at the top of the boys soccer rankings. Northampton handed Emmaus its first loss of the season with a 1-0 result, making Parkland the lone unbeaten team remaining in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. In the Colonial League, undefeated...
fastphillysports.com
HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!
Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
ursinusgrizzly.com
College Culture Shock: Could Be More Shocking
Ava Compagnoni (avcompagnoni@ursinus.edu) College needs to have a greater impact on students. I do not mean the course load or athletic experience, or if it is the first time you are living with someone else. These are all experiences every student may have when they attend a college or university. Location, location, location – this is what matters most for a culture shock to occur, in my opinion.
This Bucks County High School Is Promoting STEM-Based Activities for Girls This Fall
The school is helping female students learn skills in the STEM field.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. A Bucks County high school is offering STEM-based activities for its female students this coming October. Staff writers at Lower Bucks Times wrote about the upcoming event.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
wlvr.org
IronPigs one step closer to affording stadium improvements
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The IronPigs minor league baseball team is one small step closer to cementing its cleats into the turf at Coca-Cola Park, as Lehigh County’s Board of Commissioners are prepared to deliver the team $3 million toward needed stadium upgrades. On Wednesday night, commissioners gave the...
ursinusgrizzly.com
Welcome Dr. Jay Shelat
Gianna McCarthy (gimccarthy@ursinus.edu) Assistant Professor Jay Shelat joined the Ursinus College staff just this Fall semester and is the latest addition to the school’s English Department. Shelat shares that he “loved how warm and welcoming everyone has been at Ursinus. The support tells me that one of the College’s foundational tenets is community.”
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
Philadelphia’s Annual Outfest Celebration Has Been Canceled for 2022
My favorite event of the year was just canceled. Well, sort of. The city’s annual OutFest street festival and celebration will not take place on Sunday, October 9, as many were hoping. This would have marked the first Outfest celebration since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Rising Threat to Homeowners
Housing markets in the United States today are rapidly changing. We are bombarded in the news about corporations purchasing homes across Sun Belt metros like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Reporting and research highlight the challenges faced by renters in private equity-backed properties, from maintenance requests gone unfulfilled to evictions as a core part of a fee-based business model.
buckscountyherald.com
Central Bucks begins a “gender identification procedure”
Administrators at two Central Bucks School District schools have instructed teachers not to recognize a student’s request to be called a different name than is listed in the district’s database without a parent’s approval. Following a district “directive,” educators at Central Bucks West High School and Lenape...
St. Joseph's University student who was tied up and robbed speaks out
Police say the suspects kicked in the air conditioning unit on the victim's window to get in.
sanatogapost.com
Workshop Shows Best Way to Divide Perennials
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Montgomery County master gardeners have scheduled a “Dividing Perennials Workshop” for Oct. 22 (2022; Saturday) from 9:30-11 a.m. at the county 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Rd. The class will include working with different types of perennials (at top and below), such as hostas, day lilies, asters, bee balm, irises and cone flowers.
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie Speakeasy
If you're a cookie lover who's up for a sweet treat any time of the day–especially late at night, you're definitely going to want to try this secret cookie speakeasy in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania officers to face trial in girl’s death after high school football game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges, a suburban Philadelphia judge ruled Monday. Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill officers negligently fired at a car […]
PhillyBite
5 Best Hayrides in Pennsylvania
- If you're looking for a thrilling fall experience, Pennsylvania has some of the best hayrides in the country. This article covers the Harleysville Hayride, Sleepy Hollow Hayride, Hallowscream Nights in East Stroudsburg, and Fear Grove in Zion Grove. These hayrides are great for all ages and a great way to get into the Halloween spirit.
berkscountyliving.com
16 Berks Craft Breweries
Eat, drink and be merry this autumn season with a great selection of breweries to choose from right here in the Greater Reading area. It’s home to some of PA’s highest rated and most unique beer destinations, after all. Here’s a handy list to get you started…
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students
UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
