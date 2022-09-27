ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

fastphillysports.com

HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!

Hurricane Ian's threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ursinusgrizzly.com

College Culture Shock: Could Be More Shocking

Ava Compagnoni (avcompagnoni@ursinus.edu) College needs to have a greater impact on students. I do not mean the course load or athletic experience, or if it is the first time you are living with someone else. These are all experiences every student may have when they attend a college or university. Location, location, location – this is what matters most for a culture shock to occur, in my opinion.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wlvr.org

IronPigs one step closer to affording stadium improvements

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The IronPigs minor league baseball team is one small step closer to cementing its cleats into the turf at Coca-Cola Park, as Lehigh County's Board of Commissioners are prepared to deliver the team $3 million toward needed stadium upgrades. On Wednesday night, commissioners gave the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
ursinusgrizzly.com

Welcome Dr. Jay Shelat

Gianna McCarthy (gimccarthy@ursinus.edu) Assistant Professor Jay Shelat joined the Ursinus College staff just this Fall semester and is the latest addition to the school's English Department. Shelat shares that he "loved how warm and welcoming everyone has been at Ursinus. The support tells me that one of the College's foundational tenets is community."
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn's Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Rising Threat to Homeowners

Housing markets in the United States today are rapidly changing. We are bombarded in the news about corporations purchasing homes across Sun Belt metros like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Reporting and research highlight the challenges faced by renters in private equity-backed properties, from maintenance requests gone unfulfilled to evictions as a core part of a fee-based business model.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Central Bucks begins a "gender identification procedure"

Administrators at two Central Bucks School District schools have instructed teachers not to recognize a student's request to be called a different name than is listed in the district's database without a parent's approval. Following a district "directive," educators at Central Bucks West High School and Lenape...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Workshop Shows Best Way to Divide Perennials

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Montgomery County master gardeners have scheduled a "Dividing Perennials Workshop" for Oct. 22 (2022; Saturday) from 9:30-11 a.m. at the county 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Rd. The class will include working with different types of perennials (at top and below), such as hostas, day lilies, asters, bee balm, irises and cone flowers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Hayrides in Pennsylvania

- If you're looking for a thrilling fall experience, Pennsylvania has some of the best hayrides in the country. This article covers the Harleysville Hayride, Sleepy Hollow Hayride, Hallowscream Nights in East Stroudsburg, and Fear Grove in Zion Grove. These hayrides are great for all ages and a great way to get into the Halloween spirit.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
berkscountyliving.com

16 Berks Craft Breweries

Eat, drink and be merry this autumn season with a great selection of breweries to choose from right here in the Greater Reading area. It's home to some of PA's highest rated and most unique beer destinations, after all. Here's a handy list to get you started…
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students

UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

