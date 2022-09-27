Read full article on original website
nftplazas.com
Plaxy Announces Exciting PlaxyParty Collection
ThisOne, an immersive web3 platform, has announced its first partnership with the launch of Plaxy’s first collection. This collection, which consists of 1,000 hand-designed and animated NFTs, will begin minting on September 30, 2022. PlaxyParty was created in collaboration with ThisOne and is minted on the Ethereum blockchain. According...
How Suuchi x Bankamoda Helps Latin American Makers
Supply chain software provider Suuchi is giving Latin American clients an integrated solution for managing finances. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM) technology company has teamed with Bankamoda, an alternative bank that offers invoicing and purchase order financing. The partnership will allow Suuchi’s GRID users—encompassing PLM, ERP and a global sourcing network—to access Bankamoda’s financing through the software’s front end. The partnership offers Latin American companies a way to “compare and evaluate costs of financing for different payment terms and choose the best option” for their businesses. GRID users already manage their workflows and supplier transactions through...
theindustry.fashion
TikTok helping brands embrace interactivity, according to report
TikTok has continued to help brands across fashion gain momentum across social media and embrace interactivity, according to a new report. The new report from Fanbytes by Brainlabs outlined how important having content that is interactive can be for a brand. 83% of TikTok creators produce their own videos, and brands that provide well-considered opportunities for co-creation often see users responding to the prompt.
getnews.info
Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage
There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
ffnews.com
TechPassport today announces the onboarding of Tim Richards, CEO at Hoptroff to their supplier advisory board
TechPassport strengthens its supplier advisory board with Tim Richards’ experience of more than 25 years’ international board level experience at blue-chip media organisations. It can be very tedious onboarding a new startup if you work at a bank. It can also be very frustrating as a startup founder...
The Design Rules That Jonathan Rachman Ignores – Exclusive
Designer Jonathan Rachman shared which interior design rules he doesn't mind ignoring as well as the one rule he recommends that you never break.
travelnoire.com
Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant Aims To Increase Diversity In STEM Through Season 2 Of The PBS Podcast Going Wild
We caught up with Dr. Rae on her career path, how to get into STEM, and her exciting travel adventures. TN: What are you most excited about for season 2 of Going Wild?. TN: How did you get into your career as a wildlife ecologist?. Dr. RWG: I quite literally...
