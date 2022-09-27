Read full article on original website
aarp.org
All-Day Strength Training With Denise Austin
Firm your muscles morning, afternoon and evening with these easy strength workouts you can do throughout your home.
msn.com
Exercise Hacks for Getting a Fitter Body After 40
Slide 1 of 5: Once you hit 40, your body experiences many changes that you should stay mindful of. For instance, aging comes with the loss of lean muscle mass, which slows down your metabolism. Therefore, certain age-appropriate adjustments to your routine are in order to help you get into shape and give your metabolism the boost it needs. We chatted with Katie Landier, PT, DPT, Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Geriatric Physical Therapy, who shares the best exercise hacks for getting a fitter body after 40. They're exactly what you need to make the most of your workout, so keep reading to learn more.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
Is Your Training Focused Enough on Recovery?
The shift in training attitudes over the past few years has been palpable. Where “no pain, no gain” was once a phrase we’d see commonly on nonsensical posters and spewing from the mouths of sweaty gym bros, it’s now just a cringey core memory that pops into our psyche from time to time. Did I really think that was motivating at one point in my life?
Bensalem High School’s Track Allows Amputees To Partake in Fitness, Health Exercises
The school's track field is hosting exercise events for amputees.Image via iStock. Level Up fitness clinic organized by Team Lawall nonprofit provided amputees with an opportunity to get reacquainted with some of their favorite fitness activities, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6abc.
swimswam.com
Daily Swim Coach Workout #785
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
SHAPE
Your Complete Guide to Circuit Training
The standard approach to structuring your workouts — performing multiple sets of one exercise, with rest breaks in between, before progressing to the next move — is a classic for a reason. It gives your body plenty of time to recover in between sets, and you don't have to constantly swap out your equipment. But this method of training isn't perfect: You can easily get distracted between sets, and due to the frequent breathers, it's not exactly time-efficient.
