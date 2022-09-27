ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

NBC Philadelphia

4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche

Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
roi-nj.com

Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office

Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
NBC Philadelphia

5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage

A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field,...
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
sanatogapost.com

Workshop Shows Best Way to Divide Perennials

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Montgomery County master gardeners have scheduled a “Dividing Perennials Workshop” for Oct. 22 (2022; Saturday) from 9:30-11 a.m. at the county 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Rd. The class will include working with different types of perennials (at top and below), such as hostas, day lilies, asters, bee balm, irises and cone flowers.
NBC Philadelphia

7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People

The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
