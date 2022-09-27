Read full article on original website
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche
Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
Delco’s Still Got It: 6 Public High Schools Make Top 50 List
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score. Ranking the highest among the six Delaware County...
roi-nj.com
Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office
Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
NBC Philadelphia
5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage
A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field,...
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
Philadelphia’s Annual Outfest Celebration Has Been Canceled for 2022
My favorite event of the year was just canceled. Well, sort of. The city’s annual OutFest street festival and celebration will not take place on Sunday, October 9, as many were hoping. This would have marked the first Outfest celebration since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news...
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
5 football players shot after ambush near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia; 1 dead
Investigators say the five players were walking off the field when two gunmen ambushed them from a Ford Explorer.
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, claimed that "MAGA" cities and states had a 40% higher homicide rate than those run by Democrats.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
While this firehouse for sale charmed TikTok, the inside is really eerie. Check it out
“It kinda looks like the one from the 80s ‘Ghostbusters’ movie,” one person said of the historic Philadelphia building.
sanatogapost.com
Workshop Shows Best Way to Divide Perennials
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Montgomery County master gardeners have scheduled a “Dividing Perennials Workshop” for Oct. 22 (2022; Saturday) from 9:30-11 a.m. at the county 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Rd. The class will include working with different types of perennials (at top and below), such as hostas, day lilies, asters, bee balm, irises and cone flowers.
After Three Decades Coaching, West Chester East Athletic Director Retires
After spending three decades coaching high school students, Sue Cornelius, athletic director and coach at West Chester East High School, retired last week, writes Holly Herman for the Phoenixville Patch. During her 19 years at West Chester East, Cornelius oversaw 24 varsity sports and more than 45 extracurricular activities. Her...
NBC Philadelphia
7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People
The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
