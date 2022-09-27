Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.

