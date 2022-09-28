Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
VPD make arrest following suspicious vehicle report
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Brooks County resident was arrested in Valdosta for multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle. Arrested: Marcus Stroud, African American male, 37 years of age, Brooks County resident. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:58 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the...
WALB 10
Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with armed robbery after police say he stole money and another item from an Albany gas station, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The robbery happened on Wednesday at the Liberty Food Mart on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe...
southgatv.com
Ocilla suspect fatally shot at roadblock
OCILLA, GA – The GBI confirms it is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Irwin County Friday afternoon. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a fleeing suspect was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary...
valdostatoday.com
Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for Valdosta robbery
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was arrested after physically assaulting a citizen and stealing their wallet at a Kash Food Mart. Arrested: Elphonso Moore, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence, after...
wfxl.com
Albany armed robbery suspect arrested after foot chase with police
A man is in custody following an armed robbery at a local food mart. On September 28, Albany police responded to Liberty Food Mart located in the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Owners told police that a white male, wearing sunglasses, a white...
2 students hurt in attacks at Georgia bus stops
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city left two students wounded Monday morning after one boy was stabbed during a fight and another got shot walking to the bus, police said. Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10 minutes apart, weren’t related. Police […]
WALB 10
Arson suspect wanted by Albany police
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently looking for a man they say is wanted for arson, burglary and other charges. William Donnie McCulligh, 41, is also wanted for giving a false name, address, or date of birth, according to police. He weighs approximately 222 pounds...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta juvenile arrested for stabbing
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta teen has been arrested by the VPD on aggravated assault for stabbing a 12-year-old at a bus stop. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:17 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 1500 block of McLeod Drive after a citizen called E911 to report that juveniles were fighting at a bus stop. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 12-year-old male with a stab wound to his abdomen. Officers immediately rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Valdosta Police Department makes arrest in robbery incident at Kash Food Mart
The Valdosta Police Department has made an arrest for a robbery and battery incident that took place at Kash Food Mart on September 23.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Waycross man’s murderer sentenced to life
BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick man was found guilty of shooting and killing a Waycross man in Glynn County back in September 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ricky Morrow, 58, was sentenced to life in prison Friday, September 23, for the September 27, 2021 murder of Michael Allen “Redd” Propes, 23. He was charged with felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, announced District Attorney Keith Higgins.
Albany police seek help in finding burglary, arson suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating William Donnie McCulligh, 41,who has warrants taken on the following charges: Burglary, arson in the second degree, and giving false name, address or date of birth. McCulligh’s last known address...
WALB 10
3 suspects charged in Albany drug, gun bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple people have been arrested in Albany after police say they found multiple drug items and firearms in a vehicle, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police were called out to a domestic incident early Monday morning in the 200 block of Oglethorpe Boulevard....
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Emergency Management update on Hurricane Ian
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ian. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is still intensifying but the forecast has shifted significantly to the East since Monday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Tallahassee continue to stress that there could still be slight shifts in either direction before the storm makes landfall.
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
4 south Ga. corrections officers sentenced for beating up handcuffed inmate, prosecutors say
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Four former supervisory and corrections officers at a state prison in south Georgia have been sentenced for their parts in the assault of a handcuffed inmate. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sgt. Patrick Sharpe instructed two of his subordinates, Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and...
The Case of 17-Year-Old Found In School's Gym Mat Still Unsolved
Kendrick Johnson and his parents(Fox 5 Atlanta) On January 11, 2013, the body of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found in of the most unusual of circumstances: Kendrick was found upside-down and rolled up in his school’s gym mat. In what would be seen as a controversial ruling, Kendrick’s death was ruled an accident by law enforcement. The initial autopsy report showed that Johnson died due to “positional asphyxia” — meaning that he suffocated from being stuck upside-down in an enclosed space for a long period of time.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia State Patrol Opens New Post in Hazlehurst
Last week, Georgia State Patrol Post 16 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new post in Hazlehurst. Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with City Councilman John A. Ramay, and SFC Eric Wilkes, Post 16 Commander, gave remarks during the ceremony. Members of the Hazlehurst City Council, Georgia Department of Corrections, Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Public Safety, DPS command staff and Post 16 personnel were in attendance.
WJCL
Police in Georgia arrest teen after bus stop stabbing; 12-year-old victim sent to hospital
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have arrested a 15-year-old teen for the stabbing of a 12-year-old child. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded Monday morning to McLeod Drive after a report of two juveniles fighting at a bus stop. When police...
