VALDOSTA – A Valdosta teen has been arrested by the VPD on aggravated assault for stabbing a 12-year-old at a bus stop. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:17 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 1500 block of McLeod Drive after a citizen called E911 to report that juveniles were fighting at a bus stop. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 12-year-old male with a stab wound to his abdomen. Officers immediately rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO