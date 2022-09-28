Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Joplin, Nixa, Branson & Republic all win gold at COC Tennis
Singles and doubles tennis participants, throughout the Central Ozark Conference gave their best efforts in hopes of grabbing a gold medal at this year’s COC Tennis Tournament held at the Cooper Complex on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Springfield. Walking off the court as the 2022 No. 1 Singles Bracket...
Ozark Sports Zone
Athlete of the Week: Sierra Dailey, Branson
Like most sports, softball is a game of numbers. But Branson’s Sierra Dailey doesn’t spend much time thinking about them. “I try not to think about it,” she said. “I try not to get too caught up in the numbers.”. Dailey is third all time...
Best Missouri scratchers game? Odds and strategies
There are several websites using different methods to track the odds of winning state scratch-off lottery games.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
franchising.com
Chicken Salad Chick Adds Fourth Missouri Location With Grand Opening In Springfield
Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests on Oct. 11th. September 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its fourth Missouri location and the first with Springfield residents and new franchise owners Mike and Kelly Parker. Located at 1322 E. Battlefield in Fremont Center, Chicken Salad Chick Springfield will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 11th by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
Oldest McDonald’s in Missouri hosts grand reopening Thursday
The oldest McDonald's in Missouri and on Route 66 reopens Thursday morning.
KYTV
Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis
The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and its giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the possibility. Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick...
KOMU
Missouri electric line crews head to Orlando for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
COLUMBIA − Missouri electric line crews are headed to Florida to help in recovery efforts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday evening. The greatest threat now is expected to be on Florida's west coast near Tampa, between Longboat Key and Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center.
lakeexpo.com
Big Bass Bash! Amateur Fishermen Can Land A $100k Fish This Weekend On Lake Of The Ozarks
The Big Bass Bash is back at Lake of the Ozarks! It's the tournament built for amateurs with a chance to win big: the prize for the weekend's biggest fish is $100,000!. Every paid entry into this tournament gets anglers one entry into a drawing to win a brand new Phoenix 818 with a 150hp Mercury engine with Mercury 150 Pro XS. Retail value is $40,000. The drawing will be held on Sunday, October 2 during the Awards Ceremony at PB2 (Grand Glaize State Park). A whole host of extra contests and bonuses give anglers even more chances to win. Learn more here.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
ozarksfn.com
The Great Shootout on the Square
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – The downtown Square in Springfield, Mo., was once a much different place than it is today. Springfield was on the frontier of the “Wild West” and one famous figure of that period etched his way into local history when a gunfight erupted on the square on July 21, 1865, leaving one man dead.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
Which City did a website rank as “Best for Fall Fun” in Missouri?
There are tons of great places to enjoy the fall across the Show-Me State of Missouri. But according to one website, there is one town that does Fall better than all the rest, and no it's not St. Louis or Kansas City...so which town is it?. According to the travel...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
Do you happen to live in Missouri and are tired of going to the same places. Well, if you are looking for new and exciting places to explore in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Missouri that are great for a quick and spontaneous getaway, any time of the year. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list. Continue to read to find out and don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments.
Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM. Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
kttn.com
Citizens Bank to be acquired by Southern Missouri Bancorp
Citizens Bancshares Company and Southern Missouri Bancorp, Incorporated have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement through which Southern Missouri will acquire Citizens in a stock and cash transaction. There are 14 Citizens Bank and Trust Company banking centers, including in Trenton, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Macon. Other locations are...
kttn.com
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
KTTS
Update On Health Of Art Hains
(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
