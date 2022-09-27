Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
Longevity breakthrough as scientists discover how to reverse aging in skeletal muscle
University of Buffalo scientists have undertaken a study that shows a process to reverse aging in muscle cells. Aging in muscle cells is a function of a cell itself, not being able to divide and repair itself. The process is known as cellular senescence, and it happens during aging. This study found that by the overexpression of a particular protein called NANOG, the cell does not have be reset to a different state to reverse aging.
Nature.com
Immunology of cell death in cancer and infection
A significant amount of research investigations, spanning several decades, has unequivocally determined that cell death pathways, and their multi-faceted immunomodulatory activity, has major implications for health and disease [1, 2]. The role of cell death immunology is particularly impactful in the context of cancer or infection [3, 4]. Harsh conditions, resulting from infection orchestrated by pathogenic microbes (especially bacteria or viruses) or due to physicochemical stressors within tumour microenvironment (TME), induce cell death in specific target cells [5, 6]. In case of infections, such target cells predominantly consist of cells against which pathogenic microbes show specific tropism (e.g., epithelial, or immune cells) [7], or cells that die during host level-responses against the infection (e.g., neutrophils, macrophages, or T cells) [8]. In case of cancer, such target cells predominantly consist of cancer cells unable to cope with genetic instability or TME-associated stressors (e.g., hypoxia, acidosis, or nutrient-deprivation), followed by immune cells that die due to TME-associated stressors (e.g., neutrophils, dendritic cells) or cancer-driven direct induction of dysfunction or exhaustion (e.g., CD8+T cells) [6, 9, 10]. Such cell death induced due to the progression of infection or a tumour, largely supports rather than suppress, the severity of disease and patient mortality [11]. Therapeutic interventions aimed at disease amelioration also operate via induction of cell death, especially in the case of cancer, e.g., conventional cytotoxic therapies (like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy) [12, 13], and immunotherapies (like immune checkpoint blockers [ICBs], T cell-based therapies, dendritic cell [DC] vaccines, and oncolytic viruses) [14,15,16]. Although the primary aim of therapies against infection is not orientated toward cell death induction per se, yet this could be a potential side-effect of several such modalities e.g., antibiotics or anti-viral medications [17].
Nature.com
Gift of life: APC to T cell telomere transfer
To confer long-lasting immune protection, T cells must delay replicative senescence. One way to do this is to activate telomerase, which is the enzyme responsible for protecting chromosome ends from shortening during DNA replication to avoid potentially catastrophic DNA loss. Another way is now proposed by Lanna et al., who show that some T cells elongate their telomeres by acquiring telomeric DNA in extracellular vesicles from antigen-presenting cells (APCs), which rescues T cells from senescence and enables them to adopt stem-cell-like and central memory characteristics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Study shows how certain cancers neutralize T cells to subvert the immune system and help tumors grow
When cancer arises in the body, it starts with tumor cells that rapidly grow and divide and eventually spread. But what enables these nascent tumor cells to dodge the body's immune system, which is built to identify and fend off an attack from such defective cells? The answer to this question, which long mystified scientists, may be the key to unlocking more effective cancer treatments—therapies that disable tumors' subversive maneuvers and allow the immune system to do its job.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
Nature.com
Changes in inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal mucosal secretion after septoplasty
Deviated nasal septum (DNS) is suggested to be associated with nonspecific inflammation of the nasal mucosa. The authors hypothesized septoplasty may reduce nasal mucosal inflammation, therefore the authors aimed to measure various inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal secretion following septoplasty. Prospectively, 17 patients undergoing elective septoplasty were included. Symptomatic changes after septoplasty were evaluated with Sino-nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) and Nasal obstruction symptom evaluation (NOSE) scores. Using acoustic rhinometry, changes of the nasal airway volume were measured. Nasal secretion was collected within 2Â weeks and 3Â months before and after septoplasty, respectively. The inflammatory biomarker high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) and vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), and inflammatory cytokines including tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNF Î±), interferon Î³ (IFN-Î³), interleukin-4 (IL-4), eotaxin-1, and regulated upon activation, normal T cell expressed and presumably secreted (RANTES) were quantified in the nasal secretion by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays or multiplex bead array assays. The patients' mean age was 30.5"‰Â±"‰6.8 (ranging from 19 to 43), consisting of 15 male and 2 female patients. The median SNOT-22 and NOSE scores changed from 54 to 14 and 78 to 15, respectively, both showing a significant decrease. In acoustic rhinometry, nasal cavity volume of convex side significantly increased after septoplasty, whereas significant discrepancy of nasal airway volume between concave and convex sides became insignificant. No significant difference was noted both before and after septoplasty between the concave and convex sides in all seven biomarkers. The HMGB1, RANTES, IL-4, and TNF-Î± concentrations following septoplasty showed significant decrease in 34 nasal cavities of 17 patients (all p"‰<"‰0.05). However, when the 17 concave and 17 convex sides were analyzed separately, the significant reduction in four biomarkers were only significant in the concave sides (all p"‰<"‰0.05), but not significantly reduced in convex sides. Septoplasty may have benefited not only in normalizing the nasal airflow and symptom improvement, but also in nonspecific inflammation attenuation in the nasal airway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Viruses inhibit TIR gcADPR signaling to overcome bacterial defense
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The Toll/interleukin-1 receptor (TIR) domain is a key component...
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression
The authors have retracted this article. After publication the authors found that the staining done in Figure 5D had not been done with the antibody SOCS3 as stated in the article. The authors have, therefore, lost confidence in their results. All authors agree to this retraction. Laboratory of Biodosimetry, National...
Nature.com
Elucidating the nutrient preferences of mouse gut bacteria
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. In a new study published in Cell, researchers have quantified the nutrient preferences of specific gut bacteria in mice. "Significant progress has been made on understanding how microbiome products change host pathophysiology, however, much less is known about what the microbiome eats," says Xianfeng Zeng, the first author of the study.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests spermidine could help to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
A team of scientists led by Duke-NUS Medical School have identified an important pathway that gets disrupted in the advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—and intervening with a naturally-occurring compound known as spermidine partially fixes the problem. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella...
Nature.com
Editorial: Exploiting the effect of dietary fibre on the gut microbiota in patients with pelvic radiotherapy
Even though the literature shows limited data regarding the epidemiological studies on dietary fibres in malignancies reduction, these nutritional components proved their efficacy in modulating general health status, reducing abdominal disease-associated symptoms, diminishing the inflammation connected with cancerous pathologies, and in health recovery after pelvic cancer radiotherapy. Lately, the modulation...
Nature.com
The role of mitochondria in rheumatic diseases
The mitochondrion is an intracellular organelle thought to originate from endosymbiosis between an ancestral eukaryotic cell and an Î±-proteobacterium. Mitochondria are the powerhouses of the cell, and can control several important processes within the cell, such as cell death. Conversely, dysregulation of mitochondria possibly contributes to the pathophysiology of several autoimmune diseases. Defects in mitochondria can be caused by mutations in the mitochondrial genome or by chronic exposure to pro-inflammatory cytokines, including type I interferons. Following the release of intact mitochondria or mitochondrial components into the cytosol or the extracellular space, the bacteria-like molecular motifs of mitochondria can elicit pro-inflammatory responses by the innate immune system. Moreover, antibodies can target mitochondria in autoimmune diseases, suggesting an interplay between the adaptive immune system and mitochondria. In this Review, we discuss the roles of mitochondria in rheumatic diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, antiphospholipid syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis. An understanding of the different contributions of mitochondria to distinct rheumatic diseases or manifestations could permit the development of novel therapeutic strategies and the use of mitochondria-derived biomarkers to inform pathogenesis.
Nature.com
Do patients with unilateral macular neovascularization type 3 need AREDS supplements to slow the progression to advanced age-related macular degeneration?
The Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), which was launched in 1992, demonstrated that oral supplements of antioxidant vitamins and minerals have beneficial effects in patients who develop advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in those with at least intermediate AMD, defined as bilateral large drusen with or without pigment changes [1]. An individual eye was classified as having progressed to advanced AMD when it develops a vision-threatening lesion. These lesions included geographic atrophy involving the fovea and macular neovascularization (MNV).
Nature.com
Impact of hypertension and diabetes on the onset of chronic kidney disease in a general Japanese population
Hypertension (HT) and diabetes mellitus (DM) are both major risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD); however, few studies have examined the impacts of the combination of HT and DM on CKD development in general populations. We aimed to explore whether HT or DM contributes more to CKD development in a Japanese community. A total of 5823 individuals without a history of CKD who underwent specific health checkups in fiscal year 2013 were monitored until the end of March 2018. Participants were categorized as having neither HT nor DM (none group), either HT or DM, and both (HT"‰+"‰DM). We calculated the hazard ratios (HRs) for developing CKD in each category using Cox proportional hazards models after adjusting for age, dyslipidemia, smoking, and alcohol drinking and with the none group as the reference. We also estimated the population attributable fraction (PAF) for CKD development in populations with either HT or DM or both. During a mean follow-up of 3.0 years, 759 individuals developed CKD, with HRs of 1.56 with a 95% confidence interval (CI) [1.33, 1.83], 1.22 with a 95% CI [0.86, 1.75], and 2.83 with a 95% CI [2.22, 3.63] for the HT only, DM only and HT"‰+"‰DM categories, respectively. Sex-specific analysis showed similar findings. The PAFs for CKD (14.1% and 17.2% for men and women, respectively) were the highest among participants with HT only. We concluded that in this Japanese community, HT contributed more than DM to CKD development; hence, managing hypertension is important to prevent CKD as well as diabetes.
Nature.com
Author Correction: c-di-AMP signaling plays important role in determining antibiotic tolerance phenotypes of Mycobacterium smegmatis
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17051-z, published online 30 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the legend of FigureÂ 4B, the Supplementary Figure S4 and in the Results section. In the legend of FigureÂ 4B,. "(B) Slower resuscitation ofÂ Î”pdeÂ persister cells results in...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Variability measurements provide additional value to shear wave elastography in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86979-5, published online 01 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading 'Study design', the approval number of the Ethics Committee was incorrect. As a result,. "The study was conducted with the approval of...
Nature.com
Vegetable and fruit intake and colorectal cancer risk by smoking status in adults: The Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Cigarette smoke contains many oxidants and free radicals which may affect the association between vegetable and fruit intake and colorectal cancer (CRC) risk. However, this relationship remains unclear. Objective. This study aimed to investigate the associations between vegetable and fruit intake and...
MedicalXpress
Dietary supplementation may improve antibiotic-induced GVHD following stem cell transplants
Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have identified a specific gut bacterium involved in the progression of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) after antibiotic treatment of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) and discovered that nutritional supplementation can prevent antibiotic-induced GVHD in preclinical models, according to a study published today in Cell.
Comments / 0