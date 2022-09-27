Read full article on original website
Best Friends Animal Society broke ground on $6millon housing project in Kanab
KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – New housing will be popping up just north of the Utah-Arizona border in the small-town Kanab. The Best Friends Animal Society broke ground on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on a $6 million project to build 12 duplexes – 24 units – of staff housing. It’s a project Best Friends says is a […]
It's the first weekend in October! Here's a list of events happening in Utah
This weekend kicks off the month of October, so get out and enjoy the nice weather with some weekend fun in Utah!
Southern Utah Events Guide – September 29, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Grand Circle Trailfest, Tuacahn productions, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Beethoven Symphony No. 7, Medieval Days Renaissance Faire, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming...
GALLERY: Thousands of athletes arrive in Utah for 46th running of St. George marathon
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Thousands of athletes are in Utah this weekend for the 46th running of the St. George marathon. Saturday morning, nearly 5,000 marathon runners from across the country will take on the 26.2-mile course. Marathon weekend kicked off Friday with the marathon expo at the...
CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023
CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
US Foods Reveals New CHEF’STORE to Open in St. George, Utah; Irfan Badibanga Details
ROSEMONT, IL - With an already strong standing as a leading distributor, US Foods is working to up its retail prowess as well. The company is bringing its newest CHEF’STORE to St. George, Utah, marking its 88th location in the continental United States. The new location, which is set to open in February 2023, is the second one in the Utah market and will seek to provide a one-stop shop for foodservice operators, food industry professionals, and at-home chefs.
15-year-old dies after being hit by truck while riding bike in S. Utah
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage boy died after an auto-pedestrian crash in eastern Washington County on Thursday evening, authorities reported. According to a statement from the Hurricane City Police Department, a 15-year-old from the neighboring town of LaVerkin was fatally hit by a truck while riding an E-bike.
LaVerkin teen on bicycle dies when hit by truck in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old LaVerkin youth perished Thursday night after he was run over by a truck while on a bicycle. The rider and bike were caught under the truck, and the rider suffered serious injuries, according to a press release from the Hurricane Police Department. The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West in Hurricane.
OBITUARY: Ashley Nevada Bundy
Ashley Nevada Bundy, 40, passed away on September 24, 2022 in St. George, UT. He was born on January 24, 1982 in Las Vegas, NV to Payton Wayne Bundy and Audrey Jane Kukich. Ashley’s favorite place to be was on Cedar Mountain with his daughter Audrey, listening to Johnny Cash. Ash loved to tease, especially Audrey and his sister, Genie. He loved old country music. He and his Aunt Deane would listen to all the old greats: Hank William, John Tyson, and Jim Reeves. He was an old soul.
Manhunt Over, Search Continues for Evading Suspect in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they have one in custody and are still looking for another, but are no longer conducting an active manhunt for that suspect. This all began Wednesday morning in the area of Riverside Drive and River Road when a male fled from a moped police had stopped in the area. That moped had crashed. A female is in custody. The suspect at large is described as a white male, average build, dark hair, long gray basketball shorts, a black tank top that reads "Champion." He was wearing a black hat, black backpack and one white shoe. If you see him, call St. George Police.
15-year-old on bike hit by truck and killed, Hurricane police say
HURRICANE — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a truck and killed while riding his bike on Thursday in Hurricane, according to police. Police say the boy was riding an e-bike northbound at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West just before 7:40 p.m. and was hit by a pickup truck being driven by a 56-year-old male from Santa Clara, who was traveling eastbound on 400 South. The rider and the bike were caught underneath the truck, and the boy suffered serious injuries.
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
Woman in custody after fleeing from St. George police, male suspect outstanding
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who fled from them after almost hitting people on a bike path with a moped Wednesday morning. Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell, with St. George police, said they had extra patrols in the area because of an increase in vehicle burglaries when officers noticed a man and a woman on an unregistered moped.
