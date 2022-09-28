WARREN, Mich. – Several train cars derailed Thursday morning on the southeast side of Warren. Police told Local 4 that at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, about 20 train cars derailed in the area of Schoenherr and Stephens roads. It has since been confirmed that 16 train cars derailed. There were about 134 train cars still on the rail as of Thursday morning.

WARREN, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO