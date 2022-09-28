Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Train derailment in Warren could take days to clear up; public asked to avoid area
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A train derailment in Warren could cause traffic delays for several days after 16 cars left the tracks in the area of 10 Mile and Groesbeck. A train carrying approximately 151 cars came to a standstill, blocking local roads in Warren and sparking concerns that a possible hazmat situation could escalate due to multiple tankers being derailed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Train car derailment in Warren triggers several road closures -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Several Warren roads closed Thursday after 20 train cars derail. Several roads are closed in Warren on Thursday, and may also be closed Friday, after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 20 train cars derail in southeast Warren, police say
WARREN, Mich. – Several train cars derailed Thursday morning on the southeast side of Warren. Police told Local 4 that at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, about 20 train cars derailed in the area of Schoenherr and Stephens roads. It has since been confirmed that 16 train cars derailed. There were about 134 train cars still on the rail as of Thursday morning.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clinton Township (Macomb County, MI)
Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in Macomb County. The crash happened on Cass Avenue, near Boulevard on Sunday, September 25th at 5:13 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police says troopers paying 'extra attention' to I-696 traffic enforcement
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning. They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29. A tweet posted from the state...
Train derails with more than a dozen cars off tracks in Warren
Warren police say a train has derailed along Schoenherr Rd. in Warren. Police Commissioner William Dwyer said 10-15 cars derailed in the area of Schoenherr Rd. and Stephens.
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radioresultsnetwork.com
New Toll System Implemented At Sault International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge
The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
Done with your gun? Get up to $300 for it at gun buyback events Oct. 22 in Oakland County
On Saturday, October 22, seven local law enforcement agencies and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners will be hosting gun buyback events at four locations throughout the county.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wanted in West Virginia caught at Detroit Greyhound bus station with gun, meth, fentanyl
DETROIT – A man wanted for a drug charge out of West Virginia was caught at a Greyhound bus station in Detroit while in possession of bags containing a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, police said. Investigators said they saw Charles Leon McGee, 53, at the bus station around...
Large haul of Fentanyl, cash, guns seized by Warren police, mayor says
An early morning drug bust in Macomb County led to a large amount of dangerous fentanyl-laced heroin being taken off the streets, Mayor Jim Fouts announced on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spinal Column
Morris going to trial for Susie Zhao murder
Jeffery Morris is finally going to trial for the brutal 2020 murder of Susie Zhao. The trial is scheduled for October 3, 2022 before the Honorable Judge Martha Anderson in Oakland County’s Sixth Circuit Court in Clarkston. The charges include first-degree, premeditated murder and felony murder (murder while in the commission of a felony), according to multiple news sources, which also state Morris is a convicted sex offender with a history of violent crimes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rochester Hills man dies after Jeep driver runs red light while on cellphone, crashes into car
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man has died after the driver of a Jeep ran a red light while using her cellphone and crashed into the car he was in at an intersection, police said. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. Sept. 20 at the intersection of...
Man dies of injuries after Rochester Hills crash; Investigators believe at-fault driver was distracted by her phone
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says Suk-Joon Ham of Rochester Hills, who was a backseat passenger in a Honda Accord involved in the wreck on Sept. 20, passed away on Saturday.
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
Warren couple faces threat of losing second Florida home to storm
It’s not the first time the McDonalds have faced a severe weather threat in Florida. Roy said he lost his first winter home, also in Fort Myers, in January because of a tornado.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 2 more men arrested in connection with theft of dozens of guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 5th, 6th men arrested after posing on Instagram with guns stolen from Westland, Dearborn Heights. The fifth and sixth men linked to the thefts of...
fox2detroit.com
Scarecrow in National Guard uniform stolen in downtown Plymouth
Michigan Army National Guard recruiter Sgt. Gabrielle Lynn was in charge of erecting one of the guard. but over the weekend – someone stole it. The decoration was decked out in the authentic uniform, and bullet proof vest too.
Comments / 0