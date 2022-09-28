ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, MI

Train derailment in Warren could take days to clear up; public asked to avoid area

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A train derailment in Warren could cause traffic delays for several days after 16 cars left the tracks in the area of 10 Mile and Groesbeck. A train carrying approximately 151 cars came to a standstill, blocking local roads in Warren and sparking concerns that a possible hazmat situation could escalate due to multiple tankers being derailed.
Nearly 20 train cars derail in southeast Warren, police say

WARREN, Mich. – Several train cars derailed Thursday morning on the southeast side of Warren. Police told Local 4 that at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, about 20 train cars derailed in the area of Schoenherr and Stephens roads. It has since been confirmed that 16 train cars derailed. There were about 134 train cars still on the rail as of Thursday morning.
New Toll System Implemented At Sault International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge

The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
Morris going to trial for Susie Zhao murder

Jeffery Morris is finally going to trial for the brutal 2020 murder of Susie Zhao. The trial is scheduled for October 3, 2022 before the Honorable Judge Martha Anderson in Oakland County’s Sixth Circuit Court in Clarkston. The charges include first-degree, premeditated murder and felony murder (murder while in the commission of a felony), according to multiple news sources, which also state Morris is a convicted sex offender with a history of violent crimes.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

