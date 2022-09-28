Read full article on original website
Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown
Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.
KWCH.com
WSU volleyball match with UCF moved to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, Wichita State volleyball will now host No. 24 UCF on Sunday, October 2 at 1 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena. The match was originally scheduled to be played in Orlando on Friday. WSU will not play South Florida this...
KWCH.com
Wichita State soccer clubs anticipate growth with stadium renovations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University this week released new renderings of what Cessna Stadium may look like in a few years. The project will be broken down into four phases and will cost more than $51 million. Many students are excited because the project also includes a brand new soccer field.
The Community News
AHS freshman teams blank Saginaw
Both Aledo freshman football teams defeated the Saginal Rough Riders last week in gridiron action. Kaden Winkfield 39 yard TD run. Lawson Stewart 2 yard TD run. Forced fumble by Casen Miller, Anthony Rivas with the fumble recovery in the end zone. Lincoln Tubbs 27 yard pass to Charles Hibbler...
pwshblueprints.com
Coach Phillips Joins Coaching Staff
After two years of teaching at Clark High School and assistant coaching for Plano Senior’s Volleyball team, Cooper Phillips joined the Wolfpack. This year he is the head coach for the Plano West Volleyball team and teaches Chemistry for the science department. “Everyone in my family works in public...
Choctaw Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day
Once the home of the Texas Rangers, Choctaw Stadium will now be a hosting site for the upcoming 2023 XFL
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top games this week
DALLAS — Five weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
prosperpressnews.com
Lake Texoma bass taking tournament beatings
Special to the Prosper Press Normally in October the lake starts being deserted the way I like it. Last Saturday the lake was a mad house that snuck up on me. The North Texas High School division had a tournament. With 250 boats filled with high school fishermen, there wasn’t much solitude to be found. Thank goodness they went out of the dam site ramp launch. I had a friend who ran all over the lake Saturday and he said everywhere he went there were boats.
daystech.org
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
Texas football CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from team indefinitely
According to a report from Andrew Schnitker of KXAN Austin on the afternoon of Sep. 27, second-year Texas football cornerback and Dallas, TX, native Ishmael Ibraheem was suspended from the team indefinitely. This news reportedly came after Ibraheem was arrested by University of Texas police on Sep. 26. Here’s more...
The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name
Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
Dallas Gets Massive High Tech Soccer Operation
I can honestly say I am glad this incredible operation was not in business in our region about 10 years ago. I would have spent a fortune at this place with my soccer-obsessed son. He would have begged me to let him hang out at this place for hours on...
therideronline.com
Senior Athlete Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer
After severe back pain sent senior Joy Nwokyoe to the hospital, doctors diagnosed her with stage four carcinoma. Carcinoma forms on the epithelial tissue of the body and lines most body organs, internal passageways and skin. Nwokoye runs the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes for the track team and finished third at the district meet in 2022 under the guidance and coaching of Coach Detrion Taylor.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area
Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
KWCH.com
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KWCH.com
Wichita State sees highest enrollment in more than 30 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Combined enrollment by headcount across all Wichita State University locations for fall 2022 is 21,942, according to the annual data released Thursday by the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR). For the Wichita State main campus, the numbers represent an increase of 5.1 percent in fall student...
KWCH.com
Wind-blown warm-up today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a cooler Wednesday, warmer weather comes back to Kansas today. September sunshine and a gusty wind from the south will take wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s into the lower 80s this afternoon. Friday will stay mainly sunny and breezy,...
fox44news.com
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
KWCH.com
Kansas enrollment released
The California-based company, Hilmar Cheese, chose Dodge City as the home of its third location. Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. Updated: 23 hours ago. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication...
KWCH.com
Derby couple to volunteer with American Red Cross in Florida
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Updated: 8 hours ago. Angie's...
