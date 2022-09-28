ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Belle Vernon, PA

wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PLUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Local EMS providers respond to hurricane

Local EMS agencies have sent crews to Florida to aid in disaster relief efforts as Hurricane Ian lashes the state’s western coast. Rostraver West Newton EMS sent one team with an ambulance, which drove down late Monday night in preparation for the storm’s landfall. To read the rest...
WEST NEWTON, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Custom-Built Home on 71 Acres in Southern Butler County

Situated on 71 Acres in a private setting with amazing views, this five-bedroom home features over 6,000 square feet of living space. In addition is a heated three-car attached garage, and an 80×40 heated pole barn and workshop. Bring your horses, cars and toys. Perennial gardens adorn a three-tier fountain, stone walls and cobblestone governor’s drive. In the rear yard is a cobblestone patio, a grand outdoor fireplace and dual waterfalls. The owner’s suite is on the main level and includes a large glass surround walk-in shower, a luxury tub and a walk-in California closet. The large kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking Gas Range and extensive cabinetry. It opens to a two-story living room with a fireplace and built-ins and access to the back porch. Covered porches span the length of the home. The lower walkout is enormous and open and includes a commercial wet bar, seating for 12, a coffered billiard ceiling, built-ins, a fireplace, a bath and a bedroom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Donora fire investigation inconclusive for arson

An abandoned house fire in Donora prompted an investigation by a state police fire marshal Tuesday. A vacant home on the 300 block of Van Pelt Street erupted in flames around 11 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters from Donora and Carroll Township responded to the call. To read the rest of...
DONORA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Mon Valley Alliance marks year of success

The Mon Valley Alliance held its sixth annual luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Monongahela Aquatorium to showcase the progress it has made over the past year. In an enthusiastic speech, newly appointed CEO Jamie Colecchi explained several changes that have taken place within the foundation, as well as its recent accomplishments around the area.
MONONGAHELA, PA
Tribune-Review

Man shot in Turtle Creek

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg Tuesday night in Turtle Creek, Allegheny County Police said. The victim, who was not identified, was reported shot around 9:05 p.m. in the 300 block of Clugston Avenue, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
TURTLE CREEK, PA

