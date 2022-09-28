Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
House damaged after fire in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house in Westmoreland County was damaged after it caught fire. Dispatchers for 911 said first responders were called to Low Street in Mount Pleasant Township at around 10:54 a.m. The family was home at the time of the fire, but there were no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridge collapses under a truck in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge has collapsed under a truck in Beaver County. A 911 dispatcher said emergency responders were called to Blackhawk Road in Darlingotn for reports of a collapsed bridge at around 12:28 p.m. They believe the dump truck driver was attempting to cross the bridge...
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” county park police Chief Henry Fontana, said.
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
monvalleyindependent.com
Local EMS providers respond to hurricane
Local EMS agencies have sent crews to Florida to aid in disaster relief efforts as Hurricane Ian lashes the state’s western coast. Rostraver West Newton EMS sent one team with an ambulance, which drove down late Monday night in preparation for the storm’s landfall. To read the rest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Custom-Built Home on 71 Acres in Southern Butler County
Situated on 71 Acres in a private setting with amazing views, this five-bedroom home features over 6,000 square feet of living space. In addition is a heated three-car attached garage, and an 80×40 heated pole barn and workshop. Bring your horses, cars and toys. Perennial gardens adorn a three-tier fountain, stone walls and cobblestone governor’s drive. In the rear yard is a cobblestone patio, a grand outdoor fireplace and dual waterfalls. The owner’s suite is on the main level and includes a large glass surround walk-in shower, a luxury tub and a walk-in California closet. The large kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking Gas Range and extensive cabinetry. It opens to a two-story living room with a fireplace and built-ins and access to the back porch. Covered porches span the length of the home. The lower walkout is enormous and open and includes a commercial wet bar, seating for 12, a coffered billiard ceiling, built-ins, a fireplace, a bath and a bedroom.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
monvalleyindependent.com
Donora fire investigation inconclusive for arson
An abandoned house fire in Donora prompted an investigation by a state police fire marshal Tuesday. A vacant home on the 300 block of Van Pelt Street erupted in flames around 11 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters from Donora and Carroll Township responded to the call. To read the rest of...
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Allegheny County fire marshal provides update on investigation of Plum house explosion
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the scene of an explosion that destroyed a Plum family’s home just over five months ago, which will allow it to be cleaned up. Chief Matt Brown, the county’s fire marshal and chief of emergency services, provided a brief update...
Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
2 people flown to hospital, 1 taken by ambulance after crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were injured after a crash in Butler County on Tuesday. According to Butler County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to Oneida Valley Road in Oakland Township at 8:23 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. Two people were taken to the hospital...
Suspect accused of leaving disturbing graffiti near local churches, identified with surveillance
SMITHTON, Pa. — “It was designed to be very disgusting and it definitely succeeded. Multiple people were disturbed,” Smithton Police Chief Michael Natale said. Neighbors in Smithton woke up to vandalism and damage to their properties in one section of the Borough; vile images and words smeared on garage doors and fences.
wtae.com
Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
monvalleyindependent.com
Mon Valley Alliance marks year of success
The Mon Valley Alliance held its sixth annual luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Monongahela Aquatorium to showcase the progress it has made over the past year. In an enthusiastic speech, newly appointed CEO Jamie Colecchi explained several changes that have taken place within the foundation, as well as its recent accomplishments around the area.
Police investigate possible mine subsidence incident in Fayette County
WASHNGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials are investigating a possible mine subsidence incident in Fayette County. Fayette County 911 told Channel 11 that units responded to the 100 block of Perry Avenue in Washington Township around 2:25 p.m. Neighbors told Channel 11 that the people in one of the houses...
Man shot in Turtle Creek
A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg Tuesday night in Turtle Creek, Allegheny County Police said. The victim, who was not identified, was reported shot around 9:05 p.m. in the 300 block of Clugston Avenue, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Comments / 0