Five people are “confirmed deceased” after a mass shooting in a small town in Texas, according to officials.Police have a suspect in custody for the killings in McGregor, Texas, Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard told reporters.Mr Howard said the shooting occured on Thursday morning.“The main thing was an officer-involved shooting as well as another incident that took place,” he said. “Because that incident is still under investigation, I can’t give full details about the incident that transpired.”Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims or the alleged shooter.A GoFundMe page identifies two of the victims...

MCGREGOR, TX ・ 43 MINUTES AGO