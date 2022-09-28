Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson, 56, in good spirits while out for dinner with woman after struggling to walk or talk due to health battle
MIKE TYSON was all smiles as he enjoyed a night out on the town in New York City. The former boxer, 56, has suffered with health issues in recent months but looked fighting fit as he went out for dinner in the Big Apple. Tyson was accompanied by a female...
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis: In The Next Year, We Definitely Gonna Be Contending; In Top 10, For Sure
NEWARK, New Jersey – Most of the attention Friday night was paid to the two-division champion who is newest elite entrant into the lightweight division. Before Shakur Stevenson beat Robson Conceicao relatively easily, though, a younger, less experienced prospect promised that he, too, will be ready for the best the lightweight division has to offer sooner than later. Keyshawn Davis told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after his impressive fifth-round technical knockout of Omar Tienda that he expects to be a legitimate lightweight contender by next year.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
TKO! Floyd Mayweather Victorious In Battle With New York Jeweler Over Alleged Unpaid $400k Bill
A New York jeweler’s lawsuit where Floyd Mayweather was accused of refusing to pay up on $400k in jewelry he took from the store has been thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a New York federal judge has dismissed all claims against Mayweather in the case brought by Eric & Co Trading Company. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Mayweather was dragged to court by the New York jeweler over his failure to pay for items he took. The company said the ex-professional boxer was a regular who had purchased jewelry in...
Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans
Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
GOLF・
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
msn.com
Moroz becomes first UFC fighter featured in Playboy
UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz made history recently by becoming the first UFC fighter to be featured by Playboy. The 11-3 fighter graces that publications new online platform ‘Centerfold’. Moroz broke the news on Twitter, sharing one of the pictures that was taken for the endeavour. In her Tweet...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Fury: Joyce Is No. 2 Heavyweight In The World; One Day We’ll Have To Find Out Who’s Better
Tyson Fury genuinely believed Joseph Parker could beat Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion openly rooted for Parker while seated ringside near Frank Warren, whose company co-promotes Fury and promotes Joyce. Fury and Parker spent plenty of rounds sparring against each other in recent years and they’ve become close friends.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder wants Usyk or Fury title shot after Helenius fight
By Sam Volz: Deontay Wilder is already planning for after his next fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) says he wants a title shot against either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, and believes he’s got an excellent chance of getting one of those two fights.
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
Floyd Mayweather announced another stop on his exhibition tour, but Jake Paul is offering him 'a real fight'
Floyd Mayweather will box Deji in an exhibition at a Dubai arena in November. Meanwhile, internet celebrity Jake Paul is challenging him to a real fight.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO
MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships. Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.
UFC・
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Match Stopped Due To Injury This Week
He’s down for a bit. One of the worst things to see in wrestling is an injury. You never want to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time but unfortunately there is almost no way to prevent it from happening. Anyone can get hurt at any time and there is very little way to know it is coming. That was the situation this week and a match was stopped as a result.
worldboxingnews.net
Caleb Plant: I’m living rent-free in Anthony Dirrell’s head
Former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant held a media workout in Las Vegas as he prepares to face 168-pound rival and two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Warren: Tyson Fury is Very Disappointed, We'll See Where it Goes
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has not spoken to his boxer since Monday's blowup over the stalled negotiations to finalize a domestic clash with Anthony Joshua. The two sides were discussing the possibility of a showdown for December 3 the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. On Monday,...
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
