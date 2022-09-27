ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chargerathletics.com

MEN'S SOCCER EDGED BY ALLIANCE UNIVERSITY

Secaucus, N.J. (9/28/22) The Dominican University New York men's soccer team dropped a conference game to Alliance University 2-1. The Chargers fall to 1-5-3 (0-5-1 CACC) and Alliance improves to 2-5-2 (2-2-1 CACC). David Arteaga (Middlesex, N.J.) started in goal for the Chargers and made four saves but suffered the...
SECAUCUS, NJ
chargerathletics.com

RAMS DEFEAT WOMEN'S TENNIS IN CACC ACTION

Monsey, N.Y. (9/28/22) The Dominican University New York women's tennis team opened up Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) play with a 6-1 loss to the visiting Rams of Thomas Jefferson University this afternoon in a match played at Manny Welder Park. Jefferson improves to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the...
MONSEY, NY
chargerathletics.com

NELSON CLAIMS CACC ROOKIE OF THE WEEK HONORS

The aim of Dominican University New York is to promote educational excellence, leadership, and service in an environment characterized by respect for the individual and concern for the community and its needs. Founded by the Dominican Sisters of Blauvelt, the university is an independent institution of higher learning, Catholic in origin and heritage. In the Dominican tradition, it fosters the active, shared pursuit of truth and embodies an ideal of education rooted in the values of reflective understanding and compassionate involvement. Committed to building its programs upon a strong foundation in the liberal arts and sciences, the university maintains a student-centered climate and serves a diverse community of students in undergraduate and graduate programs. The university empowers this community of learners to excel, lead and serve with integrity and to engage responsibly in the pursuit of a more just, ethical and sustainable world. Dominican also sponsors 17 varsity intercollegiate sports that compete at the NCAA Division II level. To learn more about Dominican University New York, please visit www.duny.edu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy