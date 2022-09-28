ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, OR

kptv.com

Police arrest two brothers in connection with Salem shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police arrested two brothers Tuesday in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in front of her home on August 28. That night at about 11 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Northeast 24th Street to find a woman injured. Police discovered that the woman and a family friend were outside the home when two men approached and started talking to them. Several bullets were fired, and the homeowner was injured. She is expected to recover.
SALEM, OR
The Bee

Armed robbery report on 82nd Avenue ends in 'stand down'

For a time there was quite a gathering of police at an 82nd Avenue motel -- but the outcome was inconclusiveAs drive-time traffic was starting to wind down, on Wednesday afternoon, September 7, a "Robbery — with Weapon" dispatch at 5:43 p.m., directed East Precinct officers and specialty unit members to the Del Rancho Motel at 7622 S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. Soon the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare were blocked, as 13 PPB units — including a K9 cruiser — assembled in the motel's driveway. Several officers had rifles; others appeared to be preparing...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Fairview, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kykn.com

Missing Teen Found Deceased in Waterway

Salem, Ore. — At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, Salem Police detectives and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of the Willamette River at about the 3900 block of Wallace RD NW on the report of deceased person in the waterway.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Found: Milwaukie police looking for missing man

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Thursday announced they have found 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who was reported missing and in danger. In a statement police said on September 26, Griffeth claimed he was on his way to work when he was last spotted in the early morning hours. But, Griffeth...
MILWAUKIE, OR
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lincoln Street#Fox#Mcso#Swat#Multnomah Co
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Salem police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 66-year-old woman

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday. The Salem Police Traffic team said Wednesday afternoon the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road NE, where the woman was found lying in the roadway. Officers say she’s currently at Salem Health with life-threatening injuries.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Deputies arrest machete-wielding suspect after attack at Hazel Dell homeless camp

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s office says one man is in custody after he attacked another man with a machete at a homeless camp. Deputies first responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday to an area behind the Globe Lighting in Hazel Dell after multiple witnesses reported witnessing two men at a homeless camp fighting. Callers said one man was striking the other with a machete.
HAZEL DELL, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.
oregontoday.net

Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28

On September 2, 2022, around 5:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for DUII. The driver identified as Thomas James Freeman (37) of Portland was detained by his Probation Officer. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper noted several signs of recent drug activity along with locating a loaded pistol. The vehicle was seized and searched on probable cause and exigent circumstances. The vehicle and several lock boxes seized from inside were taken as evidence, pending a search warrant application. The search warrants were served on September 14, 2022, and the following items were seized. 3946.25 Grams Methamphetamine; 42.9 Grams Psilocybin; $14,131 US Currency; 10 Guns; 6 unknown pills. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Major Crimes Section. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Arsonist' turns out to be birdwatcher

The Forest Grove Police Department looks into 'suspicious' people and answers other calls from Sept. 9-15, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 9 Police were called to a shopping center where a caller reported a man broke into her vehicle and stated he planned to steal it. Officers located the man and subsequently arrested him on multiple charges. A caller reported someone caused more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Missing Salem teen found dead

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The teen who went missing Sept 16 after a high school football game was found dead in a waterway, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers were called to the area of the Willamette River on Northwest Wallace Road about a report of a body in the waterway. The body matched the description of the missing teenager Zackary Brenneman.
SALEM, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Man tricked into stealing TV from hotel

The Beaverton Police Department lists calls for service between Sept. 11-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Sept. 11 A traffic stop near Highway 217 and Southwest Walker Road led to the arrest of the driver for failure to register as a sex offender. He was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm after officers found a firearm under the seat. A citizen reported a...
BEAVERTON, OR

