kptv.com
Police arrest two brothers in connection with Salem shooting
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police arrested two brothers Tuesday in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in front of her home on August 28. That night at about 11 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Northeast 24th Street to find a woman injured. Police discovered that the woman and a family friend were outside the home when two men approached and started talking to them. Several bullets were fired, and the homeowner was injured. She is expected to recover.
Brothers arrested by Salem Police for alleged involvement in late August shooting
Two brothers were arrested Tuesday for a Salem shooting incident that happened in August.
KXL
Man Arrested For Murder After Returning To Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Fairview
FAIRVIEW, Ore. — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man late Tuesday night returned to the crime scene while police were still investigating. The victim was found dead in the backyard of a home at 6th and Lincoln Street around 7:00pm. He has not yet been identified.
Armed robbery report on 82nd Avenue ends in 'stand down'
For a time there was quite a gathering of police at an 82nd Avenue motel -- but the outcome was inconclusiveAs drive-time traffic was starting to wind down, on Wednesday afternoon, September 7, a "Robbery — with Weapon" dispatch at 5:43 p.m., directed East Precinct officers and specialty unit members to the Del Rancho Motel at 7622 S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. Soon the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare were blocked, as 13 PPB units — including a K9 cruiser — assembled in the motel's driveway. Several officers had rifles; others appeared to be preparing...
1 dead in Fairview house shooting, suspect at large
The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead at a house in Fairview remains on the loose Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
kykn.com
Missing Teen Found Deceased in Waterway
Salem, Ore. — At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, Salem Police detectives and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to an area of the Willamette River at about the 3900 block of Wallace RD NW on the report of deceased person in the waterway.
kptv.com
Found: Milwaukie police looking for missing man
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Thursday announced they have found 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who was reported missing and in danger. In a statement police said on September 26, Griffeth claimed he was on his way to work when he was last spotted in the early morning hours. But, Griffeth...
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
KATU.com
Murder suspect in random downtown Portland attack that killed 82-year-old man denied bail
The man who is facing a murder charge after he allegedly injured two elderly men in a random attack in downtown Portland, killing one of them, has been denied bail. Court records show that Keffer James White was denied bail at a court hearing on Monday, with the court citing strong evidence within the case.
kptv.com
Salem police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 66-year-old woman
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday. The Salem Police Traffic team said Wednesday afternoon the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road NE, where the woman was found lying in the roadway. Officers say she’s currently at Salem Health with life-threatening injuries.
kptv.com
Deputies arrest machete-wielding suspect after attack at Hazel Dell homeless camp
HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s office says one man is in custody after he attacked another man with a machete at a homeless camp. Deputies first responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday to an area behind the Globe Lighting in Hazel Dell after multiple witnesses reported witnessing two men at a homeless camp fighting. Callers said one man was striking the other with a machete.
kptv.com
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who died following a shooting at Wallace Park on Friday. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the park in northwest Portland. Officers arrived to the scene and found Erika Caroline Walker Evans, 26, who had been shot. Evans died at the scene.
Man charged with murder in twin brother’s shooting death outside of Portland hotel
An arrest has been made in the murder of 26-year-old Martese Oliver.
oregontoday.net
Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28
On September 2, 2022, around 5:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for DUII. The driver identified as Thomas James Freeman (37) of Portland was detained by his Probation Officer. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper noted several signs of recent drug activity along with locating a loaded pistol. The vehicle was seized and searched on probable cause and exigent circumstances. The vehicle and several lock boxes seized from inside were taken as evidence, pending a search warrant application. The search warrants were served on September 14, 2022, and the following items were seized. 3946.25 Grams Methamphetamine; 42.9 Grams Psilocybin; $14,131 US Currency; 10 Guns; 6 unknown pills. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Major Crimes Section. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
kptv.com
Lake Oswego woman recovers stolen car with mysterious wedding dress
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - A woman in Lake Oswego and local police had quite a surprise Tuesday night after the woman’s stolen car was found, but with some unusual items inside. One of those items included a wedding dress that Lake Oswego police said they are not sure...
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Arsonist' turns out to be birdwatcher
The Forest Grove Police Department looks into 'suspicious' people and answers other calls from Sept. 9-15, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 9 Police were called to a shopping center where a caller reported a man broke into her vehicle and stated he planned to steal it. Officers located the man and subsequently arrested him on multiple charges. A caller reported someone caused more than...
kptv.com
Missing Salem teen found dead
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The teen who went missing Sept 16 after a high school football game was found dead in a waterway, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers were called to the area of the Willamette River on Northwest Wallace Road about a report of a body in the waterway. The body matched the description of the missing teenager Zackary Brenneman.
KATU.com
Portland Police stop stolen vehicle; search turns up guns, cash, rainbow fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Officers from East Precinct stopped a stolen vehicle Tuesday night and inside was a treasure trove of weapons, cash, and drugs. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Malden Street. Police say the vehicle was taken at gunpoint...
Beaverton Police Log: Man tricked into stealing TV from hotel
The Beaverton Police Department lists calls for service between Sept. 11-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Sept. 11 A traffic stop near Highway 217 and Southwest Walker Road led to the arrest of the driver for failure to register as a sex offender. He was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm after officers found a firearm under the seat. A citizen reported a...
