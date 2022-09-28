Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Sets Up Another Jerry Team-Up in New Promo
Rick And Morty has traveled into some bizarre territory within its sixth season, which is really saying something considering how weird the Adult Swim series could be. With this season introducing elements including Night Persons, a shaky relationship with Space Beth, life-like video games from another dimension, and more, it would seem that a team-up between Rick and Jerry might be another strange element added to the popular animated show. You can check out the new preview from Cartoon Network right now.
‘Rick and Morty’ Dropped Its Scariest Episode Ever in Time for the Spooky Season
Over the last six seasons, Rick and Morty has given us a plethora of interesting, genre-bending stories — superhero romances, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials, navel-gazing deep dives into the meaning of friendship. But do you know what it’s never done? It’s never fully embraced horror. That’s exactly the oversight that “Night Family” remedies without skimping on the humor.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Sets Up Midseason Premiere
The eternal question in the anime world might be "Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?" which also just so happens to be the name for a major anime franchise. With this year seeing the fourth season's arrival, the second cours might be dropping to continue the story thanks to J.C. Staff sooner than fans might think, as the series joins other major dungeon crawling anime franchises including Sword Art Online, Overlord, Delicious in Dungeon, and more.
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
‘Chicago Med’ Shake-Up: Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty Exit, Yaya DaCosta Rejoins Cast in Recurring Role
There are changes coming to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Both Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving NBC’s “Chicago Med,” Variety confirms. Additionally, Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton. During the Season 8 premiere Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo (Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season, who died in the ER. Co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed his exit. “Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his...
Chris Pine Was A Last Minute No-Show on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, So Kathy Griffin Filled in and Brought Spit Jokes with Her
Chris Pine was a “last-minute” no-show on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but Kathy Griffin was on hand to save the day. The comedian, who was pulled-in to fill Pine’s spot on Wednesday (Sept. 21), joked about the actor’s absence, telling the audience Pine was skipping Kimmel’s show because he was afraid of talking about drama surrounding his new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals First Look at Bridgerton Spinoff
Netflix's global fan event, Tudum, is currently taking place and folks are expecting the streamer to drop some big news about their biggest shows and movies. One highly-anticipated new series is the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff that's set to focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Rosheuvel is expected to appear in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte. The show wrapped filming earlier this month, and Tudum just revealed a first look at Amarteifio in the role as well as a clip from the show.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Solved One of Game of Thrones' Biggest Mysteries
The Game of Thrones prequel TV series House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, so while audiences who have already read that novel have a good idea of where this first season of the spinoff will go, there's still plenty of uncharted territory to explore. One of those mysteries is about the castle Harrenhal, and while Fire & Blood details that the castle had suffered a brutal fire, it leaves the cause of the inferno up for question. During this week's episode of House of the Dragon, however, we know now exactly what happened on that fateful night.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Deleted Scene Has Daemon Fans Angry
House of the Dragon Episode 6 certainly threw a lot at fans with a massive time-jump, some (more) scandalous reveals, and (more) gruesome deaths. However, there was one thing that wasn't actually shown in the episode that seems to be making some fans really upset: a deleted scene that showed a more tender side to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
ComicBook
Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 Chapter 2 is Now Streaming on Netflix
It's time to rejoice Power Rangers fans, because after a long wait the second half of Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 is finally here, and is now available to stream on Netflix. Fans were excited for season 2's conclusion even before recent announcements, but then Hasbro revealed that the Dino Fury cast would be returning for a new season titled Cosmic Fury, which has built anticipation for final episodes of season 2 even further. While there's some time before Cosmic Fury hits, fans have 11 brand new episodes to watch right now on Netflix and trust me, you won't want to miss out on all the fun.
msn.com
One costume choice may have given away the formation of a massive Marvel team in ‘Deadpool 3’
Fans noticed a small detail in the reveal video announcing Deadpool 3 which may hint at the direction Marvel Studios will take this R-Rated superhero in. And this direction may be the reason why Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine. In case you’re wondering, it’s not the X-Men. Not yet anyway.
A.V. Club
Lisa Kudrow will lead Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits series on Apple TV+
Finally, some good news: Lisa Kudrow was cast in a Taika Waititi production, per Deadline. It’s the kind of pairing that you might not have seen coming but feels exciting and deeply correct. This isn’t just any old production, either, but Waititi’s television adaptation of Time Bandits, Terry Gilliam’s beloved adventure film, for Apple TV+.
Zack Estrin, TV Producer, Screenwriter and Showrunner for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space,’ Dies at 51
Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best...
ComicBook
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
ComicBook
Law & Order: Organized Crime Reveals First Look at Season 3's New Additions in Episode 2 Preview
The Law & Order universe kicked off its newest season with an action-packed crossover premiere between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime, and now that the crossover is in the books, it's time for each show to move down its own path until later in the season. Tonight all three shows will get their second episodes, and NBC has revealed a host of preview images at the second episode of Organized Crime season 3. There will be several new additions making their Organized Crime debuts in tonight's episode, and you can check out all of the new photos starting on the next slide.
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
