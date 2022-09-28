Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
miamivalleytoday.com
Newton, Covington teams, Troy Christian’s Tanner Conklin advance to D-III boys district golf tournament
GREENVILLE — The Newton and Covington golfers advanced on to next week’s D-III district tournament at the Greenville D-III sectional Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Newton finished second as a team with a 355 total, four shots behind Arcanum. Brady Downing led Newton with an 84. Other...
Ohio Super 25: Riverside, Springboro on the rise for Week 7
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Riverside and Springboro made the biggest jump in this week’s Ohio Super 25, which ranks the state’s best high school football teams, regardless of division. Both schools jump into this top 25 because of the combination of recent wins and overall resumes. Springboro not...
miamivalleytoday.com
Week 7 TRC Football Preview
The Milton-Union football team will get an extra home game this week. The Bulldogs were supposed to be the opponent at Covington’s homecoming Friday night. But, with the game cancelled, the Bulldogs picked up Dohn Community Schools and will host them. Milton-Union is 6-0 and Dohn is 3-1. Bulldogs...
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
ohparent.com
2022 Trick or Treat / Beggar’s Night Times for Dayton and Miami Valley
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick or treat time. We are working to bring you all of the Dayton area trick-or-treat/beggar’s night times for...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Baker, Barker crowned at BHS Homecoming
Corbin Baker, left, and Ally Barker were named Bellefontaine High School’s homecoming king and queen, respectively, during the weekend festivities. Corbin was crowned the king at the Saturday evening dance. Ally was named the queen on Friday night before the football game. The 2022 BHS homecoming court included queen candidates Olivia Ullom and Lily Palmer, junior attendant Mia Oppy, freshman attendant Ava Kunze, and king candidates Alex Caudill and Jack Hutchins. About 460 students attended the dance, which was held in the BHS Cafeteria. It’s the largest dance of the school year. (TONY BARRETT PHOTO)
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East-MVCTC FFA October Member of the Month
CASSTOWN — The October 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Ty Roeth. Roeth is a junior and third year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Mark and Paula Roeth of Troy. Roeth was selected because he had a very good start to...
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
peakofohio.com
Passenger injured following crash on 33
A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Bethel LSD BOE to hold special meeting
TIPP CITY — The Board of Education of Bethel Local School District will hold a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. at the Bethel High School Media Center, 7490, State Route 201, Tipp City. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, review, and approval...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City BOE hears from architects
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education held their regular session meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m. The main portion of the meeting was presentations from the two architects bidding for the multiple upcoming projects within the school district, Ruetschle Architects Inc. and Garmann Miller. Each company...
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
miamivalleytoday.com
PAC Executive Director named in Ohio’s Top 500
PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council (PAC) Executive Director Jordan Knepper was named one of Ohio’s Top 500 Most Influential People for his work with the arts council. Knepper has been with PAC for nine years. His journey to PAC was unusual. When he graduated high school, Knepper was...
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
Student arrested after weapon found at Huber Heights football game
The student was arrested and removed from school grounds without incident, Enix said. At this time, authorities do not believe the student brought the weapon with any intent to cause harm to themselves or anyone else at the game.
dayton.com
Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all
A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
