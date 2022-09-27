Read full article on original website
Illinois Department of Insurance returns millions from lost insurance policies
CHICAGO – If you believe that you’re the beneficiary of a deceased relative’s lost or missing life insurance policy, but you don’t know where to start your search, the Illinois Department of Insurance can help. This year, IDOI has already helped consumers find and collect more than $7.9 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies, using their Life Policy Locator. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners reports that millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed each year. While Illinois law does require insurance companies to attempt to find the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance proceeds remain unpaid, IDOI’s Life Policy Locator website can assist consumers who want to begin the search on their own and insurance.illinois.gov.
Electronic auto insurance verification leads to dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists
SPRINGFIELD- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has noted the success of the Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program, which has led to a dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists. Under this program, insurance companies work with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists have automobile insurance. Over the first 14 months of the program the percentage of registered vehicles without verified insurance dropped from 12.7% of Illinois vehicles to 6.9%. During this same period, more than 540,000 vehicle owners have either obtained insurance or received license plate suspensions.
Dixon, Bloomington and Kankakee airports receive honors from IDOT
SPRINGFIELD – Reflecting the importance and vitality of the state’s aviation system, area airports have received Airport of the Year awards from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The awards were presented during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena. The facilities were selected because of their accomplishments and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. Among the award considerations safety record, maintenance of the facility, and promotion of aviation and educational events. Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington won Primary Airport of the Year, with the Greater Kankakee Airport and Dixon Municipal Airport honored with General Aviation Aiport of the Year awards.
Illinois EPA announces notice of funding opportunity for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced an opportunity for the purchase and installation of new electric vehicle charging stations at publicly accessible locations. This opportunity is being made available in part due to the remaining Volkswagen Settlement funding. The Illinois EPA intends to fund $12.6 million a percentage of charging stations to be located at publicly accessible locations, including those in LaSalle and DeKalb counties.
