Read full article on original website
Related
I'm an Accessory Person—These 30 Fall Picks Are Gorgeous
Accessories are like the perfect red maraschino cherry on top of an ice-cream sundae. They bring the whole look together, almost like a period at the end of a sentence. Okay, that's enough of my accessory analogies, but they really are such an important part of a great outfit. Accessories are the perfect way to have a little fun with your wardrobe and try something you normally wouldn't. Maybe you don't always dress like a ballerina, but adding chic ballet flats to your wardrobe could make you feel like one. Or maybe you tend to shy away from sparkles. Well, a glittery mini bag is a great way to change that. Fall is the best time of year for accessories, as it's finally cool enough to start wearing hats and scarves. It's the perfect time for headbands, adorable stockings, and many other stylish accessories, so I rounded up 30 accessories that I can't stop thinking about, from Miu Miu ballet flats to Rag and Bone beanies.
I'm a Fashion Editor Who Loves Nordstrom Rack—These New Finds Are Very Chic
Trust me, I love a good Nordstrom moment. I routinely find wardrobe staples for myself when browsing the retailer. I also always uncover fresh finds to recommend to you, dear readers, with my work as a shopping editor. On that note, I also adore a Nordstrom Rack moment for amazing discounted finds. (I buy a lot of accessories there.) And yes, I’m here to bring you a curation of chic items I recently found while scrolling through the new additions at the Rack.
30 New Fashion and Beauty Items I'll Be Telling Everyone About This Fall
It's inevitable that I'm most inclined to shop at the start of a new season. There's just so much new stuff, and it's likely that I just cleaned out my drawers and closet for a fresh start going into the changing season. So it's time to replenish. And I don't mean just fashion items—my beauty-product collection is also getting an overhaul for fall, so I'm sharing those items on my wish list as well.
I Went on a Nordstrom Deep Dive—29 Epic Fall Shoes I'm Staring At Right Now
If you're already planning ahead for what you'll be wearing for fall, I've curated a list of cool finds to add to your cart for the upcoming season, specifically in the shoe department. For this edit, I headed straight to Nordstrom—a destination for everything from designer investment buys to great pieces at an affordable price point. With quite literally tens of thousands of shoes on the retailer's website, I sifted through all of the pieces to bring you the key items I'm eyeing for the upcoming season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—My Core Wardrobe Consists of These 9 Staples
As a VIP stylist at Nordstrom, Sandy Koszarek helps her clients build out their wardrobes by starting with the elevated basics that could become staples. Many of the items she recommends have also become core pieces in her own wardrobe. And yes, she's sharing the edit of must-haves below for a bit of styling and shopping inspiration.
I Spotted These 4 Cool Décor Trends at the Pinterest-Famous NYC Home
When I received an invitation to enter the home of Athena Calderone, I immediately gasped. If you're not up to date with the interior design side of Instagram, allow me to explain who that is. Going by the social media nickname of @eyeswoon. Calderone has renovated and decorated her Brooklyn home into a picture-perfect destination. Her images have been reposted over and over again by design inspiration accounts, so, therefore, I'd call her space "viral."
Olivia Wilde Wore 2022's Coolest Sneakers With the Tank I Buy in Bulk on Amazon
Whereas last year, every fashion person and their group of equally stylish best friends were wearing New Balance 550s on a daily basis, 2022's sneakers of choice look a bit different. Part of Gucci's high-profile collab with Adidas, the German athletic brand's classic Gazelle sneakers—which were first designed in the 1960s and have been worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Kristen Stewart, and Alexa Chung—are quickly becoming the most sought-after sneakers of the year thanks to an elevated new color palette and gummy, logo-embellished soles. That, and a ton of new celebrity fans.
I Find the Chicest Elevated Basics at Vince—These 7 Items Are My Fall Staples
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Iconic Investment Pieces You'll Want to Wear Forever
When it comes to jewelry, nothing says iconic quite like Cartier. The brand has been around since the 1800s, and its gorgeous designs continue to be coveted over the decades. This is especially true of Cartier's most iconic collections, a curation that represents creativity and style of the past, present, and future, so every piece is truly timeless. Iconic, no? I recently styled them at our fall Who What Wear Collection shoot and got to experience the magic firsthand. Together, the pieces turned even the most understated looks into something truly timeless. Prepare to be inspired.
I Have the Highest Standards for Shoes—These Mango Pairs Pass Every Test
I'm picky about a lot of things, but there's nothing I'm more particular about than shoes. You wouldn't know it from the 50 pairs of heels, boots, sneakers, and sandals that are currently stacked in my closet (and elsewhere), but I have a tendency to nitpick a seemingly perfect pair until I don't want it anymore—that is, unless the shoes actually are perfect. In that case, I'll be the first to say, "I'll take 'em."
I'm an NYC-Based Fashion Editor—These 33 Chic Items Are on My Wish List
I have said so many times that I love summer, but for some reason, I am more excited for fall this year than normal. I can't wait to wear jackets, boots, hats, and sweaters; to drink mulled wine and hot toddies; to pretend to watch football at sports bars on Sundays with friends; for getaways to Upstate New York; to see the leaves change in Central Park… I just can't wait. The fall is my favorite time to be in New York City, and it's the best time to show off your best outfits. Everyone is back from summers in the Hamptons and travels across the globe, and the city feels like it's at its most lively. With the new season arriving, I have, of course, been doing some shopping for everything from cozy knits to wear from the office to the weekend to a great new pair of leather pants for nights out when it starts to get cooler. I found so many great things on Nordstrom, Shopbop, Mango, and Urban Outfitters, so it's going to be hard to narrow down what is actually making its way into my closet.
Goodbye, Skinnies—Hello, Flares: 30 Pairs I'm Shopping as We Speak
Every year when fall rolls around, a switch unconsciously flips in my head, transferring my every waking thought from dresses, miniskirts, and shorts to trousers—period. From September until April, if I'm not wearing jeans, you can bet big money that I'm in some sort of trousers, be it a wide-leg style or a more fitted one. This season, though, my options are looking a little less broad and a lot more focused on one particular style of pants: flares.
Leave It to Nordstrom Rack to Carry All My Favorite Beauty Essentials
It's no secret that editors get sent an overwhelming amount of beauty products to test every year. It's a perk of the job (one that my mom often reaps the benefits of). Over the years, I've come across some favorites that I continue to purchase on repeat, including Charlotte Tilbury's iconic lipsticks, Lancôme's extra-lengthening mascara, and the game-changing cleansing balm that made me say goodbye to harsh makeup wipes forever. While I normally shop for clothing at Nordstrom Rack, its beauty section has all the buzzy products to look out for. Keep reading to shop my discounted beauty essentials (plus a few discovery sets for the indecisive shopper).
Nordstrom's Fashion Director Told Me the 4 Most Important Fall Shopping Buys
Earlier this year, Nordstrom brought on Rickie De Sole as the newly appointed Women’s Designer Fashion and Editorial Director to bring her perspective to the retailer. A Vogue veteran who has been a key voice in shaping fashion, De Sole is bringing her sharp editorial eye to Nordstrom, decoding what is important in the designer space each season. “I work closely with our buying team and help bring designer fashion to life in our stores and online through editorial and storytelling. I also partner with our visual, PR, events, and marketing teams to showcase our designer edit, thus providing a 360 omnichannel point of view for our customers,” De Sole tells Who What Wear. “A key part of my role is to sift through what’s happening for the season and underline to the teams what is bubbling in the industry and from various designers, then help decide what we’re going to stand for that season.” Consider her to be the whisperer of the coolest things to know from the runways.
A Fall Wardrobe Refresh Was in Order, so I Went Straight to & Other Stories
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
I Shop All Day for a Living—These Are the Coolest Things I've Seen This Month
A lot happened this month, but one of the most significant things is that fall officially arrived. I've already begun overhauling my wardrobe for the new season, so I've had shopping on the brain even more than usual. It's safe to say that September is perhaps the best month of the year for shopping, and I'm currently overwhelmed by all of the good stuff I've seen over the past few weeks.
Kendall Jenner's Favorite Cult Sneakers Are Sold Out Everywhere But I Found Them
If I were to crown one sneaker style the key buy of 2022, it would be the Adidas Samba—hands down. The classic soccer sneakers have landed in the closets of celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and Kaia Gerber, as well as the wardrobes of fashion’s coolest insiders. Sambas tap into the retro sneaker trend that has been on the rise over the last several years, which we can also trace to the return of other popular styles including the New Balance 550s, Converse Chuck Taylors, and Nike Dunks.
8 Cool New Balance Outfits That Feel Very 2022
While they are known for being the OG “dad” sneakers, it's no secret that New Balance sneakers are also a key buy in the closets of the most in-the-know fashion people. If you need further proof, just look to the tagline of a recent New Balance campaign that reads: “Worn in supermodels in London and dad in Ohio.” Equally popular with Jerry Seinfeld and Bella Hadid, the comfortable-meets-cool sneakers have gained a huge cult following over the last several years, making popular styles including the 550s, 993s, and special collaborations with Aimé Leon Dore near impossible to buy.
I Tried On the J.Crew Pieces That Are About to Be Everywhere in Fall—See My Pics
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
From Zoe Kravitz to Bella Hadid, Celebrities Are Already Wearing These 6 Boots
We're only a few days into sweater weather so when you walk around New York City, you will only see a few people who have already decided to start wearing boots. Celebrities, however, are a different story. We've only just entered October and they've spent the past month showcasing some of the best trends of the year.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0