Florida State

The Independent

Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida

Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline. “We have a major fundraising deadline coming up and there’s never been a time like this,” said Mr Trump, who claimed America had “never been so disrespected” by the world.“We have to change it, we have to bring our country back, we made...
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
The Independent

Hurricane Ian almost at Category 5 as it nears Florida packing 155mph winds

Hurricane Ian is just shy of becoming a Category 5 storm as it charges toward Florida’s west coast, packing winds of 155 mph. The storm intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday and is now rapidly approaching the top end of that category, according to the US National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall later on Wednesday. Life-threatening storm surges of up to 16 feet, catastrophic winds and flash flooding are expected in the Florida peninsula. Tornadoes are also possible across central and south of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. The...
NBC Miami

Behemoth Ian Develops Larger Eye as It Approaches Florida: Morales

Hurricane Ian was already a major and potentially catastrophic storm. And then it grew into a behemoth on Tuesday. After pounding the western province of Pinar del Rio and knocking out power to the entire country of Cuba, Ian emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning. As it moved north, radar and satellite images started to show a new and larger eye forming outside of the compact eye that had crossed western Cuba just a few hours earlier.
