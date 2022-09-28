Hurricane Ian is just shy of becoming a Category 5 storm as it charges toward Florida’s west coast, packing winds of 155 mph. The storm intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday and is now rapidly approaching the top end of that category, according to the US National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall later on Wednesday. Life-threatening storm surges of up to 16 feet, catastrophic winds and flash flooding are expected in the Florida peninsula. Tornadoes are also possible across central and south of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. The...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO