Read full article on original website
Related
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida nearing Category 5 winds
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline. “We have a major fundraising deadline coming up and there’s never been a time like this,” said Mr Trump, who claimed America had “never been so disrespected” by the world.“We have to change it, we have to bring our country back, we made...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Judge bails Trump out of special master plan that would have forced uncomfortable submissions in court
Former President Donald Trump got another boost in his bid to challenge the FBI search of his Florida home, with US District Judge Aileen Cannon reshaping the plan put forward by the special master she appointed to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago last month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Models agree Florida likely to get hit by hurricane Hermine
Tropical Depression Nine has formed. The system is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the weekend. “This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,” according to the National Hurricane Center
Here’s What Hurricane Ian Hath Wrought—and It’s Not Over Yet
Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane, battering the Sunshine State with up to 150 mph winds, leaving more than 2.6 million people without power, and leading one sheriff to speculate that the storm’s ultimate death toll could be in the hundreds. The hurricane made...
NBC Miami
Possible Water Disaster in the Making for Florida's West Coast From Ian: Morales
Rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian will impact Cuba on Monday night and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday on a now high confidence forecast track that keeps the eye of the tropical cyclone well away from South Florida. The wind field in the system has expanded, so parts of...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Hurricane Ian almost at Category 5 as it nears Florida packing 155mph winds
Hurricane Ian is just shy of becoming a Category 5 storm as it charges toward Florida’s west coast, packing winds of 155 mph. The storm intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday and is now rapidly approaching the top end of that category, according to the US National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall later on Wednesday. Life-threatening storm surges of up to 16 feet, catastrophic winds and flash flooding are expected in the Florida peninsula. Tornadoes are also possible across central and south of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. The...
Ian forecast to be major hurricane, headed for Florida
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ian is headed for Cuba, then the Gulf of Mexico. “On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica today, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday
Tropical Storm Ian is "rapidly intensifying," could hit Florida as major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to "rapidly strengthen" this weekend and could hit Florida early next week as a major hurricane, according to forecasters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Ian was moving across the central Caribbean Sea....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. • The Category 4 storm is located 35 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., moving northeast at 9 mph. • Maximum sustained winds remain 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph. • Ian's eyewall...
NBC Miami
Behemoth Ian Develops Larger Eye as It Approaches Florida: Morales
Hurricane Ian was already a major and potentially catastrophic storm. And then it grew into a behemoth on Tuesday. After pounding the western province of Pinar del Rio and knocking out power to the entire country of Cuba, Ian emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning. As it moved north, radar and satellite images started to show a new and larger eye forming outside of the compact eye that had crossed western Cuba just a few hours earlier.
Hurricane Ian strengthens to a Category 3 storm as it takes aim at Florida
Ian hits Cuba with a life-threatening storm surge as the storm strengthens, causing a large stretch of Florida's coast to now be under a hurricane watch.
Hurricane Ian latest: expected to hit Florida at 120 mph
After belting Cuba on Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is moving towards Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds reaching a maximum speed of 120 mph.
Comments / 0