Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Shelby County Board of DD holds appreciation event
SIDNEY — At the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD), September is a month of appreciation. Appreciation for Direct Support Professionals (providers/DSPs). Appreciation for the county board staff. And appreciation for all people and families who are part of the developmental disability community. On Sept. 12, the SCBDD...
DCP Prairie Days was a success
GREENVILLE — In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Several food trucks were a welcomed addition this year. Blowin’ Smoke BBQ, Kona Ice, Mike’s Family Concessions and Grandpa Billy’s Bakery Kettle Corn were all serving up food items. Some vendors even sold out by Sunday afternoon. Many craft vendors also attended all weekend, offering homemade maple syrup, candles and décor, handmade jewelry and carved wooden goods.
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • Grand Lake Medical Health Systems will be doing free prostate screenings from 4...
STAR House recognizes graduates, recovery journeys
SIDNEY — In support of National Recovery Month, the STAR House held a picnic at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 24, recognizing the program’s past graduates, as well as current residents and their recovery journeys. There was much support from the community either participating in the event or donating items for game prizes, including donations from Agape Distributions and several local businesses.
See You at the Pole
Christian Academy Schools students participated in the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday morning before school started. Students across the United States participated in the event where they prayed for the nation. The students said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the National Anthem and prayed.
SHS announces homecoming court
SIDNEY – Sidney High School Student Government has announced the 2022 SHS homecoming court and crowning festivities. The 2022 homecoming king candidates are Aiden Booth, son of Janice and Jeff Booth; Martez Harris, son of Tanisha Simes and Will Harris; Owen Karn, son of Tara Hodges and Eric Karn; Tycen Money, son of Blake Money and Shannon O’Leary; Sam Reynolds, son of Belinda Stockton-Reynolds and the late Samuel Reynolds Jr.; Myles Vordemark, son of Shauna and Jared Vordemark; and Jy Foster-Wheeler, son of Jane Wheeler and Thomas Foster-Wheeler.
SHS Class of 1952 holds 70th reunion
BOTKINS — The Sidney High School Class of 1952 held its 70th class reunion Sept. 24 at the Inn Between in Botkins. Fifteen class members and their family and friends gathered for a luncheon and a walk down memory lane. Door prizes, hand painted by a class member, where given to three classmates: the one who traveled the farthest, one wit children living the farthest away, and one classmate with four generations in their family.
PERI luncheon set for Oct. 4
WAPAKONETA — Public Employee Retirees, Inc., PERI, District 2, Chapter 9 of Auglaize County will be holding a luncheon meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon meeting will be held at Astro Lanes, 1113 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta. The schedule of the event includes lunch at 11:30...
Dayton Development Coalition hosts forum
VERSAILLES – Midmark Corporation hosted the Dayton Development Coalition’s Regional Economic Development Forum Monday, Sept. 26, at its manufacturing plant in Versailles. Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, began the forum with opening remarks. This forum was the first forum since the pandemic started, according to Hoagland, and saw over 100 participants.
Hollinger earns OFCA credentials
SIDNEY — Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger was recently notified by the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association (OFCA) of his successful completion of the organization’s uniform credentialing program. Hollinger began his career with Sidney’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services in March 2003 and was promoted to chief...
City record
-9:15 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the area of Spruce Avenue and Lincoln Street. -8:30 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue. -5:20 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the area...
Sidney Alive plans Boos & Brews Fall Festival
SIDNEY — Sidney Alive is hosting its annual fall festival with additional fun this year on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15. On Friday, the annual Downtown Chocolate Walk will take place from 5–8 p.m.. Ticket holders will visit various downtown businesses and collect some great chocolate treats. Also kicking off that day is the Boos & Brews Pub Crawl where participants can visit DORA-serving establishments and get a card stamped at each stop. Once the card is filled, participants can drop it off to the Sidney Alive dropbox, located just inside Murphy’s Craft Bar + Kitchen (110 E. Poplar St.) to enter a drawing for a $25 gift card.
Coin club to host show
WAPAKONETA — The Tri-County Coin Club will host a show on Oct. 9 at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds in the Junior Fair Building, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta. Hours for the show are form 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This is the club’s annual show and people will be able to buy,...
Edison State, Fastlane announce manufacturing pathway scholarship recipients
PIQUA — The Center for Workforce Development & Education at Edison State Community College and solutions resource partner Fastlane have announced the recipients of the 2022 Shelby County Manufacturing Pathway Scholarship. Jason Chaney, of Fort Loramie, Kloie Rogers, of Botkins, and Jacob Sherman, of Fort Loramie, were each awarded...
Knepper named to Top 500 Influential People list
PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council (PAC) Executive Director Jordan Knepper was named one of Ohio’s Top 500 Most Influential People for his work with the arts council. Knepper has been with PAC for nine years. His journey to PAC was unusual. When he graduated high school, Knepper was...
Council updated on Jefferson Street Project
NEW BREMEN – Jefferson Street’s reconstruction project is almost completed, as reported to the New Bremen village council meeting Monday, Sept. 26. Village Administrator Brent Richter said the $1.5 million project, which extends from the entrance to Bremenfest Park to state Route 274, should see completion this week, with driveway approaches being poured in the next few days.
NK School to participate in active shooter training
NEW KNOXVILLE – An active shooter training will be held in late December, according to Superintendent Kim Waterman, who shared the information during the Monday, Sept. 26, meeting of the New Knoxville Schools Board of Education. The active shooter training will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and include...
Shelby County Fair Board discusses money allocations, fair dates and funding
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board passed multiple motions concerning money allocations, dates and a funding request for next year’s fair during a regular meeting on Sept. 21. The board decided to donate $1,000 to Sidney Fire and Emergency Services for their help at the fair as...
Versailles is National Blue Ribbon School
WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including 13 schools in Ohio. Versailles Elementary School in the Versailles Exempted Village School District was one of the Ohio schools honored. The recognition is based on a school’s...
