Why the ghost of 2008 still haunts us in 2022
All week, there have events in the news that have come in under of the banner of “this hasn’t happened since 2007/2008.”. Yields on the 10-year Treasury briefly surpassed 4%, a level not seen since 2008. That movement helped push mortgage rates to their highest level, 6.7%, since — wait for it — July 2007. Across the pond, where the UK bond market crashed earlier this week, one seemingly frazzled London banker told the Financial Times: “At some point this morning I was worried this was the beginning of the end. It was not quite a Lehman moment. But it got close.”
