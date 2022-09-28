Even though many schools are moving away from requiring standardized test scores for admission, a strong SAT score can still help an applicant stand out. A strong score is subjective and may vary by institution. The average score for the class of 2021 was 1060, which falls within the range of some schools like Radford University in Virginia. Meanwhile an average score for colleges like the University of Pittsburgh is over 1200 for incoming freshmen. Higher ranked schools like the University of Chicago and Johns Hopkins University in Maryland schools prefer higher scores.

