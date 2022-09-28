Read full article on original website
FAMU Students Sue State of Florida For Uneven HBCU Funding
A group of students at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee filed a lawsuit against the state alleging decades of discriminatory underfunding of the HBCU. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of six students, argues the state pours more money into traditionally white institutions like Florida State University but won’t do the same for HBCUs, according to the Washington Post.
What’s A Good SAT Score?
Even though many schools are moving away from requiring standardized test scores for admission, a strong SAT score can still help an applicant stand out. A strong score is subjective and may vary by institution. The average score for the class of 2021 was 1060, which falls within the range of some schools like Radford University in Virginia. Meanwhile an average score for colleges like the University of Pittsburgh is over 1200 for incoming freshmen. Higher ranked schools like the University of Chicago and Johns Hopkins University in Maryland schools prefer higher scores.
Do Most College Students Regret Their Degrees?
A recent article by the Washington Post revealed that most college graduates with degrees in the liberal arts regret their majors. Those with degrees in STEM regretted their degrees less when compared to those with liberal degrees due to social cues valuing STEM and liberal arts degrees providing the lowest-paying jobs.
