KRQE News 13
Drier skies, this weekend sees scattered storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, dry and cool across New Mexico. High clouds will draw north into the state throughout the day, and skies will stay dry. Only the far northeast highlands near Raton may see an afternoon shower or storm. Friday will be dry as well, aside from a couple of spot showers in the southwest and northwest corners of the state.
KRQE News 13
Dry through Friday before rain chances return this weekend
Drier air limits rain from developing across New Mexico through Friday. Moisture begins returning this weekend with more active weather on the way next week. Much drier air has moved into New Mexico today. This has stopped rain from developing across almost the entire state. A few isolated showers developed along the Colorado state line. This dry weather will stick around into Friday, but cloud cover will continue to increase from the southwest; a sign of increasing upper level moisture into the state.
KRQE News 13
Drier Conditions Expected Today, Isolated Northern Mountain Storms
High pressure continues working to draw in dry air across a majority of New Mexico as it hovers over the eastern half of the state. This is going to keep things significantly drier across a majority of the state, especially to the south and east. Temperatures will also warm a few degrees above average again this afternoon to the north.
KRQE News 13
Drier Weather Across Most of New Mexico Today, Limited Moisture North
High pressure continues to dominate the forecast through the rest of the week, with dry air continuing to funnel into the state. Limited moisture does remain in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, with will allow for a few isolated mountain storms into this afternoon and evening.
Scattered mountain storms, dry across rest of state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure continues to nudge west into New Mexico today, bringing drier air, warmer temperatures, and quieter conditions across the south and east. Temperatures across the northeast may even be 5-7 degrees above normal for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is expected to the south and east.
KRQE News 13
Warm temperatures, isolated rain chances continue
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated rain chances will continue this week, mainly over the central mountain chain. High temperatures will also stay above average. Increasing moisture will bring back rain chances this weekend. Once again, a few isolated showers and storms have developed Tuesday afternoon.
Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the mountains.
KRQE News 13
Evaporating rain could lead to strong wind gusts Tuesday afternoon
A few isolated storms will develop again Tuesday afternoon, but evaporating rain could lead to some very gusty winds. Drier weather returns the rest of the week, but we'll be watching rain chances for the first weekend of Fiesta. Drier air will be moving in from the southeast Tuesday.
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience
Wednesday's Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti's ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis schools placed on lockdown
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It's all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop herbicide on the brush.
KVIA
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta pilots to launch from New Mexico schools Friday
Almost 200 Balloon Fiesta pilots will participate in the Albuquerque Aloft. Hot-air balloons will be launched from schools in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. The balloons will be at select schools this Friday as a preview before the 50th Balloon Fiesta. This year's fiesta will start Oct. 1 and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 9.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico state park opens new glamping experience
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It's camping in the woods but with more comfort and warmth. You can soon reserve a yurt in a New Mexico state park. It's the ultimate camping experience. An opportunity to enjoy a nice space indoors while enjoying the great outdoors. "They're warmer than a tent and more secure than a tent, but you feel like you're still camping," said Hyde Memorial State Park Superintendent Mark Komadina.
Albuquerque Starbucks becomes first in state to unionize
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Starbucks is now the first in the state to unionize. Workers at the Rio Grande store want better pay and more health care benefits. Employees told KRQE News 13 that they voted 10 to 7 to unionize. They hope it will draw in more employees and improve customer service.
KOAT 7
Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti's home shot with pellets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Republican Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti received a call he wasn't expecting. "I got a call from my wife who said someone's come by and shot out the windows on our garage. So, when you hear that and know the environment we are living in right now, I immediately dropped everything, and we tried to figure out what was going on," Ronchetti said.
KRQE News 13
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one's income.
KRQE News 13
LFC report shows New Mexico road improvements falling behind
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico's Legislative Finance Committee found the state's gone backwards despite its push to improve state highways. The Department of Transportation's Pavement Condition Rating found almost 24 percent of New Mexico highways are in poor shape, highlighting the deterioration of state roads from 2016 through 2020.
KOAT 7
Gubernatorial campaign contributions show an urban and rural divide in New Mexico
When it comes to the money, there is a clear divide in the race for governor. More than 47 percent of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's campaign money comes from metropolitan areas like Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe. As for her Republican Challenger Mark Ronchetti, about 74 percent of his contributions come from rural areas.
New Mexico settles lawsuit over COVID-19 death in veterans’ home
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico has agreed to pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars to the family of a Vietnam vet who died from COVID-19 in 2020. He contracted it at the state's veteran home in Truth or Consequences. The lawsuit claimed the facility wasn't following the state's health guidelines.
