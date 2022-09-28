Read full article on original website
curole
1d ago
and that Mayor says they don't have a problem!!!
Reply(1)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
WWL-TV
One man dead after shooting in unincorporated Gretna
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Gretna that killed one man early Thursday morning. Deputies say a call was received at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday reporting a shooting in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard. Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a house.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death near 7th Ward, St. Roch line
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the 7th Ward St. Roch line. The shooting happened at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene.
WDSU
Kenner police investigating after person struck, killed on Williams Boulevard
KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating after a person was struck and killed Wednesday morning. Police say the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard. According to police, the driver, Erik Rodriguez-Morales, 22, of Kenner, was found not at...
2 killed in separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
Police report that two male victims were killed in the incidents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot inside home in unincorporated Gretna, authorities say
A man was fatally shot overnight inside a home in unincorporated Gretna, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: Braithwaite man shot dead inside apartment. The shooting was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 12:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard (map). The man had been shot at at least once and died at the scene, they said.
fox8live.com
Man arrested after violent 3-day stabbing spree in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of multiple stabbings over a three-day span. The crime spree began when the NOPD says Jamal Peters, 34, stabbed two people within 12 minutes on Bourbon Street Friday night (Sept. 23). According to the NOPD, Peters first stabbed...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
Kenner Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard. The crash happened in the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard northbound at around 6:15 a.m.
WWL-TV
NOPD | 2 killed in separate overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — Two people are dead following a pair of shootings Tuesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the first shooting happened on I-10 East near the Louisa exit. Officers said two men were shot. EMS declared one victim dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another murder on the Interstate in New Orleans Tuesday night
There’s been yet another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans. A man was shot dead late last night as he traveled on I-10 toward the High Rise at Louisa.
WDSU
Arabi men arrested, one sought in connection with oil release in St. Bernard
ARABI, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men and has issued an arrest warrant for a another in connection with an oil release at an Entergy substation in the parish, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann said. Ronald Clark, 55, and Gerard Henninger Jr., 30,...
Pedestrian dead after hit by multiple vehicles in Kenner
Police say a pedestrian died on the scene near Williams Blvd. and Veterans Memorial Blvd. Wednesday morning. Kenner Police Captain Michael Cunningham confirmed the fatality just before 7:00am. He said it happened in the northbound lanes
DA Williams and Officer McNeil’s family speak on the guilty verdict in the murder of NOPD officer
District Attorney Jason Williams and the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference outside Criminal District Court on Wednesday afternoon to speak about the first-degree murder conviction of Darren Bridges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest man for stabbing 2 people in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for stabbing two people in the French Quarter and threatening people inside a 7th Ward house, police said. 34-year-old Jamal Peters was booked with battery, burglary and domestic abuse charges. Police believe Peters is responsible for sending two people to the hospital on Friday night with stab wounds.
North Rocheblave shooting Monday, leaves man hospitalized
Police say the incident reportedly happened just before 8 p.m.
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
NOLA.com
After father of 2 fatally shot outside Marrero store, suspect booked with murder
Four days after a man was fatally shot outside of a Marrero convenience store, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the case. Kintez Johnson, 21, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The...
NOLA.com
Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil's family speaks out after conviction in his murder
Less than 24 hours after a jury convicted Darren Bridges of the first-degree murder of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, his mother, Kimberly McNeil, said she was relieved that the grueling journey to the trial had finally ended, five years after his death. "But unfortunately," she said, as she...
L'Observateur
SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Moped and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Theft
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 12589 Airline Highway in Destrehan (CVS Destrehan) for a report of theft. The caller advised a black male carrying duffel bags stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says
A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
Comments / 6