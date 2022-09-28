ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 6

curole
1d ago

and that Mayor says they don't have a problem!!!

Reply(1)
12
 

WWL-TV

One man dead after shooting in unincorporated Gretna

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Gretna that killed one man early Thursday morning. Deputies say a call was received at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday reporting a shooting in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard. Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a house.
GRETNA, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot inside home in unincorporated Gretna, authorities say

A man was fatally shot overnight inside a home in unincorporated Gretna, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: Braithwaite man shot dead inside apartment. The shooting was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 12:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard (map). The man had been shot at at least once and died at the scene, they said.
GRETNA, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD | 2 killed in separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — Two people are dead following a pair of shootings Tuesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the first shooting happened on I-10 East near the Louisa exit. Officers said two men were shot. EMS declared one victim dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Police arrest man for stabbing 2 people in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested on Wednesday morning for stabbing two people in the French Quarter and threatening people inside a 7th Ward house, police said. 34-year-old Jamal Peters was booked with battery, burglary and domestic abuse charges. Police believe Peters is responsible for sending two people to the hospital on Friday night with stab wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says

A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
MARRERO, LA

