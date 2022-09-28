ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NBC News

Track Hurricane Ian's path as the major storm takes aim at Florida's west coast

Hurricane Ian is set to take aim at Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the hurricane center said. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's west coast, it said.
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
People

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm

The powerful storm is expected to cause catastrophic winds, storm surge and flooding throughout southwestern Florida Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The powerful storm came ashore as an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" with sustained winds of 150 mph shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time near Cayo Costa, according to the National Hurricane Center. RELATED: 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Nears Florida as Officials Warn of Catastrophic Flooding and Winds In an address on Wednesday morning, hours before the storm moved over his state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, lashes the island with heavy rain and gusty winds

HAVANA - Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel, and took steps to protect crops in Cuba's main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said "significant wind and storm surge impacts" were occurring Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian sustained top winds of 125 mph as it moved over the city of Pinar del Rio. As much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along Cuba's coast....
CBS News

Hurricane Ian expected to intensify rapidly and hit Florida as major storm this week

Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area.
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
FLORIDA STATE

