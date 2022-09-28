Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian set to rapidly strengthen today with track still uncertain
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight and was expected to rapidly strengthen Sunday, growing into a potentially major hurricane in the next 48 hours and eventually hit Florida — where, exactly, remains unknown. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast continues to nudge Ian to the west, but warns the...
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to "rapidly strengthen," could hit Florida as major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to "rapidly strengthen" this weekend and could hit Florida early next week as a major hurricane, according to forecasters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Ian was moving across the central Caribbean Sea...
Track Hurricane Ian's path as the major storm takes aim at Florida's west coast
Hurricane Ian is set to take aim at Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the hurricane center said. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's west coast, it said.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
More than 700 rescues conducted, governor says, after ‘historic storm’ devastates Florida - live
In a press conference, Ron DeSantis said food, water and other supplies are being distributed to those who did not evacuate. Report: Hurricane Ian hits with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm
The powerful storm is expected to cause catastrophic winds, storm surge and flooding throughout southwestern Florida Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The powerful storm came ashore as an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" with sustained winds of 150 mph shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time near Cayo Costa, according to the National Hurricane Center. RELATED: 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Nears Florida as Officials Warn of Catastrophic Flooding and Winds In an address on Wednesday morning, hours before the storm moved over his state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. • The Category 4 storm is located 35 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., moving northeast at 9 mph. • Maximum sustained winds remain 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph. • Ian's eyewall...
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, lashes the island with heavy rain and gusty winds
HAVANA - Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel, and took steps to protect crops in Cuba's main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said "significant wind and storm surge impacts" were occurring Tuesday morning in western Cuba. Ian sustained top winds of 125 mph as it moved over the city of Pinar del Rio. As much as 14 feet of storm surge was predicted along Cuba's coast....
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, heads for Carolinas
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
Hurricane Ian expected to intensify rapidly and hit Florida as major storm this week
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area.
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
Airlines scrap over 1,200 U.S. flights as Hurricane Ian set to make landfall
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled over a thousand U.S. flights on Tuesday and Wednesday and several Florida airports are halting operations as they braced for impact from Hurricane Ian, which was set to make landfall in the state.
