Celtics Reportedly Targeting Clippers Assistant for Staff After Udoka’s Suspension

By Wilton Jackson
 1 day ago

Boston is reportedly interested in adding Jay Larranaga to its coaching staff following Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension.

The Celtics are reportedly seeking permission to speak with Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff for the 2022-23 NBA season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports .

Larranaga spent nine seasons in Boston before moving on to become an assistant with the Clippers in 2021. During his Celtics’ tenure, the 47-year-old interviewed for the head coach position in Boston when the franchise was looking a candidate to replace Doc Rivers.

Instead, the Celtics hired Brad Stevens, who now works in the team’s front office. However, Larranaga previously served as Stevens' assistant.

The news of Larranaga potentially joining the Celtics' staff comes five days after Boston announced that Mazzulla would serve as the team’s interim coach following the year-long suspension of Celtics head coach Ime Udoka .

Udoka was suspended Thursday after a report surfaced from The Athletic‘s Shams Charania that the Boston coach violated the team’s policy by having an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female staff member. Charania later reported the team was made aware of the situation after the staffer said Udoka made unwanted comments toward her, prompting Boston to launch internal interviews to review the matter.

As Mazzulla finalizes his coaching staff, the Celtics began training Tuesday. Boston will open regular-season play on Oct. 18 at home against the 76ers.

