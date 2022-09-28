ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate advances stopgap spending bill after Manchin drops permit amendment

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 1 day ago

The federal government took a big step away from a partial shutdown starting this weekend after the Senate voted 72-23 on Tuesday night to advance legislation that would fund the government at current levels until Dec. 16. Passage of the stoppage spending bill was ensured after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to remove a section of the bill designed to speed up permitting for energy-related infrastructure projects , including a pipeline through West Virginia.

"It is unfortunate that members of the United States Senate are allowing politics to put the energy security of our nation at risk," Manchin said in a statement . Schumer, who had promised to include Manchin's measure in exchange for his support for a massive climate and health package, said that "Sen. Manchin, myself, and others will continue to have conversations about the best way to ensure responsible permitting reform is passed before the end of the year."

At least a dozen Republicans and two Democrats signaled they wouldn't vote for the broader spending bill if it included Manchin's proposal. Other provisions that remained in the stopgap funding legislation include $12.3 billion in military and other emergency aid for Ukraine; $20 million to fix Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis; $1 billion to help low-income Americans afford heating costs this winter; $2 billion to help communities recover from natural disasters in 2021 and 2022; and reauthorization of an FDA user-fee agreement for prescription drugs and medical devices.

Funding for the federal government runs out at midnight on Friday, at the end of the fiscal year. The Senate still needs to give final approval to its bill, sending it to the House and, if passed, Biden's desk. The House returns to session on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.

Prediction time: Joe Manchin’s crystal ball says Democrats keep the Senate in November — and even pick up a seat. It’s just might not be the one most Democrats think. As the West Virginia Democrat left the Capitol Thursday for recess, he said he foresees a 51-49 Democratic majority next year. And though he held outsized leverage in the 50-50 Senate, he does not want to again: “I just hope it’s not 50-50, that’s all.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
West Virginia State
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

White House hits GOP over removal of Manchin permitting reform

The White House on Tuesday said it supported Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to have permitting reform language removed from a stopgap government funding bill, blaming Republicans for opposing the plan. “We support Senator Manchin’s decision not to press for a floor vote given the misguided Republican decision to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
msn.com

Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
The Hill

McConnell, GOP give political payback to Manchin

Senate Republicans on Tuesday gave Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) a taste of political payback by forcing Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to cancel a scheduled vote on Manchin’s permitting reform bill. The message to Manchin is clear: Republicans are still furious over the surprise deal he cut with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Americans
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats

WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Senate
The Week

Court forced to reschedule Trump deposition as he rides out the hurricane at Mar-a-Lago

Lawyers for an ongoing civil suit against Donald Trump told a judge they could not meet a Friday deadline to question the former president under oath because he would not move the meeting from his Florida mansion as a hurricane tears through the state, CNN reports.   The class action lawsuit filed in 2018 accuses Trump, his children, and the Trump organization of committing deception and fraud while promoting scam businesses. Letters filed by lawyers representing the plaintiffs on Wednesday accused Trump of refusing to move the deposition out of Florida, even in light of the dangerous weather.  One of the lawyers, John Quinn, told...
POTUS
The Week

The Electoral Count Act reforms, explained

The last presidential election nearly came down to whether then-Vice President Mike Pence would follow the law or former President Donald Trump. Congress doesn't want to leave that to chance next time. The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would overhaul the Electoral Count Act, the law that dictates the process by which Congress certifies presidential elections. It's the "most significant legislative answer yet to the riot and the monthslong campaign by Mr. Trump and his allies to invalidate the 2020 presidential election" reports the New York Times. But the bill's passage also shows how election fairness has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
msn.com

Manchin pulls back permitting bill amid opposition

WASHINGTON - Sen. Joe Manchin backed off his plan to include legislation speeding up federal environmental reviews of pipelines, transmission lines and other large energy projects in a must-pass spending bill amid increasingly entrenched opposition on both sides of the aisle. The Senate is voting this week on a spending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy