Little Silver, NJ

In Memoriam: Longtime Red Bank Resident Vincent Mancino, 93

Longtime Red Bank resident, Vincent J. Mancino, passed away on Sept. 24 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center after a long illness. He was 93. Vincent was an electrical engineer. He served in the U.S. Army Special Weapons forces during the Korean War and participated in and witnessed an atomic bomb explosion in a test exercise in Nevada.
RED BANK, NJ
Focus: Reuniting with the RFH Class of ’82

“What a great way to celebrate our 40th RFH reunion. Thank you to a plethora of classmates for traveling long distances back to our hometown for an epic 4 days of togetherness, laughs and a few tears … RFH Class of ’82 ROCKS!” ~ Joanne Distefano Garelli, RFH Class of ’82 Reunion Committee member.
RUMSON, NJ
Daily Archives: September 27, 2022

Longtime Little Silver resident Gregory P. White passed away on Sept. 9.
RUMSON, NJ

