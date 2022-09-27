ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

2022 Cruisin’ The Coast schedule

Cruisin’ The Coast officially kicks off Sunday, October 1 and runs through October 8. Each day will have activities along the Mississippi Coast, with more than 8,000 vehicles pre-registered for what is billed as a giant block party. Cruisers from 44 states, Canada and England will be in town...
GULFPORT, MS
sm2media.com

An Inside Look at Serengeti Springs, Hattiesburg’s New Waterpark

Hattiesburg Zoo’s new water park, Serengeti Springs, is expected to open in summer 2023. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission has been planning the park for more than two years, and it will span over 3.5 acres of Kamper Park as an expansion of the zoo’s Africa section. The water...
HATTIESBURG, MS
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
County
George County, MS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Louisville, MS
beckersspine.com

16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
LAUREL, MS
WLOX

One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation

It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
nationalblackguide.com

Woman From Mississippi Makes History, Earns GED at 90 Years Old

90-year-old Ellouise Lewis from Gulfport, Mississippi has finally received her GED certificate after seven decades have passed since she had to drop out of school. A graduation ceremony was held at her nursing home.74. “I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” Lewis told WLOX. Lewis...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs home catches fire

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs home went up in flames on Wednesday. Fire crews responded to Ridgewood Road just before noon to find fire blazing through the attic. According to Fire Chief Derek McCoy, one woman was inside the home at the time. She was checked by...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center opens

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Ambulatory Cardiovascular Center of Mississippi (ACC of MS), which is the state’s first outpatient surgery center for heart patients, opened its doors on September 27 with a ribbon cutting. The facility, located at 415 South 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg, is a Cardiac Ambulatory Surgical Facility (ASC), and is a joint partnership […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Rock Band#Rock Concert#The Velcro Pygmies#Rebels#Reach
WDAM-TV

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Mother grieves 8-month-old son who died in house fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-A mother is grieving the death of her 8-month-old son who was killed in a house fire. It happened Sunday at a home in St. Martin located in Jackson County. The mother, Christy Beninati, said she dropped her two kids off at her parents house. Her 8-month-old son Owen was later confirmed […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Cold Case: WLOX revisits the Janie Sanders murder case

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - It’s a 47-year-old murder case that still haunts Pascagoula with thousands of pages of case files detailing the murder of a 16-year-old. WLOX is revisiting the Janie Sanders cold case murder mystery. We’re hoping someone has the clue that will solve it. “To me, at...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT projects progress in Pine Belt region

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
WJTV 12

Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy congestion is being reported as the result of multiple accidents on I-10 eastbound in Jackson County between the Pascagoula River Bridge and I-10 at MS 57. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the area and use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy