wxxv25.com
2022 Cruisin’ The Coast schedule
Cruisin’ The Coast officially kicks off Sunday, October 1 and runs through October 8. Each day will have activities along the Mississippi Coast, with more than 8,000 vehicles pre-registered for what is billed as a giant block party. Cruisers from 44 states, Canada and England will be in town...
Bham Now
5 exciting reasons to road trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for Hattiesburg Restaurant Week, October 2-8
It’s every foodie’s favorite week—restaurant week! If you’ve tasted your way through Birmingham’s food scene, it’s time to think out of the box and plan a road trip to try some of Hattiesburg’s 200+ local restaurants. Ready to devour the deets? Here are...
sm2media.com
An Inside Look at Serengeti Springs, Hattiesburg’s New Waterpark
Hattiesburg Zoo’s new water park, Serengeti Springs, is expected to open in summer 2023. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission has been planning the park for more than two years, and it will span over 3.5 acres of Kamper Park as an expansion of the zoo’s Africa section. The water...
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
WDAM-TV
Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic open first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center
Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win. 6pm Headlines 9/27. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Live recording. Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian...
WDAM-TV
Thursday night football to cancel classes, close offices at USM on Oct. 27
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is closing offices and canceling classes to clear the decks for a Thursday night football game in October with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to meet the Golden Eagles at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at M.M....
beckersspine.com
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
WLOX
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
nationalblackguide.com
Woman From Mississippi Makes History, Earns GED at 90 Years Old
90-year-old Ellouise Lewis from Gulfport, Mississippi has finally received her GED certificate after seven decades have passed since she had to drop out of school. A graduation ceremony was held at her nursing home.74. “I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” Lewis told WLOX. Lewis...
WLOX
Ocean Springs home catches fire
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs home went up in flames on Wednesday. Fire crews responded to Ridgewood Road just before noon to find fire blazing through the attic. According to Fire Chief Derek McCoy, one woman was inside the home at the time. She was checked by...
George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
Mississippi’s first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center opens
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Ambulatory Cardiovascular Center of Mississippi (ACC of MS), which is the state’s first outpatient surgery center for heart patients, opened its doors on September 27 with a ribbon cutting. The facility, located at 415 South 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg, is a Cardiac Ambulatory Surgical Facility (ASC), and is a joint partnership […]
WDAM-TV
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
Mother grieves 8-month-old son who died in house fire
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-A mother is grieving the death of her 8-month-old son who was killed in a house fire. It happened Sunday at a home in St. Martin located in Jackson County. The mother, Christy Beninati, said she dropped her two kids off at her parents house. Her 8-month-old son Owen was later confirmed […]
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX revisits the Janie Sanders murder case
PASCAGOULA, Miss. - It’s a 47-year-old murder case that still haunts Pascagoula with thousands of pages of case files detailing the murder of a 16-year-old. WLOX is revisiting the Janie Sanders cold case murder mystery. We’re hoping someone has the clue that will solve it. “To me, at...
MDOT projects progress in Pine Belt region
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency […]
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy congestion is being reported as the result of multiple accidents on I-10 eastbound in Jackson County between the Pascagoula River Bridge and I-10 at MS 57. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the area and use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is...
Officials identify body found along Mississippi interstate
The body of a male found on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has been identified. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the body has been identified as that of 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI officials sought the public’s help in identifying the body of a...
mississippifreepress.org
White 23-Year-Old Man indicted for Cross Burning in Harrison County on Gulf Coast
Axel Charles Cox, 23, “burned a cross in his front yard, and used threatening and racially derogatory remarks towards” five Black neighbors in Harrison County, an indictment unveiled on Sept. 20, 2022, before a federal court sitting in Gulfport, Miss., said. Cox is white. Cross-burning has long been...
